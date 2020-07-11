Need advice for dealing with my mom's visit

My mom and her husband travel full time in an RV. Once a year they come out and stay with us for a month (they state at a local state park...the RV isn't actually camped at my house). This trip we are going to stay with them at state park way up in the mountains for a week...which I am pretty excited for EXCEPT..both of them are part of the Trump cult.

Knowing that the trip is mainly so my mom can visit her grandkids, I NEVER bring up politics and I don't think they can make it through a conversation without bashing democrats with Facebook meme level takes. For example, I mentioned that PJ Masks (a tv show my 2 and 3-year-old boys love) had a live show and the tickets were $200. This caused a rant about how awful PBS is (PJ Masks is Disney).

Anyhow, I am staying with them in an RV all week and then they are staying here in Denver at a local state park for a month and visitng daily.

Outside of this, we get along fine in general, but I am starting to struggle. I honestly don't care that we disagree, I have many friends I disagree with that we can have conversations and my thinking is challenged and I even change my mind. But the issue is, most of their views are shaped by far right media (Fox News is too liberal for them) so their arguments are outright insane.

Any advice?