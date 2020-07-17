Jump to content

UFO

Started by Tank , Yesterday, 10:35 PM

Tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

Tank

Any of you nerds ever see a UFO?

Zathras
Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Zathras

That's classified. :p

 

True story, though. A lifetime ago, when I was in the military during the early 1990s, I piloted "UFOs," also known as UAVs. This was when drones were not common place. During night time training flights, some local civilians living in small towns near the military base I was stationed at, would sometimes see in the night sky these mysterious lights flying by, and would call their local law enforcement to report these "UFOs."   It got so bad at one point, we were ordered to turn off our running lights, except for take off and landing.


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Ms. Spam

The closest I think was ball lightening in West Texas. It was AWESOME.


captainbleh
Posted Today, 08:42 AM

captainbleh

I saw one when I was trying to take photographs of the comet last night

 

It was a flying object, but I couldn't identify it

 

Somebody else knows what it was, but I don't


monkeygirl
Posted Today, 08:51 AM

monkeygirl

YES. But it turned out to be a stealth bomber headed to JBLM.


