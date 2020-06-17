Legacy of the Force #3: "Tempest"

Prologue:

Jacen Solo just stands there as if he has no need to fear the underworld of Coruscant. He’s as arrogant as Alema Rar remembers him. She needs to kill him, to see the pain on his parents’ faces. She’d spent years wondering how to repay Leia Solo from the half foot that had been taken from her, the lekku and being fed to a giant spidersloth on Tenupe.

This is about revenge and balance, not cruelty. She stops when she sees two brothers gazing at her. She uses the Force on them to push one into a radank web so they’ll know what it’s like to disfigured.

She pushes off a zap gang harassing a Gamorrean female, then spots a gang of Ferals sneaking through the undercity. She pulls out a dart, one of eight she has for the Solos, Skywalkers and two extra.

Alema soon senses something cold and dark out here. She pushes her way through a door, using the Jedi mind trick on the Quarren inside. They tell her Jacen Solo was going to see his friend.

She tells them an intruder is coming soon and wants to kill the friend. They must stop the intruder. That buys her a little time when she hears distinctive snap-hisses in the distance. Alema is surprised to see someone who must be Shira Brie, the Dark Lady of the Sith known as Lumiya whom she’d studied about at Yavin IV.

She must be the one hunting Jacen Solo.

Fearing that Lumiya will take the kill first, Alema takes off, running through the building, often into surprised Ferals. A large pool of bubbles. A voice speaking to the pool. It’s Jacen.

He explains that he can take care of Reh’mwa and the Bothans. Leaving the Well was foolish because Jacen cannot protect it here. He insists he would know if he’d been followed here. The bubbles tell him something is inside the building.

Jacen is talking to something large, black and that is very Yuuzhan Vong. She realizes that this is the World Brain and that Jacen is having it spy on Corellian terrorists. She raises her blowgun to her lips and exhales. The dart flies out when a female voice calls out to Jacen. Jacen swings, ignites his lightsaber and is pushed back into the wall. The dart flies past into the eye of the World Brain.

Angry, Alema turns to find that it was Lumiya who protected Jacen. Confused, Alema hides. The World Brain screams. Lumiya urges Jacen to stay and help it or he will lose an asset. Jacen argues that this is about justice. Lumiya reminds him that the assassin was a tool sent by Reh’mwa and his subordinates. She chastises him for allowing his emotions to control him.

Jacen calls to Alema to have her tell Rem’wha he’s coming. Then he turns away. Alema wonders at the insanity of Jacen Solo working with a Sith.

