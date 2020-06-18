Gen Z is turning into Boomers pt. 2. Yeah, I said it.

Two minor pieces of news this week - a Millennial found a TikTok where a bunch of Zoomers were dissing on Millennials in the comments. It went viral, and now Zoomers dissing on Millennials in general is a viral trend. The Harry Potter houses dunk is justified, the rest are just parroting stale old Boomer complaints about Millennials, and mocking internet trends from the early-mid 2010's as not as "cool" as the current trends.

It'll be fun to see them on TikTok in 20 years lamenting how utterly cringe worthy their teenage posts were, and begging for the archives to be obliterated.

And The Atlantic published an article today about how the social justice movements happening now are just as big as those in the 60's, and while they did a bit of lumping, they're mostly pointing to Zoomers as driving the movements, not Millennials.

If those little ****s turn into nu-Reagan Republicans in 30 years, I will personally slap each and every one of them in the face. I was holding out hope that they'd be the great social turning point until I saw them parrot the Boomers.