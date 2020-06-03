Your Revised Mad Apocalypse Skillz

Remember when we used to have threads where we endlessly debated what skills and talents we would bring to an apocalypse scenario and who was best equipped to survive? I mean, we usually factored in zombies, but you could argue all the Karens and Kevins on Facebook fit the bill...



Anyway, now that we know what the apocalypse actually looks like, what kind of skills make you most apt to survive 2020?



Ill start:



Im a hardcore introvert. My old #1 is that I can shoot about any bow and arrow you put in my hands. We were a bit off.



I have a full wardrobe of athleisure wear.



I have accounts to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.



I have ample prescriptions for both an anti-anxiety medication, and medical cannabis.



I dont use Facebook.



I can turn an xl t-shirt into ~6 fitted masks with head straps that wont give you a headache in the space of about 3 hours. I also developed a mask deodorant spray to help with the halitosis smell and the maskne. Bet you want me on your apocalypse team now, huh?



I was raised by preppers. I always have backup everything consumable. Including toilet paper.



I can bake. And I can keep a sourdough starter alive.



I dont need a gym to work out.



I can cut my own hair.



Im media literate.



I know how to get tear gas out of your eyes. The trick is to carry a little thermos of milk with you to wash your eyes out with.



Okay, now you go.



Spider-Man +1 this