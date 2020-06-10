Trying to Make Sense of Something That Happened Last Year

Hi, all. Your pal John is here again with another annoying life musing. Well, this time it's not anything that's bothering me, but something I've been thinking about since it happen and would like to know your thoughts.



First, please refer to this thread for all the background info you need. Then incident has to do with the best friend I mentioned at the end.



Anyway, so I worked with that girl last year, was pursuing her for about a month, then it was over. Things were awkward between us for a little bit, but just days after posting that thread, I approached her at lunch and said, "Look, I get the message you're trying to send me, and it's cool; but we still need to see each other five days a week. I'd rather things were warm and friendly, so let's just wipe the slate clean." She agreed, and things were pretty okay moving forward. We even had the same circle of "friends" whom we ate lunch with every day, we sat at the same table, talked and joked, and things seemed just fine.



That was July of 2019. Fast forward to October. I'm at a night club, in a smaller, quieter (but way overcrowded) upper room when I see the girl's friend I talked about toward the end of that other thread. As I mentioned in that thread, she had always been non-verbally hostile to me, so I tried to avoid being seen by her. That changed when she had to walk to the other end of the room and back for some reason, walked right past my personal space and made unavoidable eye contact. "Uh, hey! How's it going?" I said. She wrinkled up her nose and ran away. Well, that's one weird broad, I thought, then didn't think much more about it.



She approaches me a minute or two later and says, "We need to talk. Leave my friend the f*** alone. Blah blah blah. Don't be a perv." Bear in mind that that was the most she had ever spoken to me up to that point, and that my interest in her friend was never just about "being a perv;" I legitimately wanted to get to know her as an actual human being.



Anyway, so I think that's the end of it, but later she comes over and starts heckling me again. She accuses me of being a skinhead and a white supremacist (because I'm bald), said I'm fat (that's true), a psycho, and a whole slew of other things only a paranoid person thinks about someone they hardly know. Further, she kept demanded to know what I was doing there, because apparently the girl I used to like was in the same room (though I never saw her).



It became apparent that she wanted to bully me into leaving. I stood my ground once again, and she comes back later with a bouncer, saying I was stalking her friend. She walked away, the dude asked me what was going on, and I told him I wasn't entirely sure. By the sound of it, he walked away thinking she was a kook.



She approaches me for the fourth time, aware that her lame attempt at getting me thrown out hadn't worked. She said she hated me, to which I replied that she didn't even know me, that I don't hate anybody, and that I felt sorry for her. She went on and on, angrier and angrier, and even threatened to punch me at one point. I was watching the sanity leave her, watching her descend into madness, as I had heard oftentimes from the other girl that she was often wont to do. I asked her to please leave me alone, to which she said I felt intimidated by her. I'm not afraid of a ninety-pound girl, and I was more exasperated than anything, but I found it telling that she basically admitted to trying to bully me out of there.



Anyway, I can't quite remember if it was at the end of that encounter, or if she went away again and approached me a fifth time, but by that point I just threw my hands up and left. I figured my good time was already ruined, so there was no harm in letting this crazy girl think she'd "won." As I descended the stairs, she came to the doorway and pointed at me threateningly.



Bear in mind that through all of this, I had never once spotted the girl I used to like. I assume she was there as well, as the crazy girl seemed to strongly imply, but I can't even say that for certain. Well, I couldn't at the time, until I heard from someone else two months later that the girl in question was fully aware of what had happened and seemed pissed off at her friend for what she did, but not me. In fact, the next Monday after the incident, she came up to me and smiled and asked how I was doing. I was wondering at the time if she even knew about the incident.



Fortunately, she wasn't stupid enough to do anything to me at work, though I did report the incident to my supervisor lest anything did happen, saying that I'd be filing harassment charges if it did. HR kept an eye on if from afar, didn't see the need to step in and talk to anyone at the time, and nothing really happened, aside from awkward silences when she and I were in the kitchen together, or skipping each other at the company-wide 3:30 fist bump we used to do.



Things were no different between me and the girl I used to like, though. We weren't close friends or anything, but she shared the same circle, sat next to each other, laughed at each other's jokes, interacted on a friendly level. When I lost my job back in January, I messed her on Facebook and apologized for the incident, stating that I knew her friend would never apologize for what happened, so I was apologizing for her. She didn't really acknowledge it, but she did wish me luck moving forward.



Some things to know about her friend: she is the most promiscuous person I've ever met, having hooked up with my outside sales rep when he was visit from out of state, and many other people. She also is reportedly a huge coke user and general drug addict, spends all her money on booze until she's broke, has her rich grandmother pay for everything she needs, and becomes insane at the slightest provocation (all of this comes mainly from the other girl). But she is also supermodel-level beautiful and had to deal with the sudden, tragic death of her father three years ago. My psychologist said it sounded like borderline personality disorder.



I've been thinking about that night a lot ever since. Part of me wishes I'd been colder, more calculating, and had refused to leave. The other part of me wishes I'd attempted to show her kindness, to tell her that it sounds like she's coming from a lifetime of pain, and that I was not the problem but the object of her ire at that moment.



I don't know. It's something that I've thought a lot about, and I've been trying to make sense of it. I wonder what will happen should our paths ever cross again, once this whole quarantine business is over and I'm finally free to go barhopping again. Yes, it's old news, and it's not something that keeps me up at night or anything like that. The funny thing is, it was old news when it happened. The other girl and I had already resolved our differences three months prior to the incident.



Thoughts? I know, I'm long-winded.