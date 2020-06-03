Remember when we used to have threads where we endlessly debated what skills and talents we would bring to an apocalypse scenario and who was best equipped to survive? I mean, we usually factored in zombies, but you could argue all the Karens and Kevins on Facebook fit the bill...
Anyway, now that we know what the apocalypse actually looks like, what kind of skills make you most apt to survive 2020?
Ill start:
Im a hardcore introvert. My old #1 is that I can shoot about any bow and arrow you put in my hands. We were a bit off.
I have a full wardrobe of athleisure wear.
I have accounts to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.
I have ample prescriptions for both an anti-anxiety medication, and medical cannabis.
I dont use Facebook.
I can turn an xl t-shirt into ~6 fitted masks with head straps that wont give you a headache in the space of about 3 hours. I also developed a mask deodorant spray to help with the halitosis smell and the maskne. Bet you want me on your apocalypse team now, huh?
I was raised by preppers. I always have backup everything consumable. Including toilet paper.
I can bake. And I can keep a sourdough starter alive.
I dont need a gym to work out.
I can cut my own hair.
Im media literate.
I know how to get tear gas out of your eyes. The trick is to carry a little thermos of milk with you to wash your eyes out with.
Okay, now you go.
Your Revised Mad Apocalypse Skillz
Started by Iceheart , Today, 04:56 PM
#1
Posted Today, 04:56 PM
- Spider-Man +1 this
#2
Posted Today, 05:04 PM
I can make meals from scratch, provided I have edible ingredients.
I can identify several edible plants and know how to butcher fish and fowl.
I can diagnosis minor injuries and administer first aid.
I can sew.
I can cut hair, even bangs.
I can write scathing, one line, retorts about things we dont like. Okay, maybe I need two lines. Well, okay, maybe a paragraph.
I dont mind being used as a punchline and will do so to bring a smile to someones face even if for a moment.
I can build pillow and blanket forts that can fit an overweight adult inside them.
- Iceheart +1 this
#3
Posted Today, 05:12 PM
I cant do ****. Id be one of the first to die. Im all right with this, honestly.
#4
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
Youve survived half the year already, so you must have something.
- Spider-Man +1 this
#5
Posted Today, 05:41 PM
All my prescriptions are mail order. I'm a grub hub regular so coupons. I can cry into a pillow so no one hears.
- Iceheart +1 this
#6
Posted Today, 06:54 PM
My superpower/Apocalypse skill is I can drink 15 IPAs in one sitting.
- Spider-Man and Darth Krawlie +1 this
#7
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
I should amend my response with:
The last time I butchered a fowl from beak and feather was when I had an actual waistline size rather than a coastline.
Also my sewing skills are more like Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas than the villagers in Three Amigos.
#8
Posted Today, 08:08 PM
****ing hell even I can't do that
OR
****ing hell I can't even do that
- Spider-Man +1 this
#9
Posted Today, 08:51 PM
Depends on how long you sit.