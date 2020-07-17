Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
UFO
#1
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM
#2
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
That's classified.
True story, though. A lifetime ago, when I was in the military during the early 1990s, I piloted "UFOs," also known as UAVs. This was when drones were not common place. During night time training flights, some local civilians living in small towns near the military base I was stationed at, would sometimes see in the night sky these mysterious lights flying by, and would call their local law enforcement to report these "UFOs." It got so bad at one point, we were ordered to turn off our running lights, except for take off and landing.
#3
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
The closest I think was ball lightening in West Texas. It was AWESOME.
#4
Posted Today, 08:42 AM
I saw one when I was trying to take photographs of the comet last night
It was a flying object, but I couldn't identify it
Somebody else knows what it was, but I don't
#5
Posted Today, 08:51 AM
YES. But it turned out to be a stealth bomber headed to JBLM.