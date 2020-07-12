TikTok/Byte

Okay, so, put your kids on for this one: should I, as an Elder Millennial, join TikTok (or Byte if Trump decides that Americans can't use Chinese apps anymore)?

Yeah, I know, it sounds nuts. But I was talking with Mrslukeskywalker today, and I said that I haven't signed up for TikTok because I'm an old lady, and the kids need their own place without their annoying auntie coming in. And Mrs countered that my whole thing could be "old cat lady," and I could make videos of Mr. Fat, and the kids would love it.

Anyway, I am still unemployed and rather bored and wouldn't mind a new distraction. I doubt I'd get more than two followers, but it could just be fun to make weird videos of my cat with all this damn time on my hands. And if I did get more than two followers, well, I have been informed that I'm an excellent role model for all the girls who don't want to live the nuclear family life, so there's that.

But, well, uh... how does one TikTok? How would I go about doing this? I understand you have to dance but it's kind of like waving your hand and bopping your head? The whole idea of this makes me feel elderly.