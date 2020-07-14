Legacy of the Force #4: "Exile"

chapter 1:
Guilt doesn’t keep Jacen Solo awake at night, but the awareness that he should feel guilty and doesn’t.
Aboard the Anakin Solo, Jacen’s mind races as it has every day since rescuing Tenel Ka from an insurrection started by her nobles and aided by the Corellians. Believing his parents were a part of that coup, he’d fired on the Millennium Falcon. It would seem they had no connection to the plot, but he doesn’t really feel badly about what he did.
What kind of a father does that make him?
While trying to relax, he has a vision of his mother wielding the lightsaber Mara used to use. The one that had belonged to Luke and his father before him. They battle before they both fly through the viewport. He wakes up, asking if Lumiya is responsible for that.
It’s only been fifteen minutes since the last time he checked his watch.
The Beetle Nebula lands on a docking platform while Kyp Durron watches from a distance. Veterans of the recent battle near Hapes are aboard. The Jade Shadow lands nearby. Kyp goes to greet the Skywalkers and Jaina.
Zekk will make a full recovery but will be out of action for now. Kyp confirms that only he knows how the injury happened. All lightsaber accidents that cause harm to a living being have to be investigated. Any Master on duty at the time can be randomly assigned that job.
Everyone who witnessed it said it was an accident and Luke’s report makes it very clear, as well. Mara feels a bit awkward, as if the whole galaxy has their eyes on her as a bad mother.
Chief Omas and Admiral Niathal want to see them, too. This time they want Luke to make Jacen a Jedi Master.
Captain Uran Lavint of the cargo vessel Breathe My Jets fancies herself of the Han Solo-type of smuggler. She needs this mission to pay off her creditors and start over.
She tells her crew in all of the ships that they are making their final jump and will either be attacked by GA forces or won’t be. If not, they will be making a nice sum off of the armaments they’re carrying. The jump takes only a few seconds when they’re pulled out of hyperspace by an Interdictor.
On the Anakin Solo, Jacen is told by one of the civilian employees aboard, Ebbak, that their agent wants to speak with him. In his office, he finds Captain Lavint and her associate, Blatta, who asks if he has any assignments before she left.
Jacen tells her she’s lying. He doesn’t appreciate his time being wasted either. He wants her off the ship and tells her she will be taking Duracrud instead of Breathe My Jets which he is confiscating.
She asks him what it is like to have once been a hero.
After she leaves, he has Ebbak adjust the Duracrud’s hyperdrive so it will fail after one jump. He can’t let people speak to him like that. Ebbak warns him she could die. He thinks that, if she doesn’t, she will be a better person for it.
