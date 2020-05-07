Jump to content

Leia

Started by The Choc , May 07 2020 05:40 PM

The Choc
Posted 07 May 2020 - 05:40 PM

The Choc

Now that the dust has settled what does everyone think the proper way to handle Carries death in IX would have been? To start although I dislike the movie I don't fault them at all for the choice they made with Leia. It was a near impossible situation and I think their choice was more than justifiable. Plus the family seemed enthusiastic about it and that must have counted for something. As I see it the main possiblities were:

 

1-Leia dies between movies.

 

2-Leia survives but is for some unknown reason not involved in the action of the movie and is maybe in it very very sparingly using old footage.

 

3-Recasting, her character follows any path the filmmaker sees fit

 

4-Essentially what they chose which seems to be to work her into the movie as much as possible using existing footage and other trickery but without anything someone could consider an recasting.

 

 

Personally I think recasting was never really on the table. The only way possible was maybe if there was a personal friend of her who could carry it on. Someone close to her family that they would be happy to see take the part forward. That was the only way. Having said that, even that I don't think was really possible.

 

Her surviving but being out of the story I think would have been a poor choice and a disservice to the character.

 

What they actually did, and again Im not faulting, just kinda put them in a box. They had to work scenes  and storylines to fit in existing footage. I doubt we will ever know exactly how much of her role was close ot something that would have been imagined without having to fit it around unused footage as opposed to how much they really had to jigger the plot around that footage.

 

Lastly my choice would be to have her die between the movies. Just from a storytelling perspective it unencumbers them to do what they want. Plus it carries on some key plots from VIII anyone with Poe struggling to replace her, Rey having to find her own path. The "tribute" could have been meta in a way with the characters struggling to cope with her loss in the same way the franchise and fans are coping with it. 

 

As I said,  I dislike TROS but this thread isnt about that at all. Im not really criticizing their choice as far as Carrie/Leia go. It was an impossible situation. Just wondering now with perspective what do people think would have been the best way to do it. 


Filthy Jawa
Posted 07 May 2020 - 06:01 PM

Filthy Jawa

No disrespect to her, but I don't really get this whole thing that she, or really any of the originals, HAD to be anything in these movies. Put 'em in there, fine for fan service and tying continuities together, but this should have focussed more on the new crew and a lot less on the old ones. They had their time.
People act like it would be some affront to the Star Wars gods if they had reduced her role. I don't get that - she died. Even if she hadn't, this movie should not have been about her just like TLJ shouldn't have been about Luke. I love the OT, but wallowing in nostalgia characters gets Star Wars nowhere.

That said, I also don't have a problem with how they did deal with it. It was probably the only impressive part of that movie.
Tank
Posted 07 May 2020 - 07:05 PM

Tank

I think the way they wrote around existing footage of her was super smart and clever... that said, it never quite clicked. As near-perfect as the effects were, you could tell she just wasn't reacting to/with people in the scene. (TBH this is also a huge problem in the cut/paste green screen PT).

 

I think they should have done what they did-- but do a lot less of it.


The Choc
Posted 07 May 2020 - 07:24 PM

The Choc

I think the way they wrote around existing footage of her was super smart and clever... that said, it never quite clicked. As near-perfect as the effects were, you could tell she just wasn't reacting to/with people in the scene. (TBH this is also a huge problem in the cut/paste green screen PT).

 

I think they should have done what they did-- but do a lot less of it.

I agree with your first sentiment, it was impressive. However I just don't know how much it affected what they did. I really disliked the whole thing at the start of the movie where Rey is still trying to earn Lukes saber. I mean shes faced Kylo, she confronted Snoke, she helped save the Resistance on Crait. What the hell else does she have to do?  I mean Obi Wan just gave the saber to Luke. Plus the Force called to her to have her find the saber and then it flew into her hand on Starkiller Base. I just felt that whole idea was wrong and kinda played into the whole idea that these movies as a whole aren't worthy of the OT. I just wonder how much of that storyline was due to them being able to fit it into the existing footage of Leia. 

 

Having said that there simply was no perfect way to do it. Even if they had her die between the movies, which would probably give them the most freedom possible, still they are worked into a corner of having to deal with the fact that the character had died.


Tank
Posted 07 May 2020 - 08:15 PM

Tank

What might have worked was to have her die between films, but then use the existing footage of her for a hologram message or force-ghost.


Kyrian
Posted 08 May 2020 - 07:31 AM

Kyrian

I've always said they should have opened ROS with her funeral, and for the main characters to use it/her as inspiration, almost like a WWLD meme in the movie, and what ROS did with Luke and Leia at the end should have been the most we saw of her. It would have worked far better to see and really feel her legacy rather than working around existing footage to have weird stilted conversations where it's clear the actors are talking to someone who isn't reacting to what they've just said.


Zathras
Posted 08 May 2020 - 09:24 AM

Zathras

In retrospect, I personally think it would have been better for the 3-movie arc to have killed Leia either when she got sucked into space, or had Leia do the Holdo Maneuver in TLJ.


Metropolis
Posted 08 May 2020 - 10:14 AM

Metropolis

If she was truly integral to the story they should have recast. Maybe I'm callous, but I don't think another actress would have been disrespectful to Fisher.

Zathras
Posted 08 May 2020 - 10:27 AM

Zathras

Well really, Leia didn't do a whole lot anyway in the ST.  I know they were limited on what they could do with cut footage and all, but I just didn't buy the "Leia knows what she has to do," moment, where she saves Kylo by taking a nap.  


The Choc
Posted 08 May 2020 - 02:54 PM

The Choc

In retrospect, I personally think it would have been better for the 3-movie arc to have killed Leia either when she got sucked into space, or had Leia do the Holdo Maneuver in TLJ.

I think they felt that to edit up her performance posthumously would have been disrespectful. 


Filthy Jawa
Posted 08 May 2020 - 06:23 PM

Filthy Jawa

I suppose the story thinking was that Leia had to save Kylo. Han tried and failed. They probably felt there had to be this poetic connection to Luke never believing Vader was completely evil. She had to mirror that and save her son.
So if you kill her between movies, you lose the closing of that loop.

The Choc
Posted 08 May 2020 - 06:36 PM

The Choc

I suppose the story thinking was that Leia had to save Kylo. Han tried and failed. They probably felt there had to be this poetic connection to Luke never believing Vader was completely evil. She had to mirror that and save her son.
So if you kill her between movies, you lose the closing of that loop.

Kylo never should have been redeemed anyway. Was one of their big mistakes. 


Kyrian
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 AM

Kyrian

When my partner finally watched it (made her watch it on Star Wars Day), she said it felt like someone's fan fiction and that there were so many problems, and she kept asking questions to which I had no answers. One thing she did like tho was that Kylo became Ben again, and she said she liked Ben and was sad that he died.


Zathras
Posted Yesterday, 08:50 AM

Zathras

In retrospect, I personally think it would have been better for the 3-movie arc to have killed Leia either when she got sucked into space, or had Leia do the Holdo Maneuver in TLJ.

I think they felt that to edit up her performance posthumously would have been disrespectful. 

 

That is true. Arguably also true for her appearance in TROS, too.   


