Star Wars: Squadrons

Gotta admit, it looks good. Lots of points of interest in the trailers quite apart from story and gameplay details. I spotted Hera and Wedge in the trailer, a Mimbanese is featured as a member of the Rebel squadron, we have yet another canon female Imperial officer (i recognised the actress, just not from what, I'll have to look her up), they've blatantly reused heads from Battlefront in one of the briefing scenes, the cockpits look very cool and it's cool to see that they've gone down the route the original X-Wing and TIE Fighter games where the readouts in the cockpit itself actually display HUD information instead of it just being an on-screen HUD on top of what cockpit skin is currently being used,and it also appears as though Emma Watson is one of the pilots skins so I guess Hermione Granger is a Rebel pilot confirmed.