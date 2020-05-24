Jump to content

Legacy of the Force #2: "Bloodlines"

Started by Jedi Cool , May 24 2020 04:36 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 24 May 2020 - 04:36 AM

Prologue:
 
Ten years after the Yuuzhan Vong war, Slave I pursues a prisoner named H’buk, an Atzerri glitterstim dealer who owes the Traders’ Coalition money.  H’buk offers Boba Fett double to call it off. 
 
H’buk just doesn’t understand a contract is a contract.
 
Technically, an old Firespray like Slave I shouldn’t be able to catch up, but Fett’s made so many modifications that the only original part of the ship is the pilot’s seat. 
 
He is rather disgusted at how these things always go.  Threatening to fire on him doesn’t work.  He grapples onto the fighter and starts pulling it in.  Offering to pay him millions doesn’t do anything.  When told the man has a beautiful daughter, Fett just gets mad at how they sometimes use their kids.
 
His father put him first.  All fathers should.  That really makes him want to kill the guy, but the contract specifies alive. 
 
When he delivers the bounty, the customer asks why he till does this.  Fett tells him that people still ask him.  Privately, he doesn’t really know why.  He’s headed back to Kamino to see his doctor.  On the way, he can’t help thinking of the daughter, Ailyn, he hasn’t seen in 50 years.  He wonders if she’s alive.
 
He won’t be long.  He thinks he’s dying.  If so, he’s going to find his daughter, decide who is going to be Mandalore when he’s gone and find a way to cheat death.
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Like all of Karen Traviss’s novels, each chapter begins with a quote.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 25 May 2020 - 04:42 AM

chapter 1:
 
Admiral Cha Niathal wonders how long they are going to go from one crisis to another now that they are on their third galaxy-wide war in 40 years. Omas is going to have to crack down on dissent before this gets worse.
 
16 days after the raid on Centerpoint Station, Ben Skywalker is in the reception area of the Chief of State’s office on Coruscant with his cousin, Jacen Solo. 
 
The holozines are boring and outdated, but one of them has Jacen on the cover.  The news shows clips of reports on the raid, but doesn’t mention Ben.  Just as well because they are Corellian sources and they are calling Jacen a traitor. 
 
It isn’t so nice about Uncle Han either, calling him a coward and a puppet for the Galactic Alliance.  Jacen isn’t happy about it because all of this is just pushing other worlds to Corellia’s side.
 
Ben thinks there will always be worlds like that.  The important thing is that they made people on this side feel safer.  Everyone will know Jacen is doing is best to stop a war.   It’s important to him that he not let his cousin down.  Jacen is a good teacher and Ben would much rather be known as Jacen Solo’s apprentice rather than the son of Luke and Mara Skywalker, the heir to the dynasty, so to speak.  It’s hard being the child of legends.
 
When Admiral Niathal leaves, Chief Omas welcomes both Jedi into his office.  Ben is glad to see that the Chief meets his eyes and doesn’t make tired comments about how tall he’s gotten. 
 
Jacen explains that crippling Centerpoint has only bought time.  It will be operational again at some point and they’ll be back at the starting point with an even more angry Corellia.  The time for preemptive action is now.  Corellia and its allies need to be discouraged before any real opposition develops.  Their shipyards need to be destroyed.
 
It seems Niathal is of the same mind.  If Omas gives Jacen command of a battle group, he will destroy the main shipyards and put an end to it now.  It will send the message that no one planet is bigger than the Alliance.
 
Omas tells him that he cannot get Senate backing to declare war and he knows how the Jedi Council feels about this.  Further, it’s likely to drive a wedge between Jacen and his father.  Jacen accepts that, as a Jedi, his decisions will not always make his family happy.  That’s why Jedi are trained to disregard their personal motivations.  He warns Omas that billions will die in the coming years if they fail to stamp out dissent now.
 
Omas remembers the Empire and doesn’t want to head a government that becomes like it.  Escalating military action will be what tips them over into war, not stop it.
 
On the way out, Ben notes that Omas and Uncle Han both remember the Empire.  If neither wants that, why are they are on opposite sides?  Jacen is glad Ben is perceptive.  The answers will come to them at some point.
 
They pass the protestors outside.  Ben tells Jacen he senses a threat, like a bad storm coming, but it’s a long way away.  Jacen tells him that there are billions of unhappy people who are ready to fight.  They need peace.  That’s the job of the Jedi.
 
Jacen assures him they will work together, but there are some things Ben will have to keep from his father.  Ben is happy to know that he has Jacen’s approval.  He really wants to ask what actually happened to Brisha and Nelani.  A soldier, though, understands there are some things he doesn’t need to know.
 
At Tipoca City, Dr. Beluine is one of the few who has seen Boba Fett without the helmet.  The city is now nowhere near the elegant place it had been when he was a boy, but Fett feels more at home here than on Coruscant. 
 
The doctor tells him he’s dying.  Fett knows this.  He’d rather know what he can do about it.  Beluine glances at Koa Ne, the current administrator, then tells Fett that there’s nothing that can be done.  He has a year or two at most.  His tissues are degenerating, there are tumors in his leg, his medication isn’t controlling his liver functions anymore.  It could relate to his background as a clone.
 
Fett decides that he’ll die when he’s good and ready.  When he is alone with Kao Ne, he demands to know where the data and Taun We is.  He’s told she’s left.  This surprises him as Taun We had always been loyal to her people and looked after him when he was a boy.  She was one of the few beings he’d actually liked.
 
It appears she’s run off, like Ko Sai, at the first sign of trouble.  Ko Sai’s original research had never been found, either.  It’s no point hunting Taun We now, but he should have gone after Ko Sai decades ago.  Kao Ne believes Ko Sai was found at some point.  As it was, the Kaminoans were able to continue cloning even if they’d lost the ability to control the aging process.
 
Boba has no idea who would sit on valuable information like that for so long.  Unfortunately it’s data he needs now and the trail is over 50 years cold.  She had to have gone somewhere and Taun We might know.
 
Part of him wonders if the Kaminoans ever think of Jango Fett as anything other than a clone template.  He’d never been happy about them using clones to defend this world against the army of the Empire.  One of Jango’s friends used to call them aiwha bait.
 
In the end, he cuts a deal with Kao Ne to bring back Taun We alive with her data.  He doesn’t even really need the credits.  Or the power.  As it is, he’s the head of a bunch of Mando’ade farmers and metal workers scraping a living on Mandalore.  At 71, he should have many more years left to him.
 
He leaves, looking out from the cockpit on an ocean world, remembering being a child flying with his father.  This had been where he’d been happiest and he had never been that happy since.
 
He hadn’t realized how much he’d missed Kamino.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • It would appear, then, that much of Betrayal took place over about 3 weeks.

  • Taun We had been the Chief Cloner in Attack of the Clones.

  • Ko Sai had been a Kaminoan geneticist who had been kidnapped by Kal Skirata’s gang to do research on how to slow their aging.  She committed suicide while in their custody, believing her research to have been destroyed.  It was Skirata who had called the Kaminoans aiwha bait.

 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 26 May 2020 - 04:27 AM

chapter 2:
 
In Jacen Solo’s private journal, he has deleted an entry where he questions whether or not he’s making the same mistake as his grandfather.  He doesn’t think he would have this doubt, if he were just motivated by ambition.  He can’t tell Jaina this but she will see it someday and, when she does, she must know that he loves her regardless.
 
In Corellian airspace, Han hates having to crawl home under a fake transponder signal.  Leia thinks he needs to learn to meditate.  Jacen has left three messages but his father isn’t calm enough to speak to him right now.
 
He might try speaking with Zekk about his intentions toward Jaina instead.  He liked Jagged Fel much better.  Even Kyp Durron.  Leia reminds him that Jagged was shot down. 
 
Han just can’t understand how he has suddenly become the villain here.  He doesn’t know why Jacen or Luke, for that matter, can’t see how the GA is becoming just like the Empire.  Leia offers to speak to Luke, but she pushes him to talk to Jacen.
 
They land and walk separately to the small apartment they’d rented.  They can walk the streets without being recognized.  When they approach the door, however, they find a message from someone named Gejjen warning Han that Sal-Solo has put out a contract on him in retaliation for what Jacen did at Centerpoint.
 
Leia remembers someone named Nov Gejjen who’d been an opponent of the Human League all those years ago, but he has to be dead by now.  She’ll look into it while Han calls Jacen.  He wishes life would be clear again.  He almost misses Boba Fett who never had personal axes to grind. 
 
He knows Thrackan will send Fett.
 
The mystery man never leaves Luke alone now.   He intrudes on his dreams as a vision in the Force. He can never see the man’s face, always waking up as he pulls the hood away.
 
There are messages.  See-Threepio reports Han and Leia are well but the Noghri are getting irritated at being kept out of the way.  He wonders if the droids might be needed elsewhere.
 
Luke reminds him that Han and Leia don’t need a conspicuous gold droid advertising their presence wherever they are.  He does not say Corellia.  The tensions within his family are already high over this issue and Jacen’s relationship with Ben doesn’t help.
 
Luke has grown increasingly concerned over how far Jacen is willing to go.  This mystery man could be someone threatening him or attempting to corrupt him. 
 
He admits his concerns about Ben to Mara who reminds him he wasn’t much older when he joined the Rebellion.  Luke points out he was 18, not 13.  She thinks he’ll be with Jacen taking care of him.  They aren’t going to agree on that.
 
Luke has never felt this way before.  Something about Jacen makes him uneasy and it’s hard to ignore.  Mara has sensed something different, but her theory is that Jacen is in love.
 
She sees Ben becoming someone who is comfortable using his powers.  They couldn’t help him, but Jacen did. 
 
Luke argues that Jacen is very loose with his abilities on top of projecting himself into the future.  That has to worry her.  He’d rather Ben not learn those kinds of things.  They don’t know what else Jacen learned while he was away.  Luke knows he’s changed.
 
This mystery man is a threat and Luke feels that the threat is against Jacen.  Ben could get caught up in that.  Mara points out that the future isn’t fixed.  Luke maintains that it is when Jacen is involved.  He wants another mentor for Ben.
 
She tells him he will alienate Ben just as he’s settling down.  If Jacen has explored some strange philosophies, that doesn’t make him more dangerous than either of them, especially since they both have been to the Dark Side and came back.
 
She accepts that Jacen’s powers are developing well beyond hers, but he’s good for Ben and would never harm him.
 
Luke takes a long time, trying to make the mystery man show himself, but it’s always elusive.  He cannot shake the feeling of familiarity.
 
Jacen reaches out to touch Tenel Ka in the Force, wishing she were here.  His baby, Allana, is four years old now.  She is bigger every time he sneaks a visit to see her.  He doesn’t even have a holo of her.
 
He has to protect this secret family, even from Lumiya.  The thing to do would be to speak with Anakin Skywalker who had also once stood on the threshold of being a Sith.  This isn’t something he can return from. 
 
For all he knows, Lumiya may have presented a one-sided version of history, but Jacen can sense that she’s not lying about the way of the Sith being a force for peace so long as he uses it selflessly. 
 
He wishes it wasn’t him.  If he could only speak with Anakin and ask if he felt the same doubt and reluctance before crossing the line.  After all, Anakin had a secret love, too.  Jacen has to be sure because his grandfather’s choice two generations ago had had terrible consequences.
 
In an airtaxi with Admiral Niathal, Jacen is asked how much time the raid on Centerpoint has given them.  He guesses about six months.  They both agree that this galaxy cannot handle another war. Jacen does mention his thoughts on a strike at the Corellian shipyards.
 
They also agree that the political climate will only go as far as a blockade that will tie up resources.  The subject is interrupted by Jacen’s sense of danger.  He uses the Force to put a bubble around the airtaxi which protects them from an explosion that brings several others down to the ground.
 
The pilot is sure this is the work of Corellians.  The idea of mindless terrorism hitting Coruscant feeds Jacen’s sense of outrage.   He cannot sense Lumiya’s hand in it, but it means nothing.  Events are conspiring faster than ever and he is needed to stop it.  Somebody has to.  It’s time to test Lumiya.
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • It’s nice to know that Jacen isn’t buying Lumiya’s story lock-stock-and-barrel.

  • Let’s talk about the GA becoming just like the Empire:  Where have we seen that happening?  At the beginning of Betrayal, we were told that the Corellians want the benefits of GA membership without the obligations.  The negotiations with the Prime Minister seemed to confirm that.   Jacen’s raid on Centerpoint disabled it, but the GA task force sent to present a purely symbolic show of force ended up engaging Corellian ships that deliberately moved too closely to GA starfighters   So, fault for the start of the conflict is the Corellians.  According to Betrayal, the outcome should have still been fine save for the mentally-unstable Admiral Klauskin who attacked and occupied Tralus.  Since Lumiya seems to be adept at making people see those who aren’t there, I will assume she was responsible for that.  However, the GA knows that Klauskin is unstable and Luke knows that, too.  Not the GA’s fault.    The GA, not able to pull off of Tralus without looking weak, decided to agree to withdraw from Tralus as a concession at the conference.  The conference, as we know, was disrupted by assassins sent by Trackan Sal-Solo who was aided by Lumiya.  Again, nothing of this is the fault of the GA!  The Corellians attack the GA command center on Tralus.  Not the fault of the GA!  This is my issue:  Han Solo may not know about Lumiya, but he has blamed Thracken for just about everything that’s happened.  He should also know the events as they’ve happened.  So why is he comparing the GA to the Empire?  Nothing the GA has done during this entire crisis is even close to what the Empire would have done.

  • This conversation between Luke and Mara bothers me.  Luke clearly has reservations about the powers Jacen has, many of which Luke is not even aware of, of his willingness to use them as he wishes and how this may affect Ben.  He specifically points out Jacen’s blatant pushes into the future.  Luke should also be aware of Jacen’s ability to rub minds and alter memories.  I don’t think it’s unreasonable that he wants to protect his son.  But, Mara’s right in that Ben will pull away from them.  The time to have nipped that relationship in the bud was a long time ago.  It’s very nearly too late.

  • Even Jacen recognizes parallels to his and Anakin Skywalker’s story.  What he doesn’t realize is that Anakin, while groomed by Palpatine for years, never really had a lot of time to think about his decision.  In fact, that was the problem with Anakin’s fall.  He abruptly changed sides with little time to think about what he was being told.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:23 AM

chapter 3:
 
A Mandalorian proverb says that family is more than bloodline.
 
Mara almost drops her cup and tells Luke that Jacen blinked out in the Force.  She comms Ben to find Jacen isn’t with him.  Turning on the HoloNet, they find that there’s been an explosion near the Senate.  They head to the Senate district where most are convinced this is the fault of the Corellians.  Chief Omas is with the CSF.  Officer Lon Shevu tells them it was a bomb placed in one of the hotels in a guest room. 
 
Luke asks what will happen if this is the fault of the Corellians.  Omas says they have to treat it as any other crime.  Jacen enters without any of the Jedi feeling it and translates for Omas that Luke means the unofficial response. 
 
Abruptly his presence in the Force erupts and Luke knows it’s an attempt to show how powerful he is.
 
Shevu explains the likely result is going to be the victimization of Corellians living here on Coruscant. 
 
On Taris, Boba Fett meets with Goran Beviin who rather misses the days they were frying Yuuzhan Vong.  He wants Fett to know that Thrackan Sal-Solo wants to take out a contract on the whole Solo family. 
 
Fett notes that he was always being asked to go after Solo.  That Thrackan didn’t ask him to do it means he thought Fett would be too expensive or find the task too boring.  He would be right.  Fett never had a feud with Solo, the man is irrelevant now anyway.  The past contracts were just business. 
 
Beviin does want him to know that Ailyn is back and seems interested in the contract.  Glad of his helmet, Fett can’t help but be elated.  His only child is alive.  Billions had died in the Vong war and it’s been that long since he’s heard of her.  She should be about 54 or so now.
 
Beviin goes on to say that she’s using the name Ailyn Habuur, instead of Ailyn Vel, but she’s got the Kiffar facial tattoo, flies the KDY assault ship and is around 50.  It’s probably her.  Fett’s daughter had killed a clone of him, then taken his armor and ship.   That was 20 years ago and he’d shrugged it off then.  Things have definitely changed.
 
He turns the subject to Ko Sai.  It was said that she was killed during the Battle of Kamino but most think she defected to the Separatists.  There is a story that she was sent back to Kamino a piece at a time.  This is bad news for Fett.  Whoever had done that was out for revenge.
 
He’s not certain what to do now.  His father had worked hard to make him self-reliant, but he’s also the Mandalore and has a responsibility to a hundred warriors.    Beviin asks him if he still doesn’t speak Mando’a, suggesting he do a little less business and a little more Mandalore.
 
Fett does a little more digging on the Interstellar Stock Exchange and finds a biotech company called AruMed that has sold a huge block of shares in the last week.  He finds the headquarters on Roonadan.  He also finds a Rothana-based company called ConCare which focuses on drugs for the aged.  Rothana isn’t far from Kamino so he will check it out, too. 
 
After buying a number of shares in a company that specializes in battlefield dressings, he is approached by a girl who shows him the heart-of-fire gemstone he’d given Sintas Vel whom he’d married when he was 16. 
 
It had only lasted three years, ending before Ailyn was two.  Sintas has never returned from a bounty when Ailyn was 16.  Which is why Ailyn wanted him dead.  The girl tells him she got it from the man who killed his wife.  She’s trying to find his daughter who owes her and she knows where she is.
 
In a tapcaf in Coronet City, the Solos and the other patrons watch the news from Coronet.  Several customers agree that Corellians fight clean and would never do that.  Han wonders if GA Special Ops was responsible, but knows Luke would never let them get away with that.
 
Dur Gejjen chooses that moment to approach them.  Nov was his father.  He explains that he found them through the large amount of currency they secured the apartment with.  CorSec’s attention was attracted, but not all of them work for Thrackan.  In fact, some would be happy to get rid of him.
 
They change locations as Gejjen tells them that Thrackan has put out a contract on the whole family and is close to getting loads of Corellians killed in a war.  He is hoping Han would be willing to take Thrackan’s place if he’s removed.  Han refuses because Corellians need to be united against the GA. He’s better with a blaster than an office.
 
Leia knows Han thinks Fett is coming after them.  Han reminds her that business is business with him.  Thrackan has never gone this far before.  Han wants to kill him. Leia tells him he’s not going to hire Fett to kill Thrackan.
 
The HoloNet reports that Thrackan has declared the Solo family enemies of the state.  The picture is about 20 years out of date, but Han and Leia slip out anyway.  He plans to grow a beard and suggests Leia do something with her hair. Leia tells him the Aurra Sing look is so her.
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Aurra Sing was last seen in Coruscant Nights falling into that big huge thingamabob on Coruscant.  That was decades ago.  Would Leia even know what her hair looked like?

 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:31 AM

chapter 4:
 
The HoloNet news reports the Corellian Sanctuary on Coruscant has been desecrated.
 
The girl’s name is Mirta Gev, a bounty hunter specializing in object recovery.  She thinks Ailyn would like the necklace as it’s all she has left of her mother. Fett remembers that he only had his father’s armor and ship left.  His father certainly hadn’t abandoned his family the way he had.    
 
The pain of that loss is no dimmer now that it had been 60 years ago.  He’d give almost anything for a few more minutes with him. He asks Mirta why she cares if he finds a daughter he hasn’t seen in over 50 years.  She tells him she’s hoping he’ll pay her for the necklace.
 
He will if she takes him to Ailyn and provides proof that’s who she is.  Of course, he could just find Han Solo and wait for her to show up, but offers her transport anyway so she won’t skip out on him. 
 
Omas tells Mara that he believes they need a separate wing of the Defense Force to concentrate on domestic security.  Jacen is there and Luke.  The tension is there.  It saddens Jacen that there’s a conflict between them.  It’s one reason why Jedi weren’t supposed to have loved ones.  Jedi, not Sith.  He tries to shake off indecision.  At least, his doubts prove to him that he is doing this for the right reasons.
 
Omas would like Mara to head this division. She’s not comfortable heading up what amounts as a secret police.  Omas warns her that they have to move fast before terrorist networks develop.  The World Brain has already told Jacen they are on the move.
 
Luke and Mara take off.  Jacen confers with the Chief and the Head of the Intelligence Council, G’vli G’Sil about the security measures that citizens will just have to get used to.  He has Ben down at the bombing site trying to get a sense of what happened there.
 
This will give Jacen the time he needs to make a decision about Lumiya.  He heads back to the Jedi Temple, a largely modern structure with elements that have been retained from the old.  The council chambers are an exact replica of the old one, reminding Jacen how the Jedi Order clings to the status quo and will not embrace change.
 
He wonders how Luke got talked into this.  It’s like he’s walking back in time.  He can see a Jedi flanked by armored troopers, lightsaber in hand.  He can feel the sense of dread that something terrible was about to happen.  There is a sense of desperate loss.  Jacen knows this is about Padme and realizes that this fall was caused by agonized love.  It’s so different from what Jacen feels…it’s so selfish.
 
He wants to tell his grandfather how his actions are going too far, but he cannot influence the past.  He watches as children are cut down for the love of one woman.  He isn’t sure he could go that far for his own wife.  Understanding now that he is not his grandfather, he is relieved because he was obviously meant to see this. 
 
He is older and more experienced than Anakin Skywalker had been.  He can handle this better, without doing another’s bidding.  This is a duty and is certain of it now.  All that’s left is to test Lumiya to make sure she can do as she promised or is just exploiting him.
 
In meditation in the re-created Room of a Thousand Fountains, he bids her to come to him.
 
At the Corellian Sanctuary, Ben finds three men scrubbing the red paint off the walls.  He asks if he can see inside as his uncle is Corellian.  Inside, an old man shows him the black ceiling with diamonds studding it.  Corellians who die away from their homeworld are cremated, the ashes compressed into diamonds which are put on the ceiling to reflect the sky as seen from Corellia. 
 
Some of the diamonds were removed by the vandals.
 
A young man named Barit Saiy, who looks about 18, asks him whose side he’s on.  Ben tells him Jedi don’t take sides.  Barit thinks everyone will be soon.  His grandfather thinks this is just like the Empire all over again.  Barit was born on Coruscant and has lived here all his life.  He’s never even been to Corellia.  Ben cannot understand this us versus them mentality under those circumstances.
 
The news reports say the bomb that exploded went off in the room of a Corellian here on business.  Barit thinks that’s just a cover up by the government which planted the bomb itself to have an excuse to attack Corellia. 
 
Having sabotaged Centerpoint weeks ago, Ben can’t rely deny that the GA plays dirty tricks.  He asks what the other Corellians think. Barit tells him that there are plenty here who feel the same way.  Why go back to Corellia, though, when they can fight better here?
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

chapter discussion thread

