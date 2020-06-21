Trying To Make Sense of Something That Happened Twenty-Two Years Ago

I have a similar possibly even sadder story from the same age. When I was a kid Id go to my Aunts to swim often, across teh street there was a girl. Lets call her Laurie for our purposes. We were pretty good friends. She was always a pretty girl, one year ahead of me in school. One summer the year I turned 14, my bday is in August, I went over there to swim and Laurie went from being a pretty girl a year older than me to being like basically a bombshell. I went from being completely friendly with her to barely able to talk to her. We were the 2 oldest kids whod be at the pool and shed often even invite me to her parentless house across the street because the little kids in the pool were annoying. She wanted to "play computers". Ofcourse as I could barely speak to this girl in her bikini Id say no for gods know what reason.

Looking back I have no idea if anything would have happened. Certainly the fact that I was too shy and scared to even go would have meant she would have had to be really aggressive. But for a quiet, shy 14 year old kid to be invited back to a house alone with a girl a year older who was insanely hot and wearing a bikini just makes me shake my head.

Its one of the hundreds of times in my life I wish I could just go back and shake my younger self and say "are you an idiot or something?" Ofcourse I was.