Work stress

It's pretty obvious that my boss doesn't like me. I mean, glaringly obvious. I hit all of my metrics, sometimes tripling the number of files closed per week over the goal. My other metrics stay within the acceptable range even if I'm rarely hitting exceptional, but she's micromanaging me in a way that nobody else gets. Like she'll call me about an issue, IM me, put a note in the file, and email me. All about something that she told me to do and then doesn't understand why I would do it.



Now I'm getting automated messages saying that she's setting up a Performance Improvement Plan for me. In short, it seems like she's trying to fire me even though my work is objectively acceptable. And if anyone else reviews my work, I do get 100%.



I'm now stressed enough that it is effecting my work, which sucks. I'm really in a ****ty mood and hope the union is on my side.

