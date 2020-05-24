Legacy of the Force #2: "Bloodlines"

chapter 2:
In Jacen Solo’s private journal, he has deleted an entry where he questions whether or not he’s making the same mistake as his grandfather. He doesn’t think he would have this doubt, if he were just motivated by ambition. He can’t tell Jaina this but she will see it someday and, when she does, she must know that he loves her regardless.
In Corellian airspace, Han hates having to crawl home under a fake transponder signal. Leia thinks he needs to learn to meditate. Jacen has left three messages but his father isn’t calm enough to speak to him right now.
He might try speaking with Zekk about his intentions toward Jaina instead. He liked Jagged Fel much better. Even Kyp Durron. Leia reminds him that Jagged was shot down.
Han just can’t understand how he has suddenly become the villain here. He doesn’t know why Jacen or Luke, for that matter, can’t see how the GA is becoming just like the Empire. Leia offers to speak to Luke, but she pushes him to talk to Jacen.
They land and walk separately to the small apartment they’d rented. They can walk the streets without being recognized. When they approach the door, however, they find a message from someone named Gejjen warning Han that Sal-Solo has put out a contract on him in retaliation for what Jacen did at Centerpoint.
Leia remembers someone named Nov Gejjen who’d been an opponent of the Human League all those years ago, but he has to be dead by now. She’ll look into it while Han calls Jacen. He wishes life would be clear again. He almost misses Boba Fett who never had personal axes to grind.
He knows Thrackan will send Fett.
The mystery man never leaves Luke alone now. He intrudes on his dreams as a vision in the Force. He can never see the man’s face, always waking up as he pulls the hood away.
There are messages. See-Threepio reports Han and Leia are well but the Noghri are getting irritated at being kept out of the way. He wonders if the droids might be needed elsewhere.
Luke reminds him that Han and Leia don’t need a conspicuous gold droid advertising their presence wherever they are. He does not say Corellia. The tensions within his family are already high over this issue and Jacen’s relationship with Ben doesn’t help.
Luke has grown increasingly concerned over how far Jacen is willing to go. This mystery man could be someone threatening him or attempting to corrupt him.
He admits his concerns about Ben to Mara who reminds him he wasn’t much older when he joined the Rebellion. Luke points out he was 18, not 13. She thinks he’ll be with Jacen taking care of him. They aren’t going to agree on that.
Luke has never felt this way before. Something about Jacen makes him uneasy and it’s hard to ignore. Mara has sensed something different, but her theory is that Jacen is in love.
She sees Ben becoming someone who is comfortable using his powers. They couldn’t help him, but Jacen did.
Luke argues that Jacen is very loose with his abilities on top of projecting himself into the future. That has to worry her. He’d rather Ben not learn those kinds of things. They don’t know what else Jacen learned while he was away. Luke knows he’s changed.
This mystery man is a threat and Luke feels that the threat is against Jacen. Ben could get caught up in that. Mara points out that the future isn’t fixed. Luke maintains that it is when Jacen is involved. He wants another mentor for Ben.
She tells him he will alienate Ben just as he’s settling down. If Jacen has explored some strange philosophies, that doesn’t make him more dangerous than either of them, especially since they both have been to the Dark Side and came back.
She accepts that Jacen’s powers are developing well beyond hers, but he’s good for Ben and would never harm him.
Luke takes a long time, trying to make the mystery man show himself, but it’s always elusive. He cannot shake the feeling of familiarity.
Jacen reaches out to touch Tenel Ka in the Force, wishing she were here. His baby, Allana, is four years old now. She is bigger every time he sneaks a visit to see her. He doesn’t even have a holo of her.
He has to protect this secret family, even from Lumiya. The thing to do would be to speak with Anakin Skywalker who had also once stood on the threshold of being a Sith. This isn’t something he can return from.
For all he knows, Lumiya may have presented a one-sided version of history, but Jacen can sense that she’s not lying about the way of the Sith being a force for peace so long as he uses it selflessly.
He wishes it wasn’t him. If he could only speak with Anakin and ask if he felt the same doubt and reluctance before crossing the line. After all, Anakin had a secret love, too. Jacen has to be sure because his grandfather’s choice two generations ago had had terrible consequences.
In an airtaxi with Admiral Niathal, Jacen is asked how much time the raid on Centerpoint has given them. He guesses about six months. They both agree that this galaxy cannot handle another war. Jacen does mention his thoughts on a strike at the Corellian shipyards.
They also agree that the political climate will only go as far as a blockade that will tie up resources. The subject is interrupted by Jacen’s sense of danger. He uses the Force to put a bubble around the airtaxi which protects them from an explosion that brings several others down to the ground.
The pilot is sure this is the work of Corellians. The idea of mindless terrorism hitting Coruscant feeds Jacen’s sense of outrage. He cannot sense Lumiya’s hand in it, but it means nothing. Events are conspiring faster than ever and he is needed to stop it. Somebody has to. It’s time to test Lumiya.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- It’s nice to know that Jacen isn’t buying Lumiya’s story lock-stock-and-barrel.
- Let’s talk about the GA becoming just like the Empire: Where have we seen that happening? At the beginning of Betrayal, we were told that the Corellians want the benefits of GA membership without the obligations. The negotiations with the Prime Minister seemed to confirm that. Jacen’s raid on Centerpoint disabled it, but the GA task force sent to present a purely symbolic show of force ended up engaging Corellian ships that deliberately moved too closely to GA starfighters So, fault for the start of the conflict is the Corellians. According to Betrayal, the outcome should have still been fine save for the mentally-unstable Admiral Klauskin who attacked and occupied Tralus. Since Lumiya seems to be adept at making people see those who aren’t there, I will assume she was responsible for that. However, the GA knows that Klauskin is unstable and Luke knows that, too. Not the GA’s fault. The GA, not able to pull off of Tralus without looking weak, decided to agree to withdraw from Tralus as a concession at the conference. The conference, as we know, was disrupted by assassins sent by Trackan Sal-Solo who was aided by Lumiya. Again, nothing of this is the fault of the GA! The Corellians attack the GA command center on Tralus. Not the fault of the GA! This is my issue: Han Solo may not know about Lumiya, but he has blamed Thracken for just about everything that’s happened. He should also know the events as they’ve happened. So why is he comparing the GA to the Empire? Nothing the GA has done during this entire crisis is even close to what the Empire would have done.
- This conversation between Luke and Mara bothers me. Luke clearly has reservations about the powers Jacen has, many of which Luke is not even aware of, of his willingness to use them as he wishes and how this may affect Ben. He specifically points out Jacen’s blatant pushes into the future. Luke should also be aware of Jacen’s ability to rub minds and alter memories. I don’t think it’s unreasonable that he wants to protect his son. But, Mara’s right in that Ben will pull away from them. The time to have nipped that relationship in the bud was a long time ago. It’s very nearly too late.
- Even Jacen recognizes parallels to his and Anakin Skywalker’s story. What he doesn’t realize is that Anakin, while groomed by Palpatine for years, never really had a lot of time to think about his decision. In fact, that was the problem with Anakin’s fall. He abruptly changed sides with little time to think about what he was being told.