Hypothetical Biopic

Would you be down to see a movie about George Lucas and the story of Star Wars?

short answer : I don't think I'll be 'down to see a movie' for maybe ... a decade? How long is it going to end up taking for a vaccination to be developed, tested, and properly distributed? I'll tell you what, man, I'll be 'down to see a movie' when the total #s of detected cases here is back in the low hundreds and the number of new cases discovered daily is back in the low double digits!



longer answer : I don't want to say anything potentially legally actionable, or even just disparaging or remotely negative, not about anyone anywhere on the face of God's green earth and certainly not about someone who has brought so much joy to so many people all across that same aforementioned green earth but, but, but, but, what are the odds on George Lucas being some sort of monster? I don't mean, like, a dianoga or what-have-you, I'm talking more a run'of'the'mill Hollywood exposé 'it was an open secret' 'we all knew about it' kind of monster.



Like, the guy sold his life's work, this multibillion dollar franchise that he's also so obsessed with that he couldn't keep himself from returning to it years and years after the fact, possibly just so he could avoid having to make regular pay-outs to his ex, who played a once-long-denied-now-somewhat-acknowledged role in the initial creation of the same aforementioned franchise, whom he maybe HAAAATES, whom he never talks about no more. The guy adopted children as an aging single man. Like, watch the TPM behind-the-scenes documentary, watch it with a jaundiced eye, watch it fully aware of the darkness inside the heart of all of us, watch it with the memory of every other sexual predator who has been in the news for the past several years not far from the forefront of your forebrain, and then draw your own conclusions about what manner of man George Lucas is.



Maybe I'm wrong, maybe I'm being needlessly cynical, but I kinda think there might be more than a ghost of a chance that George Lucas is ... ??? I don't know? I don't want to say? Maybe the biopic would be more interesting if he's evil? I naturally hope he's just what he appears to be on the outside : an obtuse weirdo who got insanely lucky, one among the many of Roger Corman's protégés who REALLY made out good, a solid law-abiding citizen who's never done anyone no harm more than the inevitable outcome of a marriage gone bad and whatever awful fallout comes from being wealthier than Croesus.





What would you want to see if such a thing were to happen?

Wait, wasn't there a script sold a few years about Chewbacca? It might even have been called 'Chewbacca'? About the life of Peter Mayhew, the hospital orderly (?) who played Chewbacca? Kind of feels like it might have covered some of the putative material in a potential Lucas biopic as discussed in this thread.