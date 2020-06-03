Jump to content

Photo

Your Revised Mad Apocalypse Skillz

Started by Iceheart , Today, 04:56 PM

8 replies to this topic

#1
Iceheart
Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 20,655 posts
Remember when we used to have threads where we endlessly debated what skills and talents we would bring to an apocalypse scenario and who was best equipped to survive? I mean, we usually factored in zombies, but you could argue all the Karens and Kevins on Facebook fit the bill...

Anyway, now that we know what the apocalypse actually looks like, what kind of skills make you most apt to survive 2020?

Ill start:

Im a hardcore introvert. My old #1 is that I can shoot about any bow and arrow you put in my hands. We were a bit off.

I have a full wardrobe of athleisure wear.

I have accounts to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.

I have ample prescriptions for both an anti-anxiety medication, and medical cannabis.

I dont use Facebook.

I can turn an xl t-shirt into ~6 fitted masks with head straps that wont give you a headache in the space of about 3 hours. I also developed a mask deodorant spray to help with the halitosis smell and the maskne. Bet you want me on your apocalypse team now, huh?

I was raised by preppers. I always have backup everything consumable. Including toilet paper.

I can bake. And I can keep a sourdough starter alive.

I dont need a gym to work out.

I can cut my own hair.

Im media literate.

I know how to get tear gas out of your eyes. The trick is to carry a little thermos of milk with you to wash your eyes out with.

Okay, now you go.
  • Spider-Man +1 this

#2
Spider-Man
Posted Today, 05:04 PM

Spider-Man

    THT v.2

  • Members
  • 144 posts
I can make meals from scratch, provided I have edible ingredients.

I can identify several edible plants and know how to butcher fish and fowl.

I can diagnosis minor injuries and administer first aid.

I can sew.

I can cut hair, even bangs.

I can write scathing, one line, retorts about things we dont like. Okay, maybe I need two lines. Well, okay, maybe a paragraph.

I dont mind being used as a punchline and will do so to bring a smile to someones face even if for a moment.

I can build pillow and blanket forts that can fit an overweight adult inside them.
  • Iceheart +1 this

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 05:12 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,132 posts
I cant do ****. Id be one of the first to die. Im all right with this, honestly.

#4
Iceheart
Posted Today, 05:25 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 20,655 posts
Youve survived half the year already, so you must have something.
  • Spider-Man +1 this

#5
Tank
Posted Today, 05:41 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,243 posts
All my prescriptions are mail order. I'm a grub hub regular so coupons. I can cry into a pillow so no one hears.
  • Iceheart +1 this

#6
Zathras
Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 247 posts

My superpower/Apocalypse skill is I can drink 15 IPAs in one sitting.   


  • Spider-Man and Darth Krawlie +1 this

#7
Spider-Man
Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Spider-Man

    THT v.2

  • Members
  • 144 posts
I should amend my response with:

The last time I butchered a fowl from beak and feather was when I had an actual waistline size rather than a coastline.

Also my sewing skills are more like Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas than the villagers in Three Amigos.

#8
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:08 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,132 posts

My superpower/Apocalypse skill is I can drink 15 IPAs in one sitting.   

****ing hell even I can't do that

 

OR

 

****ing hell I can't even do that


  • Spider-Man +1 this

#9
Brando
Posted Today, 08:51 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,760 posts


My superpower/Apocalypse skill is I can drink 15 IPAs in one sitting.   

****ing hell even I can't do that
 
OR
 
****ing hell I can't even do that

Depends on how long you sit.
