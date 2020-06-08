It's pretty obvious that my boss doesn't like me. I mean, glaringly obvious. I hit all of my metrics, sometimes tripling the number of files closed per week over the goal. My other metrics stay within the acceptable range even if I'm rarely hitting exceptional, but she's micromanaging me in a way that nobody else gets. Like she'll call me about an issue, IM me, put a note in the file, and email me. All about something that she told me to do and then doesn't understand why I would do it.
Now I'm getting automated messages saying that she's setting up a Performance Improvement Plan for me. In short, it seems like she's trying to fire me even though my work is objectively acceptable. And if anyone else reviews my work, I do get 100%.
I'm now stressed enough that it is effecting my work, which sucks. I'm really in a ****ty mood and hope the union is on my side.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Work stress
Started by Brando , Today, 02:30 PM
#1
Posted Today, 02:30 PM
#2
Posted Today, 04:39 PM
Get the union involved now, don't wait. Someone with acceptable performance by the numbers should not be on a PIP. It sounds like she's trying to create some false documentation that she has had to guide you and micromanage you to make your numbers be acceptable.
My husband had something similar happen to him early in his career so that he couldn't move on past a terrible manager who needed him to save his bacon, and he is a top performer and highly regarded in his skill set. Manager ended up getting fired later for something unethical.
My husband had something similar happen to him early in his career so that he couldn't move on past a terrible manager who needed him to save his bacon, and he is a top performer and highly regarded in his skill set. Manager ended up getting fired later for something unethical.
#3
Posted Today, 05:02 PM
I talked to the union and they basically said to document everything, that a PIP isnt something they can get involved in, but keep every email, summarize every phone call, and track everything.
#4
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
Middle management is ALWAYS threatened by one of their workers when it becomes obvious said worker could do their job better. I think she sees you as somebody they would replace her with, so she's doing her best to note/sabotage your standing.
#5
Posted Today, 06:52 PM
The fact that I was 3 weeks experience short from getting a supervisor position a couple years ago supports that theory.
- Tank +1 this