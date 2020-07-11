Jump to content

Star Wars back at top of box office!

Started by The Choc , July 11 2020 01:57 PM

6 replies to this topic

The Choc
Posted 11 July 2020 - 01:57 PM

That's right, over 40 years after it's release The Empire Strikes Back is the #1 movie at the domestic box office raking in roughly 500K. 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 11 July 2020 - 03:56 PM

It's showing in theaters again? I hadn't even heard.


The Choc
Posted 11 July 2020 - 04:34 PM

Drive In's around the country are showing some older movies. Several around here are playing double features or even triple features. Like one pretty close is playing a Jaws/Jurassic Park double feature. 


Zathras
Posted 11 July 2020 - 09:46 PM

You know, I think we may see a reemergence of drive ins to save the theater industry.  Kinda cool they are re-showing classic movies like that.


  • Brando +1 this

The Choc
Posted 11 July 2020 - 10:58 PM

Maybe that will happen. There are 2 that Id consider local to me and maybe 8 or 9 that are reasonable drives 


Odine
Posted 12 July 2020 - 01:40 AM

Drive ins. Another thing I have never done, but would love to do.

Brando
Posted 12 July 2020 - 08:25 AM

Our closest one is doing a double feature of Goonies / Gremlins on one screen and Palm Springs / ESB on the other.
