Legacy of the Force #3: "Tempest"

June 17 2020 04:43 AM
chapter discussion thread

3 replies to this topic

Posted 17 June 2020 - 04:43 AM

Prologue:
 
 
Jacen Solo just stands there as if he has no need to fear the underworld of Coruscant.  He’s as arrogant as Alema Rar remembers him.  She needs to kill him, to see the pain on his parents’ faces.  She’d spent years wondering how to repay Leia Solo from the half foot that had been taken from her, the lekku and being fed to a giant spidersloth on Tenupe.
 
This is about revenge and balance, not cruelty.  She stops when she sees two brothers gazing at her.  She uses the Force on them to push one into a radank web so they’ll know what it’s like to disfigured.
 
She pushes off a zap gang harassing a Gamorrean female, then spots a gang of Ferals sneaking through the undercity.  She pulls out a dart, one of eight she has for the Solos, Skywalkers and two extra.
 
Alema soon senses something cold and dark out here.  She pushes her way through a door, using the Jedi mind trick on the Quarren inside.  They tell her Jacen Solo was going to see his friend. 
 
She tells them an intruder is coming soon and wants to kill the friend.  They must stop the intruder.  That buys her a little time when she hears distinctive snap-hisses in the distance.  Alema is surprised to see someone who must be Shira Brie, the Dark Lady of the Sith known as Lumiya whom she’d studied about at Yavin IV. 
 
She must be the one hunting Jacen Solo.
 
Fearing that Lumiya will take the kill first, Alema takes off, running through the building, often into surprised Ferals.  A large pool of bubbles.  A voice speaking to the pool.  It’s Jacen.
 
He explains that he can take care of Reh’mwa and the Bothans.  Leaving the Well was foolish because Jacen cannot protect it here.  He insists he would know if he’d been followed here.  The bubbles tell him something is inside the building. 
 
Jacen is talking to something large, black and that is very Yuuzhan Vong.  She realizes that this is the World Brain and that Jacen is having it spy on Corellian terrorists.  She raises her blowgun to her lips and exhales.  The dart flies out when a female voice calls out to Jacen.  Jacen swings, ignites his lightsaber and is pushed back into the wall.  The dart flies past into the eye of the World Brain.
 
Angry, Alema turns to find that it was Lumiya who protected Jacen.  Confused, Alema hides.  The World Brain screams.  Lumiya urges Jacen to stay and help it or he will lose an asset.  Jacen argues that this is about justice.  Lumiya reminds him that the assassin was a tool sent by Reh’mwa and his subordinates.  She chastises him for allowing his emotions to control him.
 
Jacen calls to Alema to have her tell Rem’wha he’s coming.  Then he turns away.  Alema wonders at the insanity of Jacen Solo working with a Sith.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Yeah, we thought Alema Rar was dead in The Swarm War.  Didn’t quite work out, did it?

 

Posted 18 June 2020 - 04:21 AM

chapter 1:
 
On the Thrackan Sal-Solo,  Han and Leia reach the command center. Han asks if she’s okay with him being a Corellian admiral.  She tells him she has a bad feeling.  They’re here to meet with Admiral Antilles who’d asked them to come to the Kiris Asteroid Cluster. 
 
This is where the secret assault fleet built by Thrackan Sal-Solo was commissioned ten years ago.  The Sal-Solo is a huge dreadnaught with two sister ships and a support fleet.  It should be powerful enough to break the blockade.
 
Leia is concerned about two things. One, that they will be brought into a military conflict with their own children.  Two, that the Jedi Council will eventually stop tolerating her if Han starts taking up arms against the Galactic Alliance she’d sworn to uphold.  She will be told to choose between him and the Jedi.
 
When Wedge meets with them, Han admits he’s considering signing on.  They want him to negotiate a coalition.  Han knows this is about Jacen.  He admits he doesn’t like what Jacen is doing but he will not disown his own son. 
 
Wedge allows for that.  He knows Jacen will find his way back to the values his parents taught him.  For now, he needs Han.  Rather, he needs Leia but he can’t prevail upon her in an official capacity because she’s not Corellian and because he is a Jedi.  Han has to be the front man.
 
Han isn’t interested.  Leia thinks they should hear Wedge out.  Antilles was only supposed to see if they would consider it.  Gejjen will fill them in on the details. 
 
They are taken to Dur Gejjen who is not only Chief of State, but also Five Worlds Prime Minister.  They are introduced to Gavele Lemora, minister of intelligence, and Rorf Willems, the minister of defense. 
 
It seems that Hapan Queen Mother Tenel Ka has agreed to meet a Corellian delegation.  They’d like the Solos to be on Hapes by then.  They are stunned as she has always been a supporter of the Galactic Alliance.
 
Gejjen explains that there is some evidence that this support is straining her relationship with the Hapan nobles.  She may just be trying to buy time, but they’d like to take advantage of the opening.  While a coalition may not be possible, it’s not so much that but a declaration of neutrality the government would like to see from her.  She just needs to withdraw her fleet from Alliance command.  It could inspire other governments to do the same.
 
From what they understand, doing so will probably benefit her just as much.  Han finds all this suspicious, especially since they had to come all the way out here to meet Gejjen who had also come all the way out here.  Wedge admits that his intent was to ask Han to take command of the Home Fleet and prepare to counterattack the blockade.  However, the message from Tenel Ka arrived while the Solos were en route. 
 
The real attack was going to be launched from here so Han was only ever going to be a decoy anyway.  Han and Leia agree to try to help.  In private, they ask Wedge what the government isn’t telling them.  Wedge admits he doesn’t know and doesn’t like it any more than they do.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

Posted Yesterday, 04:15 AM

chapter 2:
 
Jaina is dreaming about Jagged Fel in the midst of the Dawn Rumble of the Killik mating dance.  She wakes up to alarm bells.  Opening her eyes, she finds herself in her StealthX canopy and turns to yet another astromech, Sneaker, to activate the heaters.  She makes sure Zekk is awake. 
 
Zekk resigned his commission in Rogue Squadron a couple of weeks ago.  Now the two are doing Jedi reconnaissance spying on the Kiris Asteroid Cluster where the Corellians have secret shipyards.
 
Sneaker explains he pulled her out of hyperspace when it noticed a familiar ship in the vicinity.  It can’t say for certain if it’s the Falcon.  Zekk takes off for it, Jaina following behind.  Their Joiner bond finally dissolved a couple of years ago, but they are are still very attuned to each other. 
 
Zekk just wants to get enough data from the nav computer to determine where her parents are going.  She warns him that he’s the one who needs help, not them.  He sends warm satisfaction to her.  She gets frustrated and reminds him that they are just good friends.  He needs to accept that.
 
The Sword of Jedi probably doesn’t even get to fall in love.
 
The Falcon jumps to hyperspace but not before the list of worlds is retrieved.  Jaina recognizes that they are all in the Hapes Consortium.  This cannot be good for the Alliance.  And it’s too much to hope that Zekk will remove this entry from his logs.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

chapter 3:
 
Mara has dreaded her husband and son entering the Jedi Temple Sparring Arena with live blades for years.  It’s not going to go well but Luke is determined to teach rather than train and Ben is resentful.
 
Ben’s hair is in a crew cut with a long red braid hanging from it.  His face is losing its roundness.  His chin is out and his posture straight.  He is wearing a light version of flexible vonduun-crab armor.  Luke makes him take it off.
 
Luke wants her to start off with basic obstacles and go all the up to a class-five environment.  He wants to test what Jacen has been teaching him.  Ben is sure he can handle it.  Mara is not.  If he cannot find his own way, he will withdraw and spend his life as nothing more than the son of Luke Skywalker.
 
Luke knows that she doubts this is the right thing to do.  She just wants him to talk to Ben and make him see how Jacen is slipping to darkness.  But Luke has already tried talking.  He’s been patient.  His son is still going on raids and has even killed someone.
 
He does not want Ben to grow up thinking that killing, even in self-defense, is a necessity for a Jedi.  There is a better way.  He knows Ben doesn’t like this but tells his son that a 13-year old boy shouldn’t be going on raids or even be a member of the GAG.  Ben reminds his father that he saves lives every time he goes on a raid.  Jedi are supposed to save lives.
 
Luke reminds him that he’s not a Jedi.  He’s not an apprentice.  He’s not even passed the academy’s test.  Ben tells him that Jacen thinks he’s ready.  Luke doesn’t believe it’s Jacen’s place to judge that.  If Ben thinks he’s ready, he will have to prove that to his father.
 
Luke doesn’t even ignite his lightsaber.  Ben will have to make him.  Through many obstacles and environments, Ben attacks but his father simply evades him.  Ben finally cuts a gap in the floor which causes a spark and he drops.  Luke goes to check on him when he hears Ben’s lightsaber ignite and jumps away.
 
He wants them to continue to spar.  Ben isn’t sure why as it’s already been proven that Luke can take him.  Luke explains that it proves that Ben needs to spent more time in his studies and less time with the GAG.  This woman, Lumiya, has somehow returned and Luke fears she will try to get at him through Ben.  If she does, he needs to be trained better than he has and by a master.
 
Ben argues that Jacen is training him and he’s better than a Master.  He can protect Ben from Lumiya.  Luke doesn’t think that Jacen can protect him all the time.  He also points out that even the eight-year old Rontos do better than Ben just did.  He couldn’t’ even make his father ignite his lightsaber.  He challenges Ben to make him move one foot.
 
Ben tries a couple of things that don’t work.  It’s worse when he finds out that his father’s lightsaber didn’t even have a power cell.  He agrees he needs more practice, but it would be better to make Jacen a Master.  Luke will not go that far.  Ben has a raid tonight and they’re counting on him, but would like to spar again.
 
Mara finds him kneeling on the floor of the arena and asks Luke if he’s really bothered.  Ben obviously has no anger issues.  She does admit that his training has suffered, but maybe Ben is right and Luke should make Jacen a master.
 
She argues that it would bring Jacen back into the fold and give them a chance to see how Ben is being trained.  Luke understands this, but he can’t do it.  Jacen isn’t ready to be a master and he may never be.  He thinks the sooner they get Ben away from him, the better.
 
Mara isn’t so sure.  Whatever is going on with Jacen, his destiny and Ben’s are linked.  They need to be careful.  Everything she feels tells her they have to let Ben learn from his own experiences.  If they don’t. Ben will withdraw from them and the Force again.
 
Luke admits his dreams are getting worse.  Lumiya is sitting on a throne and laughing in a man’s voice.  It’s why he wanted to test Ben, but he thinks it’s time to break out his shota – the half-length lightsaber he’d built after nearly being killed by her lightwhip the first time – and go after Lumiya. 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

