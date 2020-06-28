Jump to content

For Our Next Nightly Video Drinks

Started by Iceheart , Today, 05:15 PM

Iceheart
Posted Today, 05:15 PM

I posted in the Zoom Drinks thread about this a couple of weeks ago, but nobody noticed, so you're getting a whole new thread about it!

 

I learned about a site called riot.im recently. It's open source, so it's completely free, no time limits. It has Discord-style chatrooms, Zoom-style video chat, and IM features - it's basically trying to be open source Slack. And it provides end-to-end encryption, and allows you to use your own server for even more privacy, if you want.

 

Do we want to play around with this and adopt it for our monthly drinks?

 

I like that there's a chat option. Remember how great the chat room was when we had it? We could do weekly or bi-weekly text chats along with our monthly video chats.

 

Thoughts?


Cerina
Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Let's give it a shot! Then you don't have to wait for my availability. 


Iceheart
Posted Today, 05:24 PM

Oh yeah! That was the other thing I liked! Any of us can run these, you don't have to be on the hook for every one.


Kyrian
Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Sounds good to me, I'll have a mooch around it next chance I get too, see what it's about


Brando
Posted Today, 07:08 PM

Im interested. Ive heard that its really great for security freaks and computer nerds, but isnt super user friendly. But I fit into both groups, so Ive been wanting to see how it is. My guess is all of us would fit into the category that could use it, but my mom probably couldnt figure it out.

I really like Jitsi Meet, which is similar but just does videoconferencing, and you can do it in the browser.
Reply to this topic



  


