Indians and Redskins changing names

This could probably go in the Lyceum, but Im more interested in what fans think. As a Cleveland fan, Im open to a name change. I just wish they would stop marketing the Chief Wahoo stuff. They dropped it from uniforms and from selling it on the website, but you can still buy it elsewhere. On the other hand, I kinda want to buy something now because it will be going away forever soon, Im sure. At least for official merchandise.



As for the Redskins, I dont give a damn about the NFL, and the owner seems like an asshat on race, but hes going to be forced to change it sooner or later, and Ill be surprised if this isnt the time. On the plus side, you get to sell all new merchandise to the fans!

