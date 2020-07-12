Jump to content

TikTok/Byte

Started by Iceheart , Yesterday, 07:27 PM

Iceheart
Posted Yesterday, 07:27 PM

Iceheart

Okay, so, put your kids on for this one: should I, as an Elder Millennial, join TikTok (or Byte if Trump decides that Americans can't use Chinese apps anymore)?

 

Yeah, I know, it sounds nuts. But I was talking with Mrslukeskywalker today, and I said that I haven't signed up for TikTok because I'm an old lady, and the kids need their own place without their annoying auntie coming in. And Mrs countered that my whole thing could be "old cat lady," and I could make videos of Mr. Fat, and the kids would love it.

 

Anyway, I am still unemployed and rather bored and wouldn't mind a new distraction. I doubt I'd get more than two followers, but it could just be fun to make weird videos of my cat with all this damn time on my hands. And if I did get more than two followers, well, I have been informed that I'm an excellent role model for all the girls who don't want to live the nuclear family life, so there's that.

 

But, well, uh... how does one TikTok? How would I go about doing this? I understand you have to dance but it's kind of like waving your hand and bopping your head? The whole idea of this makes me feel elderly.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

Darth Krawlie

even snapchat is too young for me, tiktok just seems awful


Brando
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

Brando

I feel like TikTok is just an opportunity for me to accidentally see the wrong video and go to prison, since it seems like a substantial portion is underage girls dancing. Doesnt seem like a good choice.
Zathras
Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM

Zathras

I'm far too old, have a beer gut, and not self absorbed enough to need the likes for any of that sh**. 

 

Outside of the "How to disassemble/reassemble this or that" or crazy animal videos, I don't even youtube anymore.


Cerina
Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Cerina

Trevor watches a ton of TikTok. It's not quite as overloaded with stupid kid **** as you might think. 


