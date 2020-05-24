Legacy of the Force #2: "Bloodlines"

chapter 1:

Admiral Cha Niathal wonders how long they are going to go from one crisis to another now that they are on their third galaxy-wide war in 40 years. Omas is going to have to crack down on dissent before this gets worse.

16 days after the raid on Centerpoint Station, Ben Skywalker is in the reception area of the Chief of State’s office on Coruscant with his cousin, Jacen Solo.

The holozines are boring and outdated, but one of them has Jacen on the cover. The news shows clips of reports on the raid, but doesn’t mention Ben. Just as well because they are Corellian sources and they are calling Jacen a traitor.

It isn’t so nice about Uncle Han either, calling him a coward and a puppet for the Galactic Alliance. Jacen isn’t happy about it because all of this is just pushing other worlds to Corellia’s side.

Ben thinks there will always be worlds like that. The important thing is that they made people on this side feel safer. Everyone will know Jacen is doing is best to stop a war. It’s important to him that he not let his cousin down. Jacen is a good teacher and Ben would much rather be known as Jacen Solo’s apprentice rather than the son of Luke and Mara Skywalker, the heir to the dynasty, so to speak. It’s hard being the child of legends.

When Admiral Niathal leaves, Chief Omas welcomes both Jedi into his office. Ben is glad to see that the Chief meets his eyes and doesn’t make tired comments about how tall he’s gotten.

Jacen explains that crippling Centerpoint has only bought time. It will be operational again at some point and they’ll be back at the starting point with an even more angry Corellia. The time for preemptive action is now. Corellia and its allies need to be discouraged before any real opposition develops. Their shipyards need to be destroyed.

It seems Niathal is of the same mind. If Omas gives Jacen command of a battle group, he will destroy the main shipyards and put an end to it now. It will send the message that no one planet is bigger than the Alliance.

Omas tells him that he cannot get Senate backing to declare war and he knows how the Jedi Council feels about this. Further, it’s likely to drive a wedge between Jacen and his father. Jacen accepts that, as a Jedi, his decisions will not always make his family happy. That’s why Jedi are trained to disregard their personal motivations. He warns Omas that billions will die in the coming years if they fail to stamp out dissent now.

Omas remembers the Empire and doesn’t want to head a government that becomes like it. Escalating military action will be what tips them over into war, not stop it.

On the way out, Ben notes that Omas and Uncle Han both remember the Empire. If neither wants that, why are they are on opposite sides? Jacen is glad Ben is perceptive. The answers will come to them at some point.

They pass the protestors outside. Ben tells Jacen he senses a threat, like a bad storm coming, but it’s a long way away. Jacen tells him that there are billions of unhappy people who are ready to fight. They need peace. That’s the job of the Jedi.

Jacen assures him they will work together, but there are some things Ben will have to keep from his father. Ben is happy to know that he has Jacen’s approval. He really wants to ask what actually happened to Brisha and Nelani. A soldier, though, understands there are some things he doesn’t need to know.

At Tipoca City, Dr. Beluine is one of the few who has seen Boba Fett without the helmet. The city is now nowhere near the elegant place it had been when he was a boy, but Fett feels more at home here than on Coruscant.

The doctor tells him he’s dying. Fett knows this. He’d rather know what he can do about it. Beluine glances at Koa Ne, the current administrator, then tells Fett that there’s nothing that can be done. He has a year or two at most. His tissues are degenerating, there are tumors in his leg, his medication isn’t controlling his liver functions anymore. It could relate to his background as a clone.

Fett decides that he’ll die when he’s good and ready. When he is alone with Kao Ne, he demands to know where the data and Taun We is. He’s told she’s left. This surprises him as Taun We had always been loyal to her people and looked after him when he was a boy. She was one of the few beings he’d actually liked.

It appears she’s run off, like Ko Sai, at the first sign of trouble. Ko Sai’s original research had never been found, either. It’s no point hunting Taun We now, but he should have gone after Ko Sai decades ago. Kao Ne believes Ko Sai was found at some point. As it was, the Kaminoans were able to continue cloning even if they’d lost the ability to control the aging process.

Boba has no idea who would sit on valuable information like that for so long. Unfortunately it’s data he needs now and the trail is over 50 years cold. She had to have gone somewhere and Taun We might know.

Part of him wonders if the Kaminoans ever think of Jango Fett as anything other than a clone template. He’d never been happy about them using clones to defend this world against the army of the Empire. One of Jango’s friends used to call them aiwha bait.

In the end, he cuts a deal with Kao Ne to bring back Taun We alive with her data. He doesn’t even really need the credits. Or the power. As it is, he’s the head of a bunch of Mando’ade farmers and metal workers scraping a living on Mandalore. At 71, he should have many more years left to him.

He leaves, looking out from the cockpit on an ocean world, remembering being a child flying with his father. This had been where he’d been happiest and he had never been that happy since.

He hadn’t realized how much he’d missed Kamino.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------