Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Legacy of the Force #4: "Exile"

Started by Jedi Cool , July 14 2020 05:04 AM
chapter discussion thread

9 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 14 July 2020 - 05:04 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 1:
 
Guilt doesn’t keep Jacen Solo awake at night, but the awareness that he should feel guilty and doesn’t.
 
Aboard the Anakin Solo, Jacen’s mind races as it has every day since rescuing Tenel Ka from an insurrection started by her nobles and aided by the Corellians.  Believing his parents were a part of that coup, he’d fired on the Millennium Falcon.  It would seem they had no connection to the plot, but he doesn’t really feel badly about what he did.
 
What kind of a father does that make him?
 
While trying to relax, he has a vision of his mother wielding the lightsaber Mara used to use.  The one that had belonged to Luke and his father before him.  They battle before they both fly through the viewport.  He wakes up, asking if Lumiya is responsible for that.
 
It’s only been fifteen minutes since the last time he checked his watch.
 
The Beetle Nebula lands on a docking platform while Kyp Durron watches from a distance.  Veterans of the recent battle near Hapes are aboard.  The Jade Shadow lands nearby.  Kyp goes to greet the Skywalkers and Jaina.
 
Zekk will make a full recovery but will be out of action for now.  Kyp confirms that only he knows how the injury happened.  All lightsaber accidents that cause harm to a living being have to be investigated.  Any Master on duty at the time can be randomly assigned that job.
 
Everyone who witnessed it said it was an accident and Luke’s report makes it very clear, as well.  Mara feels a bit awkward, as if the whole galaxy has their eyes on her as a bad mother. 
 
Chief Omas and Admiral Niathal want to see them, too.  This time they want Luke to make Jacen a Jedi Master.
 
Captain Uran Lavint of the cargo vessel Breathe My Jets fancies herself of the Han Solo-type of smuggler.  She needs this mission to pay off her creditors and start over.
 
She tells her crew in all of the ships that they are making their final jump and will either be attacked by GA forces or won’t be.  If not, they will be making a nice sum off of the armaments they’re carrying.  The jump takes only a few seconds when they’re pulled out of hyperspace by an Interdictor.
 
On the Anakin Solo, Jacen is told by one of the civilian employees aboard, Ebbak, that their agent wants to speak with him.  In his office, he finds Captain Lavint and her associate, Blatta, who asks if he has any assignments before she left.
 
Jacen tells her she’s lying.  He doesn’t appreciate his time being wasted either.  He wants her off the ship and tells her she will be taking Duracrud instead of Breathe My Jets which he is confiscating. 
 
She asks him what it is like to have once been a hero.
 
After she leaves, he has Ebbak adjust the Duracrud’s hyperdrive so it will fail after one jump.  He can’t let people speak to him like that.  Ebbak warns him she could die.  He thinks that, if she doesn’t, she will be a better person for it.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 15 July 2020 - 04:50 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 2:
 
Admiral Wedge Antilles meets with Jacen who expects him to admit that the position of the Corellian government is hopeless.  Wedge tells him that he’s here because Jacen wanted a meeting with a representative from Corellia in the hopes that the military victory at Hapes would allow him to make peace in a way that will boost his political career.
 
Jacen has to hide his anger at Wedge’s words hitting close to the mark.  He does, however, note that Wedge shouldn’t be making accusation after that coup attempt on Tenel Ka.  Wedge assures Jacen that he knew nothing about that and Jacen knows it.
 
If Wedge had planned it, it wouldn’t have failed.
 
Jacen tells him that the truth of the matter is that Corellia cannot win.  None of the planets offering verbal support has actually rebelled, too.  The smuggler convoy he is expecting is not going to arrive either.  Wedge thinks it’s amusing that Jacen would claim Corellia has no friends and then go on to say that help was intercepted.  Jacen would argue that smugglers are not friends.  Wedge counters that Jacen should know that smugglers can become friends, unless he believes the GA doesn’t need friends or, at least, not friends like his father or Wedge.
 
Besides, Wedge has a vested interest in seeing the GA and Corellia reunited so he can get that well-earned pension of his. 
 
Jacen isn’t interested in glib remarks, so Wedge points out, in all seriousness, that the coalition government is new.  Jacen doesn’t need an answer today.  Provoking one will make no one happy.  He suggests Jacen sit back and negotiate in good faith.
 
He will go back and suggest Corellia rejoin with full acceptance of GA admission terms with no threat of reparations, under-the-table measures and the end of maligning the Corellian reputation.  Jacen agrees to try so long as there are no more incidents like the bombing on Coruscant.
 
Wedge asks what he’s planning to do when this is all done.  He’s hoping Jacen will go back to rescuing animals from trees.  Jacen expects he will combine studying with his duties in the GAG.  Wedge wants to give him some advice, as an old friend of the family.  Janson always said that the way to tell someone is a fanatic is when that person has lost his sense of humor about an important aspect of his life.  He’s lost his perspective.  Jacen has completely lost his and is doing things he never would have done when he was younger.
 
Jacen thinks about those words in conjunction with what Captain Lavint said.  It’s hard even for him to remember being an awkward teenager who loved animals and told corny jokes.  That life ended when his brother died on Myrkr and the cute animals were replaced by Jedi-hunting voxyn.
 
Vergere had taught him to survive in any circumstance, to distance himself from everything.  That still doesn’t explain why he’s doing things now he never would have done before, such as firing on his parents’ ship.
 
As much as Jacen’s mind tries to convince him that he couldn’t be sure it was really them, another second voice, like Vergere’s, tells him that he knew.  That he was willing to kill Zekk, Jaina and Ben, too, to protect his daughter.  Jacen admits he would have sacrificed them, but it was the wrong decision because his parents were really at fault.  The second voice reminds him that it was the right decision based on the information he had at the time.
 
Would he do it again if he truly knew that they were enemies that stood between himself and his daughter?  Jacen would.
 
He finally understands what happened to the boy he’d been and doesn’t really miss him.  He is able to sleep now.
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 16 July 2020 - 06:00 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 3:
 
Luke, Mara, Kyp and Admiral Niathal meet with Chief Omas.  Luke knows that Chief Omas would like Luke to make Jacen a master.  Luke and Mara argue that his age and his power is not what is keeping him from the position.  He lacks the emotional maturity and is making unfortunate decisions while refusing guidance.
 
Omas really doesn’t have an emotional investment here, so Luke suspects this request is just a favor for Niathal or some of the others in Jacen’s circle.  However, Omas does turn to Kyp as being one who was in favor of Jacen’s elevation.
 
Kyp explains he was just contributing a taras-chi to the debate.  It’s a Jedi tradition that allows for counterproductive ideas to be introduced into meetings.  He elaborates that the meeting was about Jacen’s activities and how appropriate they were for a Jedi.  Kyp spoke out in favor of them and proposed they elevate him to test how committed they were to the principles involved.
 
He supports the decision of the Master of the Order.  Kyp goes on to remind them how he was powerful enough as a teenager to pull a ship out of a gas giant.  He doubts he could do it today, not because he’s lost power, but because he now understands how his motivations were wrong.  He would lack the focus to be able to do the deed.  Was having that power then reason to make him a Master at 16?
 
Omas does point out that Jacen is older than Kyp was then and suspects Luke just resents the fact that Jacen doesn’t come to him for advice.
 
Luke assures Omas that he’ll continue to evaluate Jacen and the Chief will be the first to know if he decides Jacen is ready to be promoted.  On the way out, Mara asks Kyp what a taras-chi is.  He tells her it’s a bug in the mines of Kessel that was good for nourishment when there was nothing else.
 
He felt it was important to show unity in front of the politicians.  Besides, he’s annoyed that the details of that meeting got out and was passed on to the government.  Luke doesn’t want to think about a Jedi divulging Jedi Council discussions because it could mean that the leak was Ben.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 17 July 2020 - 04:38 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 4:
 
Wedge reports to the command and government staff that he thinks Colonel Solo will urge the GA to allow more time.  He reminds them that the blockade is going to do considerable harm to their economy unless it can be broken some other way.
 
Sadras Koyan, Chief of State of Tralus and member of the Centerpoint Party, thinks he is sounding defeatist.  Wedge assures him they are not defeated yet, but they will be.  This is an opportunity for them to negotiate a non-surrender conclusion to the conflict with minimal consequences provided that they negotiate in good faith.  He reminds them that assassinating a head of state is not good faith.
 
Gejjen has to quiet everyone down before asking Wedge if he thinks he could have kept GA forces out of the system entirely.  Wedge thinks he could have.  Gejjen points out that Wedge’s suggestion to bargain for a no-fault reunion with the GA will cost them Centerpoint Station.  Wedge thinks it’s better than being starved back into the GA under less favorable terms.
 
They cannot win this without the support of wealthy planetary systems.  Koyan reminds Wedge that they would have had that if the coup attempt in Hapes had been successful. It is clear that Wedge is not willing to win at all costs.  Wedge points out that he’s not convinced they are either.
 
Admiral Genna Delpin is brought in and appointed Wedge’s replacement.  Wedge turns down joining her operational staff but does agree to a public transfer of command after resigning his commission.  He knows that, once that happens, his life can be measured in minutes.
 
At Gyndine, Lando Calrissian is just waiting to make a number of catty remarks about the state of the Millennium Falcon until he sees the defeated looks on his friends’ faces.  He takes Han and Leia to the lounge for something to eat.  They tell him everything that has happened, largely concentrating on Jacen:  interning Corellians, causing the death of Boba Fett’s daughter during an interrogation, accusing them of plotting to kill Tenel Ka, firing on the Falcon even with his sister and cousin aboard, the deaths of the two Noghri bodyguards and onward.
 
Having not kept up with the news, Lando has only known Jacen was heading up the Galactic Alliance Guard.  Han asks if he can help them repair the Falcon and arrange for transport until it’s fixed.
 
Wanting some good news, they urge Lando to tell them how his life is going.  The answer is very well.  He’s achieved all he wanted to do when he was a young man. Yet, he finds that he’s gotten a bit bored with no risk in his life.
 
Jacen meditates in his cabin aboard the Anakin Solo until he finds the glimmer of life that is Lumiya.  He sees her in the Force, resting on her side.  She sees him.  Lumiya tells him that she’s used to being hurt by Luke Skywalker.  She knows Jacen has been considering his sacrifice.
 
He admits he’s becoming more ready.  He still wants Ben as an apprentice.  She reminds him that Ben is a Jedi apprentice, not a Sith one.  Jacen answers that he’s not even a full Sith yet.  She accuses him of stalling.  He needs to test Ben to find out what he is capable of doing. 
 
Jacen tells her that Luke and Mara have taken Ben away.  He will have to find some way of getting to him.  She asks what will happen if he fails the test.  Will he love Ben less?  Jacen believes that it wouldn’t make too much difference in how he feels, but it’s likely to result in them growing apart.
 
She tells him that it would seem that Ben would not be a suitable sacrifice for very long, should that happen.
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 18 July 2020 - 04:30 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 5:
 
At the Jedi Temple, Luke and Mara have quarters, even though they keep an apartment elsewhere in the city.  Quarters in the Temple are useful for situations such as the fierce resentment coming from their son in his own room.
 
Luke asks Mara why he’s the one who feels guity.  She reminds him that it’s because they’re making Ben unhappy, which isn’t going to change until he perceives that this so-called persecution of Jacen stops or until he grows up enough to understand their position better.
 
In the Temple, he can be watched.  Until then, she suggests he write an essay on his grandfather’s fall to the Dark Side.  He’s almost 14 and should be able to recognize the patterns between Anakin Skywalker and Jacen.
 
If they like his work, he may resume being Jacen’s apprentice.
 
By the time he does that, Ben might be able to see Jacen’s flaw for himself, Jacen could realize what he’s doing and come back, or he could die.
 
An apprentice named Seha comms Luke to tell him that there’s a man who wishes to see him and no one else.  He will only give the name Twin Suns Three and it’s about a silver bladed lightsaber.
 
There are many people who held that position under Luke’s X-Wing squadron, but only one who may have news about a silver-bladed lightsaber.  In fact, that was once the color of Alema Rar’s saber.
 
As it happens, their visitor is Jagged Fel who explains the story behind his exile after being trapped on Tenupe for two years with Alema.  With nothing else to do, he’s been studying her.  She has the ability to wipe the short-term memory of those who’ve encountered her and she seems intent on harming Luke and Leia.
 
Besides warning Luke about this, he’s also brought two items.  A datacard operates with security holocam programs and evaluates every humanoid figure the cam sees, comparing them with Alema’s physical characteristics and sends a coded message when she’s spotted.  It may be helpful in finding her.  When told about her ability to Force-flash holocams, Jag doesn’t think it would be too hard to modify the card to identify those hiccups, too.
 
He’s also brought a small device that can attached to the neck or skull, activated by saying Alema’s name and giving the wearer a small electric shock that transfers short-term memories to long-term ones.  It could be affective in keeping her from slipping out of their minds.
 
Jag doesn’t want to ask for help, but the fact of the matter is that he has few resources.  Luke offers to help him with whatever he needs. 
 
Jaina enters the Temple and spots a man in a dark cloak, recognizes his walk and realizes it’s Jag.  She asks if he was going to walk past without saying hello.  He tells her he was and leaves.
 
Lando has provided Han and Leia with a small luxury vessel called Love Commander.  It belonged to a gambler who lost a sabacc match with Lando who hasn’t gotten around to changing the ownership documentation.  He also reveals that he will be coming along with them.  They will be more anonymous that way.  So, he will be posing as Bescat Offdurmin of the Corporate Sector.
 
Han is going to be the navigator, while Leia pilots.  They are headed to Corellia to find out if Prime Minister Gejjen was acting alone when he ordered the assassination of Tenel Ka and figure out what to do to him after that.
 
Captain Lavint was pulled out of hyperspace after her first jump in a remote uninhabited system.  Now she is frantically trying to fix the ship before her food and water run out.  As it happens, she has a stowaway.
 
A disfigured Twi’lek explains that they are called Alema and saw the sabotage of the Duracrud in enough time to steal the equipment needed to fix it.  She offers the parts to Lamint if the captain agrees to help Alema find the parents of Jacen Solo.  Lamint cannot report this to the authorities, attack or endanger Alema and will have fulfilled her obligation once they’ve found the Solos.
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Do Luke and Mara recognize the patterns between Anakin and Jacen? To my knowledge, they haven’t discussed it at all.  To wit:  both Jacen and Anakin thought they could bring order to the galaxy, both of them had unusual powers, both of them had secret romances, both of them had disturbing visions that they believed would come true, both of them were willing to do terrible things to accomplish their goals, both were manipulated over the long-term by Sith.  Of course, some of this, Luke and Mara don’t know but have come sooo close to realizing it.

 
 

#6
Jedi Cool
Posted 19 July 2020 - 05:28 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 6:
 
Wedge concludes his speech about how the reorganization of the military rquires the merging of experience with youth. 
 
Now a civilian, he only has to worry about writing his memoirs, giving his daughter some flying lessons and waiting for the assassination attempt.  Gejjen remembers that Myri Antilles recently graduated and has been given an offer to work for Corellian Intelligence.  Wedge adds that the GA Intelligence Service also sent an agent to give her a similar offer which she didn’t take.
 
But she didn’t report him because she will use him as a contact to either try to recruit him or use him in some other way.  Wedge stops at a refresher.  Gejjen reminds him of the celebratory dinner in three days before moving on.  Public occasions are great places to kill someone.  Wedge has had only two scheduled. The holonews conference just completed was one.  Since he’s still alive, Wedge assumes he has three days before the attempt comes.
 
Inside the lavatory, Wedge takes out a repair sign, sticks it on the door and finds the package waiting for him.  A change of clothing, including a jacket with a view of Centerpoint Station on it, a blaster and a visor are inside.  Wedge changes clothing and sees that he still looks like himself.  But someone looking for a guy in a white admiral’s uniform might miss him.
 
He and Iella communicate with comlink links.  She lets him know he’s being followed.  There is an airspeeder nearby that she’d left for him, but he’s pondering if he should go that far.  She calls at him to get down.  He hits the sidewalk and avoids a blaster bolt.
 
A couple of attackers, one disguised as a Jedi, try to fire at him.  Wedge fires back, then spots a sniper who is taken out by a man with an ugly red beard and a green jumpsuit.  Iella directs Wedge to an ugly orange airspeeder driven by Myri.
 
The red-bearded man jumps in and he turns out to be Corran Horn.  Iella’s message got to Mirax who passed it on to Corran who got to the Antilles’ place in time for Myri to get him here.  Wedge had really thought that his disguise would shake off pursuit.
 
Myri tells him three of the main hit teams were thrown off. 
 
In the Jedi Temple, Jag looks at the starfighters as Luke explains he is having the Jedi Order fund Jag’s mission to neutralize Alema Rar.  If he must kill her, he must, but Luke hopes she can be brought back to give her time to find her path to redemption.
 
Luke is going to pursue any leads involving the Sith Lumiya who may or may not be dead.  She was working with Alema a few days ago.  Luke gives Jag a credcard, an id card and security access to take an X-Wing from the hangar.  He’s also assigning a couple of Jedi to him to help with Alema.
 
Unfortunately, he is assigning Zekk and Jaina.  Jaina doesn’t think that’s a good idea.  Luke points to how the three of them have worked well together in the past and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.  Jag knows that Luke knows why he doesn’t want to work with Jaina and has decided to disregard it for reasons of his own.  Jag will accept this unless it’s proven unwise.
 
Jaina asks if this has anything to do with the Dark Nest.  Jag doesn’t want to talk about it.  She thinks she should know the reason if it means working in a hostile environment.  He should have told her his issues years ago.  Jag bites back that he couldn’t because he was marooned on Tenupe for two years and is now an unperson in the eyes of his family forever because of how she ignored the parole conditions he secured for Lowbacca.
 
She can’t undo that so it’s worthless to think about it anymore.
 
In disguise, Lando, Han and Leia head to Corellia where the GA patrol stops the Love Commander and orders it to prepare to be boarded.  Once aboard, the lieutenant in charge proves easy prey to the Jedi Mind Trick.   The Lieutenant gets them the passcodes to land and leave.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#7
Jedi Cool
Posted 20 July 2020 - 04:24 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 7:
 
Near Bimmiel, Lumiya uses make-up to hide her scarred features until she resembles a Hapan woman.  She comms Tathak K’roylan, the deputy intelligence leader of Bothawui.
 
She tells him that she knows the Bothans are preparing three fleets to assault Galactic Alliance forces as a response to the assassinations of several personnel on Coruscant; however, their ability to surprise the GA is limited.
 
She can blind the GA observers and give him several hours in which to deploy his fleet undetected.  As proof, she can do this, she transmits internal records of the Galactic Alliance Guard concerning the details of the assassinations.
 
She knows they will verifiy these files as accurate, especially since she’d killed or arranged for the deaths herself.  Then she has another package sent to Jacen.
 
It takes some tricky flying and some paying off of some of Lando’s contacts, but the Love Commander lands on Corellia.  The news broadcasts show Wedge’s holoconference.  They know he had to have been pushed out.
 
Lando thinks Wedge would know who was responsible for the coup attempt.  Han doesn’t think they can.  He believes Wedge is leaving Corellia to get his family away from bosses who are not satisfied with his performance and are perfectly willing to get rid of people in the way.  He’s hiding.
 
Another news story about a Jedi attacking citizens on the street is run.  Han and Leia don’t know how to interpret that.
 
At a Cantina, they meet with Denjax Teppler who had been temporary Prime Minister for a short time, now Minister of Justice, who asks why he’s here.  They want to know about the attack on Tenel Ka.
 
He assures them he had nothing to do with it and didn’t know anything about it until it had been launched.  The Solos wants to clear their names.  They were there at the time and are suspected of being involved.  Further, the Corellians blame them for spoiling the plan. 
 
Leia understands that this is a lot to ask but she suspects that Teppler is opposed to much of what is going on.  Teppler tells them that there really is no such thing as treason because there’s no such thing as loyalty.  They offer to get him off-world, but he explains how he’s useless with a blaster or as a pilot.  Politics is his battlefield.
 
He does tell them that Dur Gejjen was the chief planner of the attack and signed off on it.  Antilles knew nothing about it and was forced out for not supporting it.  That’s when several CorSec officers arrive.
 
The group battles their way out of the Cantina and out onto the streets.  Believing he’ll be better off on foot, Teppler leaves them so they can grab a speeder.
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#8
Jedi Cool
Posted 21 July 2020 - 04:23 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 8:
 
Myri wakes her father up to tell him something is going on outside.  The Antilles family is holed up at the hangar on the Pulsar Skate.  No one seems to be approaching theirs, though, so Wedge thinks it has nothing to do with them.  Corran tells him he’s wrong.
 
He can tell through the Force that one of the people moving through the spaceport is Leia.  There are two strange men with her who could be Han and Luke.  The sound of CorSec speeders is heard and the rush of security officer pour out and start banging on vehicles, including the Pulsar Skate.
 
On board the Love Commander, Leia tries to start up the engines.  A CorSec officer approaches and orders them to power down.  She thinks surrendering now and escaping during transport is a good idea.  Suddenly, an engine roar distracts them.  Outside the viewport, a green X-Wing with a checkerboard pattern flies by, followed by a standard X-Wing, and pings the security crawler.
 
This gives the Commander enough time to come online and lift off.  Han recognizes the Pulsar Skate lifting from a nearby hangar.  The Skate sends them an encrypted transmission while a corvette begins pursuit.
 
Myri Antilles comes on and debates Lando’s new look with him before telling him they need to shoot at the Corvette first.  He assures her they need to get away from it.  Myri points out it’s alone while the other directions are full of starfighters.  They can make orbit if they can take out the former.  Of course, the real problem is breaking the blockade off the planet.
 
Lando, by virtue of the passcodes they got from the young Corellian lieutenant, tells her that shouldn’t be a problem.  After disabling the pursuing ship, they break orbit and prepare to head for a gathering of old friends.
 
Ben is sparring a droid at the Jedi Temple.  When the exercise is over, a young apprentice approaches him and introduces herself as Seha Dorvald.  She shakes Ben’s hand and slips him a datacard while she’s at it.  She compliments him on his tactics and asks if she can steal some of them.  He can’t help but think how cute she is. 
 
She asks about his braid and points out that it’s rather old-fashioned.  Ben admits that the Order doesn’t really do it, just him.  It’s his way of standing out and being himself. 
 
Ben stops in a Ronto playroom full of toys and games.  He finds a clunky datapad with a headset, inserts the datacard and enters his GAG access code.  Jacen tells him to memorize the information and destroy the chip.  He wants Ben to go on a mission for him because it requires someone who appreciates the interests of the GAG, who is Force-sensitive and can operate alone.  He knows Ben’s parents won’t like this, but he promises to make sure they know it was his doing.  He is to acquire the Amulet of Kalara and bring it to Jacen.  It’s on the planet of Almania being held in the planetary offices of Tendrando Arms.  The owner doesn’t know what he’s got.  It cannot get into the hands of a Force-sensitive who knows how to activate the secret.  It makes the bearer invisible in the Force to the point that even the use of it is masked from other Force-users.
 
Such a person would be a huge danger to everyone.  If someone gets to it first, Ben will have to assume it’s a dark Jedi or another powerful Force-user and will have to eliminate him.
 
There is gear hidden in an exercise changing room.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#9
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:54 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 9:
 
Ben changes his clothes and jumps into the laundry chute, dropping to find that any security has been disabled.  He opens the emergency evacuation door which does not trigger an alarm and makes sure it is locked behind him.  All he has to do is find a way to the spaceport and board a transport for Almania.
 
Love Commander approaches the Errant Venture and given permission to dock.
 
Aboard the Anakin Solo, Jacen takes a message from Luke and Mara who want to know where their son is.  Jacen denies knowing, which is true because Lumiya is monitoring the mission, not him.  However, since Ben is too old to be running away, it simply proves he’s not mature enough to be an apprentice.  He assures them he’ll send Ben back if he shows up.
 
It’s becoming easier to cause people to think and feel what he wants them to.
 
Despite the repulsorchair, Booster Terrik isn’t too old to get up and greet his daughter, admonishing Corran for not bringing the grandchildren. He is told both of them are on Jedi business.
 
In the conference room, Booster reduce the situation to everyone except the Hapans wanting to kill Han & Leia and even they are divided on that subject.  He asks if they’re getting his ship blown up.
 
Wedge goes on to explain that, though there are public goings-on that are causing this conflict, there are also strings being pulled behind the scenes that most people don’t realize.  There are the efforts by many different groups to eliminate the Solos.  The assassinations of Bothan politicans on Coruscant that doesn’t make sense if the Corellians are trying to get Bothawui into the war.  One would expect them to target Cha Niathal or Jacen Solo.
 
Leia adds that there is reason to believe a Force-user is running around and causing normally rational people to do irrational things, probably to push the war along.  She believes that the Errant Venture is in a good position to gather information by planting itself in the Corellian exclusion zone and let loose-lipped smugglers and restless military personnel get drunk  Booster assures her he is aware of that opportunity, but his application to get access to the exclusion zone has been sitting in some GA office since day one of the blockade.
 
Leia thinks she can get Luke to tell Jacen what a terrible idea it is to let the Venture in there and Jacen will get the application approved as if it had a hyperdrive on it. 
 
At the Zorp House Apartment Tower on Coruscant, Mara and Luke are told by the building manager that the GAG took everything out of Lumiya’s apartment.  Nevertheless, he did find something.  When he plugged new comms into her jacks and sent a message from one to the other, it never arrived.  Sending from the second to the first did work.
 
This is where message interception is happening.  He has pulled off a ceiling panel to find a datapad spliced into the data cables.  It’s booby-trapped.  Mara defuses it and tracks the transmissions to another set of quarters on the basement level.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#10
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:53 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,900 posts
chapter 10:
 
The basement quarters seem to be reserved for the Zorp maintenance workers.  The furnishings are minimal, but Mara finds a doorway in the closet.  Something has been delivered since the last time Lumiya was here.
 
Luke tells her that he’s been forwarded a message from Leia  who has brought up to speed on a few things before asking him to trick Jacen into letting the Errant Venture enter the exclusion zone.
 
The doorway seems to be Lumiya’s secret way in and out of the building.  Hopefully, the datacard they found will be more helpful. 
 
The task force to capture Alema Rar is set up in an office at the Jedi Temple.  Right now, Jag and Zekk are doing chin-ups shirtless while Jaina watches.
 
Jag sums up that they’ve had no sign of Alema despite adding their monitoring program to the security systems of numerous buildings.  He asks Zekk what they’re doing wrong.  Zekk thinks they should be doing sit-ups instead.
 
Jaina thinks that Luke is obviously not Alema’s current target. Her mom probably is, so they will have to track her down.  That’s easier said than done.  They may need to put the software in places where her parents are likely to go.
 
After being left alone, Jaina ponders how she’s giving up on men.  She’s lucky in love, not lucky in love.  Since she doesn’t even know what the Sword of the Jedi is supposed to be, she supposes she’ll just concentrate on that.  She just wishes she knew how to keep Jag at a distance without always hurting his feelings.
 
Fyor Rodan takes a transmission from a Hapan woman who tells him that the Commenor fleet will be wiped out by the GA if they aren’t careful, but the constant delays will make it worse.  Corellia will fall soon and the Alliance will turn its attention to Commenor.
 
She proves it by sending him the GA’s plan to attack Commenor in the month after the the conquest of Corellia. 
 
Lumiya searches through the the Force for a mind to connect to, then moves to find a Quarren in medical scrubs sleeping at a desk.  Lumiya uses the Force to convince her to get up.  A few minutes later, the Quarren returns to her desk and sleeps, while Lumiya drifts out to find someone useful.
 
Matric Klauskin, who had formerly commanded the Second Fleet, is in a mental care hospital on Coruscant.  He wakes up to find his door open.  Looking up, he sees his beloved wife staring down at him. 
 
He reminds her that she’s dead.  She tells him that doesn’t mean she doesn’t exist.  He thinks that’s rather the point.  He must be dreaming.  She assures him he’s not.  He’s being lied to.  The Corellians have been right all along. 
 
She tells him Bothawui and Commenor are coming in on Corellia’s side.  He must help their homeworld of Commenor.  He decides he must know the truth, so he’s going to go through the door and wake himself up.  If he doesn’t wake up, she must be telling him the truth.
 
He walks through the doorway and bites his hand to make sure he’s not sleeping.
 
Lumiya leads him outside and lets the image of his wife fade away until she’s back in her room with the medical droid.  The official GA file on Klauskin had been sympathetic, hoping that he might recover and return to a command someday.  Thus, the fleet doesn’t know how delusional Klauskin is.
 
At the moon of Almania called Drewwa, Ben concentrates on hiding his lightsaber which irks the old woman behind him at customs. His repeated apologies only garner insults from her.  He wonders what Jacen would do.  He and Ben’s father command respect because people know not to mess with them.  Ben takes the apology back, telling her she’s just rude and hopes her children were raised by piranha-beetles as they’d be nicer than her.  His challenging glare is enough to intimidate her and she backs off.  The customs officer gives him a thumbs up.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Fyor Rodan was a member of Borsk Fey’lya’s Advisory Council.  We met him in Vector Prime, he ran for Chief of State in Destiny’s Way and I’m sure we remember his lecturing Luke on holding the Jedi more responsible for their actions.

  • Admiral Klauskin appeared in Betrayal where he made a number of erratic decisions that were witnessed by his aide and, likely, a number of others, too.  I would find it surprising if there wasn’t talk that got passed through the Fleet about him. 

 

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars