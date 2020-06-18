Jump to content

Gen Z is turning into Boomers pt. 2. Yeah, I said it.

Started by Iceheart , Today, 01:27 PM

3 replies to this topic

Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:27 PM

Iceheart

Two minor pieces of news this week - a Millennial found a TikTok where a bunch of Zoomers were dissing on Millennials in the comments. It went viral, and now Zoomers dissing on Millennials in general is a viral trend. The Harry Potter houses dunk is justified, the rest are just parroting stale old Boomer complaints about Millennials, and mocking internet trends from the early-mid 2010's as not as "cool" as the current trends.

 

It'll be fun to see them on TikTok in 20 years lamenting how utterly cringe worthy their teenage posts were, and begging for the archives to be obliterated.

 

And The Atlantic published an article today about how the social justice movements happening now are just as big as those in the 60's, and while they did a bit of lumping, they're mostly pointing to Zoomers as driving the movements, not Millennials.

 

If those little ****s turn into nu-Reagan Republicans in 30 years, I will personally slap each and every one of them in the face. I was holding out hope that they'd be the great social turning point until I saw them parrot the Boomers.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:44 PM

Darth Krawlie

Most of their jokes on millennial I've seen have been pretty great. We deserve it from them. I'll take a zoomer joke over a boomer being a ****head and not understanding how to use a cell phone any day of the week.

 

I did read that over all zoomers more conservative than millennials, which was a surprise to me.


Darth Ender
Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Darth Ender

I remember reading an article about some ancient Roman graffiti complaining about kids wearing their hair long mimicking the style of the Gauls in the north. 

 

I sometimes look at pictures from Woodstock and I wonder what happened to these people?  My aunt was a huge hippie and never really left the lifestyle.  She is insanely smart.  She has a PhD in English Literature specializing in Middle English (she is like an "official" middle English translator and has her own adaption of the Canterbury Tales).  She did/does a lot of drugs, never really had gainful employment, and openly brags about living off of government assistance including getting a brand new high rise condo in St.Petersburg, FL right on the water that is Section 8.  I am very liberal, but she is one of those people that makes me second guess my beliefs. 


Iceheart
Posted Today, 02:41 PM

Iceheart

I remember reading an article about some ancient Roman graffiti complaining about kids wearing their hair long mimicking the style of the Gauls in the north. 
 


Which we always assumed was written by someone older than the long haired kids, but now we may need to consider was written by someone younger than the long haired kids.

Okay, your aunt makes me mad now. I havent seen an unemployment check yet in 2.5 months, so I checked to see if I qualified for welfare.

Mothers of young children, and people over the age of 65 with a disability are the only people eligible for cash assistance in my state. I qualify for nothing because I dont have children. But she gets to live the bohemian life of my dreams on the government dole because shes a boomer? Ugh.
