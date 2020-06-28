Jump to content

Next Nightly Video Drinks: 9/6/2020

Started by Iceheart , June 28 2020 05:15 PM

110 replies to this topic

#1
Iceheart
Posted 28 June 2020 - 05:15 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,167 posts

I posted in the Zoom Drinks thread about this a couple of weeks ago, but nobody noticed, so you're getting a whole new thread about it!

 

I learned about a site called riot.im recently. It's open source, so it's completely free, no time limits. It has Discord-style chatrooms, Zoom-style video chat, and IM features - it's basically trying to be open source Slack. And it provides end-to-end encryption, and allows you to use your own server for even more privacy, if you want.

 

Do we want to play around with this and adopt it for our monthly drinks?

 

I like that there's a chat option. Remember how great the chat room was when we had it? We could do weekly or bi-weekly text chats along with our monthly video chats.

 

Thoughts?


#2
Cerina
Posted 28 June 2020 - 05:19 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 30,194 posts

Let's give it a shot! Then you don't have to wait for my availability. 


#3
Iceheart
Posted 28 June 2020 - 05:24 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,167 posts

Oh yeah! That was the other thing I liked! Any of us can run these, you don't have to be on the hook for every one.


#4
Kyrian
Posted 28 June 2020 - 05:59 PM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,436 posts

Sounds good to me, I'll have a mooch around it next chance I get too, see what it's about


#5
Brando
Posted 28 June 2020 - 07:08 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,297 posts
Im interested. Ive heard that its really great for security freaks and computer nerds, but isnt super user friendly. But I fit into both groups, so Ive been wanting to see how it is. My guess is all of us would fit into the category that could use it, but my mom probably couldnt figure it out.

I really like Jitsi Meet, which is similar but just does videoconferencing, and you can do it in the browser.

#6
Kyrian
Posted 28 June 2020 - 07:32 PM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,436 posts

Judging by the website, it looks a lot like Discord


#7
Zathras
Posted 28 June 2020 - 07:44 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 615 posts

I'd be down to at least try it.  I'm curious to see how well it works.  It does look pretty similar to Slack.


#8
Brando
Posted 28 June 2020 - 07:49 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,297 posts
I'm excited for Krawlie to try to talk monkeygirl through using it.
  • NumberSix, Iceheart, Zathras and 1 other +1 this

#9
Darth Krawlie
Posted 28 June 2020 - 08:05 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,378 posts

123

NOT IT


  • NumberSix and Kyrian +1 this

#10
Brando
Posted 29 June 2020 - 06:21 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,297 posts
Too late.

#11
Iceheart
Posted 29 June 2020 - 07:59 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,167 posts

Im interested. Ive heard that its really great for security freaks and computer nerds, but isnt super user friendly. But I fit into both groups, so Ive been wanting to see how it is. My guess is all of us would fit into the category that could use it, but my mom probably couldnt figure it out.


Said friend who introduced me to this is both of those things, and they did have to walk me through signing up. But once youre in, its not the prettiest and you have to click around a little to figure it out, but I figured it out, and Im better than a boomer but definitely no computer expert.

#12
monkeygirl
Posted 29 June 2020 - 06:21 PM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,431 posts

wait, what are we doing now??


#13
Iceheart
Posted 30 June 2020 - 08:29 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,167 posts
Switching to a more secure video chat program for the next drinks-o-rama.

#14
monkeygirl
Posted 30 June 2020 - 10:50 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,431 posts

OKAY! Somebody can show me how to do this, rite?


#15
Brando
Posted 30 June 2020 - 10:51 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,297 posts
I already gave Jacob the job.
  • Iceheart +1 this

#16
monkeygirl
Posted 30 June 2020 - 10:56 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,431 posts

OH COOL!


#17
Darth Krawlie
Posted 30 June 2020 - 12:02 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,378 posts

If drafted, I will not run; if nominated, I will not accept; if elected, I will not serve.


#18
Brando
Posted 30 June 2020 - 12:42 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,297 posts
This isnt a democracy, its a cheerocracy.
  • Iceheart and Cerina +1 this

#19
Darth Krawlie
Posted 30 June 2020 - 02:05 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,378 posts

I mean if tami wants to put on a cheerleader mini skirt I might change my mind


  • Zathras +1 this

#20
Brando
Posted 30 June 2020 - 08:18 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,297 posts
Im way ahead of you.

Oh wait.

You said Tami. My bad.
  • monkeygirl +1 this

#21
monkeygirl
Posted 01 July 2020 - 08:54 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,431 posts

I mean if tami wants to put on a cheerleader mini skirt I might change my mind

oh, nobody wants to see that


#22
Darth Krawlie
Posted 01 July 2020 - 09:29 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,378 posts

LITERALLY JUST SAID I DO TAMITHA I SWEAR TO GOD


#23
Zathras
Posted 01 July 2020 - 10:51 AM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 615 posts

I was playing around with riot.im, and created an account and a room (named nightly.net mos eisley cantina), just as a test.   I don't know anyone outside of this thread who uses it, so I haven't tried calling anyone yet, so I don't know how well that works.  Riot could be overwhelming to folks who don't use messaging apps more complicated than say FB or Zoom.  I'm learning this myself, so if anyone wants to meet up on riot before we have the actual monthly video conference, PM me, and maybe we can sort this out before then. 


  • Iceheart +1 this

#24
monkeygirl
Posted 02 July 2020 - 06:50 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,431 posts

GUYS I just made hulu work for me!!


  • Zathras +1 this

#25
Iceheart
Posted 02 July 2020 - 10:42 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,167 posts
See, Tami will be fine with this.
  • Zathras +1 this
