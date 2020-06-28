For Our Next Nightly Video Drinks

I posted in the Zoom Drinks thread about this a couple of weeks ago, but nobody noticed, so you're getting a whole new thread about it!

I learned about a site called riot.im recently. It's open source, so it's completely free, no time limits. It has Discord-style chatrooms, Zoom-style video chat, and IM features - it's basically trying to be open source Slack. And it provides end-to-end encryption, and allows you to use your own server for even more privacy, if you want.

Do we want to play around with this and adopt it for our monthly drinks?

I like that there's a chat option. Remember how great the chat room was when we had it? We could do weekly or bi-weekly text chats along with our monthly video chats.

Thoughts?