Now that the dust has settled what does everyone think the proper way to handle Carries death in IX would have been? To start although I dislike the movie I don't fault them at all for the choice they made with Leia. It was a near impossible situation and I think their choice was more than justifiable. Plus the family seemed enthusiastic about it and that must have counted for something. As I see it the main possiblities were:

1-Leia dies between movies.

2-Leia survives but is for some unknown reason not involved in the action of the movie and is maybe in it very very sparingly using old footage.

3-Recasting, her character follows any path the filmmaker sees fit

4-Essentially what they chose which seems to be to work her into the movie as much as possible using existing footage and other trickery but without anything someone could consider an recasting.

Personally I think recasting was never really on the table. The only way possible was maybe if there was a personal friend of her who could carry it on. Someone close to her family that they would be happy to see take the part forward. That was the only way. Having said that, even that I don't think was really possible.

Her surviving but being out of the story I think would have been a poor choice and a disservice to the character.

What they actually did, and again Im not faulting, just kinda put them in a box. They had to work scenes and storylines to fit in existing footage. I doubt we will ever know exactly how much of her role was close ot something that would have been imagined without having to fit it around unused footage as opposed to how much they really had to jigger the plot around that footage.

Lastly my choice would be to have her die between the movies. Just from a storytelling perspective it unencumbers them to do what they want. Plus it carries on some key plots from VIII anyone with Poe struggling to replace her, Rey having to find her own path. The "tribute" could have been meta in a way with the characters struggling to cope with her loss in the same way the franchise and fans are coping with it.

As I said, I dislike TROS but this thread isnt about that at all. Im not really criticizing their choice as far as Carrie/Leia go. It was an impossible situation. Just wondering now with perspective what do people think would have been the best way to do it.