That's right, over 40 years after it's release The Empire Strikes Back is the #1 movie at the domestic box office raking in roughly 500K.
Star Wars back at top of box office!
Started by The Choc , July 11 2020 01:57 PM
Posted 11 July 2020 - 01:57 PM
Posted 11 July 2020 - 03:56 PM
It's showing in theaters again? I hadn't even heard.
Posted 11 July 2020 - 04:34 PM
Drive In's around the country are showing some older movies. Several around here are playing double features or even triple features. Like one pretty close is playing a Jaws/Jurassic Park double feature.
Posted 11 July 2020 - 09:46 PM
You know, I think we may see a reemergence of drive ins to save the theater industry. Kinda cool they are re-showing classic movies like that.
Posted 11 July 2020 - 10:58 PM
Maybe that will happen. There are 2 that Id consider local to me and maybe 8 or 9 that are reasonable drives
Posted 12 July 2020 - 01:40 AM
Drive ins. Another thing I have never done, but would love to do.
Posted 12 July 2020 - 08:25 AM
Our closest one is doing a double feature of Goonies / Gremlins on one screen and Palm Springs / ESB on the other.