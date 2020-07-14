Legacy of the Force #4: "Exile"

chapter 10:

The basement quarters seem to be reserved for the Zorp maintenance workers. The furnishings are minimal, but Mara finds a doorway in the closet. Something has been delivered since the last time Lumiya was here.

Luke tells her that he’s been forwarded a message from Leia who has brought up to speed on a few things before asking him to trick Jacen into letting the Errant Venture enter the exclusion zone.

The doorway seems to be Lumiya’s secret way in and out of the building. Hopefully, the datacard they found will be more helpful.

The task force to capture Alema Rar is set up in an office at the Jedi Temple. Right now, Jag and Zekk are doing chin-ups shirtless while Jaina watches.

Jag sums up that they’ve had no sign of Alema despite adding their monitoring program to the security systems of numerous buildings. He asks Zekk what they’re doing wrong. Zekk thinks they should be doing sit-ups instead.

Jaina thinks that Luke is obviously not Alema’s current target. Her mom probably is, so they will have to track her down. That’s easier said than done. They may need to put the software in places where her parents are likely to go.

After being left alone, Jaina ponders how she’s giving up on men. She’s lucky in love, not lucky in love. Since she doesn’t even know what the Sword of the Jedi is supposed to be, she supposes she’ll just concentrate on that. She just wishes she knew how to keep Jag at a distance without always hurting his feelings.

Fyor Rodan takes a transmission from a Hapan woman who tells him that the Commenor fleet will be wiped out by the GA if they aren’t careful, but the constant delays will make it worse. Corellia will fall soon and the Alliance will turn its attention to Commenor.

She proves it by sending him the GA’s plan to attack Commenor in the month after the the conquest of Corellia.

Lumiya searches through the the Force for a mind to connect to, then moves to find a Quarren in medical scrubs sleeping at a desk. Lumiya uses the Force to convince her to get up. A few minutes later, the Quarren returns to her desk and sleeps, while Lumiya drifts out to find someone useful.

Matric Klauskin, who had formerly commanded the Second Fleet, is in a mental care hospital on Coruscant. He wakes up to find his door open. Looking up, he sees his beloved wife staring down at him.

He reminds her that she’s dead. She tells him that doesn’t mean she doesn’t exist. He thinks that’s rather the point. He must be dreaming. She assures him he’s not. He’s being lied to. The Corellians have been right all along.

She tells him Bothawui and Commenor are coming in on Corellia’s side. He must help their homeworld of Commenor. He decides he must know the truth, so he’s going to go through the door and wake himself up. If he doesn’t wake up, she must be telling him the truth.

He walks through the doorway and bites his hand to make sure he’s not sleeping.

Lumiya leads him outside and lets the image of his wife fade away until she’s back in her room with the medical droid. The official GA file on Klauskin had been sympathetic, hoping that he might recover and return to a command someday. Thus, the fleet doesn’t know how delusional Klauskin is.

At the moon of Almania called Drewwa, Ben concentrates on hiding his lightsaber which irks the old woman behind him at customs. His repeated apologies only garner insults from her. He wonders what Jacen would do. He and Ben’s father command respect because people know not to mess with them. Ben takes the apology back, telling her she’s just rude and hopes her children were raised by piranha-beetles as they’d be nicer than her. His challenging glare is enough to intimidate her and she backs off. The customs officer gives him a thumbs up.

