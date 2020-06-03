I mean, Im always exhausted and fatigued, thanks broken body. But its been getting out of hand in the past few days. I cant wake up for anything.
I know lethargy breeds more lethargy, but even making myself get up and do something active doesnt help, makes it worse, actually.
Is this a common quarantine symptom? Or is the apocalypse finally breaking me and just me?
Is anyone else exhausted?
Started by Iceheart , Today, 10:40 AM
#1
Posted Today, 10:40 AM
#2
Posted Today, 10:57 AM
I've been exhausted since 2016.
And not because of Trump.