Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Star Wars: Squadrons

Started by Dark Wader , June 12 2020 05:40 PM

5 replies to this topic

#1
Dark Wader
Posted 12 June 2020 - 05:40 PM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,540 posts

A new Star Wars game has leaked and now confirmed by EA, Star Wars: Squadrons. They are revealing the game early next week, so probably for the new Playstation and Xbox later this year. 

 

https://www.polygon....t-maverick-leak

 

I'm really hoping this is something like the Rogue Squadron games on 64/Gamecube. They've always been the most underrated Star Wars games in my eyes. 


#2
Kyrian
Posted 15 June 2020 - 04:24 AM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,411 posts

It'll probably be using the starfighter gameplay from Battlefront 2, but either tweaked a bit, or just straight up left as is. It's EA, so low hope, low expectations. I want to be excited about it, but I just can't given their history.


#3
Tank
Posted 15 June 2020 - 10:43 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,301 posts
It's VR capable... the Rogue 1 vr X Wing mission for Battlefront was amazing. I'm not a huge VR proponent, but for this...

#4
Kyrian
Posted Yesterday, 08:45 AM

Kyrian

    I'm back

  • Member
  • 11,411 posts

Gotta admit, it looks good. Lots of points of interest in the trailers quite apart from story and gameplay details. I spotted Hera and Wedge in the trailer, a Mimbanese is featured as a member of the Rebel squadron, we have yet another canon female Imperial officer (i recognised the actress, just not from what, I'll have to look her up), they've blatantly reused heads from Battlefront in one of the briefing scenes, the cockpits look very cool and it's cool to see that they've gone down the route the original X-Wing and TIE Fighter games where the readouts in the cockpit itself actually display HUD information instead of it just being an on-screen HUD on top of what cockpit skin is currently being used,and it also appears as though Emma Watson is one of the pilots skins so I guess Hermione Granger is a Rebel pilot confirmed.


#5
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Yesterday, 05:34 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Member
  • 3,283 posts

I might be interested in this.


#6
Dark Wader
Posted Today, 12:37 AM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,540 posts

It's EA, so low hope, low expectations. I want to be excited about it, but I just can't given their history.

Yeah this is why I will stay cautiously optimistic. It looks really good and I read an interview today with the development team that was positive. The team is made up of people who worked on the old PC X Wing and TIE Fighter as well as some who worked on Rouge Squadron and Rouge Leader, so it sounds like this will be a nice blend. 

 

But I've been burnt too many times by EA to get too excited about it. 


Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars