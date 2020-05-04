Jump to content

Are you less interested in Star Wars now?

Started by Zathras , May 04 2020 05:15 PM

Zathras
Posted 04 May 2020 - 05:15 PM

Zathras

So in the Mando thread, I mentioned I have lost interest in Star Wars, ever since TROS.  Now that the ST and Skywalker saga are over, and we are in between seasons of The Mandalorian, of which I am only mildly interested in (I have seen about 2/3s of the episodes and I'm spoiled on the rest), as well as only a fair interest in the final Clone Wars season, and Obi Wan is now back in development hell apparently, I find myself very disinterested in new Star Wars projects.  When it was recently announced the Thor Ragnarok guy is doing a Star Wars film, my response wasn't even a "meh."  I just don't care.

 

The OT, or more properly, ANH and TESB, will always be in my top favorite movies of all time, but the rest of Episodes 1-6 are just blu ray movies that sit on my shelf, now. I am not going to rehash my distaste for the ST, or debate about why they didn't work for me, just suffice it to say, they just aren't my thing, and I think except for Rogue One, none of the Disney Star Wars films have any kind of rewatch-ability for me, and I don't own any of them on disc, except R1. But beginning with TFA, while the Disney era Star Wars films were all in development, I was always looking forward to the next film. Even TROS, which is probably my least favorite (with TLJ a razor thin close second), I still wanted to see the movie before it was released.  

 

But now that TROS has been and gone, I just don't care about Star Wars, really outside of the OT.

 

Does anyone feel similarly about future Star Wars projects, either upcoming/in the works or in development?


The Choc
Posted 04 May 2020 - 05:21 PM

The Choc

For me personally TROS was a huge disappointment, the first Star Wars movie to disappoint me in any way. As for future stuff. Im not as big on Mandalorian as alot of people seem to be. I enjoy it but it's not a personal favorite and I don't think its a great show. The Cassian Andor show I think has tons of potential. I like spy stuff in genera so one set in Star Wars could be great. The Obi Wan show, a bit less excited for than that but still will watch.

 

As for movies I'd need to get an idea of what they are doing before I can really comment. It would take more than 1 movie I dislike to really turn me off from Star Wars though. 


Darth Krawlie
Posted 04 May 2020 - 05:30 PM

Darth Krawlie

Yep. I've always gone in waves, though. I got really excited again for TFA, TLJ, and Rogue One. Solo I didn't care much about but ended up enjoying a lot, and TROS I had to see just to complete it. By the time the hype and spoilers came out for it, I was soured pretty hard. Mandalorian is a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to more movie/shows, but if they didn't happen for 5-10 years, I'd be fine.


Tank
Posted 04 May 2020 - 05:38 PM

Tank

Yeah, waves for me as well. I was still a huge SW fan in the 90s before there was anything new to be a fan over. I really tried with the first wave EU, but disliked it. So I had a LOT of faith int the PT. It was a bad co-dependant relationship how with each PT film I would go from slow building anticipation for something amazing, only to be utterly disappointed, then rally with trying to convince myself it was good, only to then accept it was in fact bad.

 

TFA was no exception to this process, but it FELT so right, it really renewed my love for SW, which had slowly sort of petered out. My son was big into Clone Wars, and it was cool to see him as a little kid latching on to SW in his own way. Outside of the Clone Wars and Rebels though, there wasn't a lot of love.

 

TFA brought it all back for me, and now that the ST has wrapped on such a crap note, I am pretty split. I think I've reached the point where I am still willing to give SW a chance-- but I have long since stopped a daily spoiler quest. The Mando and R1 give me hope.

 

I will say though, through all of this, my love for the OT has remained. In the last 5-6 years it really has shifted to more of an appreciation of the productions themselves from a filmmaking aspect. Especially ANH, which was doomed to fail, did not have a huge budget, and required invention at every turn.


The Choc
Posted 04 May 2020 - 05:38 PM

The Choc

I was kinda the same. The last one with real excitement was TLJ. Solo I think most fans were less psyched for, eventhough its a really fun movie. TROS I just right from the first trailer which so prominently featured the Emperor and Lando I knew it wasnt the movie for me. Over time I kinda got over that and just expected a fun movie. Then the last few days before the movie I read some non spoiler reviews that just seemed to cement everything I thought I wouldnt like about the movie. By the time I went to see it I felt I was seeing it out of duty. Then the movie lived up to that feeling. 


Zathras
Posted 04 May 2020 - 06:34 PM

Zathras

Me as well with interest going in waves.  Sort of like Tank, my interest in Star Wars was renewed with the first of the Dark Horse and EU novels, but they were more like a snack than anything else, until the 1997 re-release of the OT.  Then I bought into the TPM hype. The PT let me down, but I was willing to stick with Star Wars through ROTS and after, due to the Clone Wars, and especially video games at the time of the late 1990s and early 2000s.  

 

Once the Disney era began, I was slow to care anything about Rebels, but I developed an interest.  To me it was more like TCW lite, but good enough to keep my interest.  I was really hyped for TFA, and for the most part, I dug it.  Not perfect, but I wasn't one of the ones who complained about it rehashing the OT, or recycling elements of the EU.  TLJ is the first to really let me down, but  I can and do find some scenes good, so I can honestly say it isn't all bad.  But it was the first film to diminish my interest in Star Wars as a franchise, and my appreciation for TFA was affected. Still, I had an interest in TROS, even despite the early spoilers.  I WANTED to at least stick with it to see how the Skywalker ended.  But after the dust settled, and the FX wow factor of seeing it in the theater wore off, I started processing TROS and really began do despise it. 

 

For me, Mandalorian was interesting during the lead up to the release of TROS, and somewhat after.  But it really isn't that original, and I just can't say I am all that invested, now that the hype has died down.  As for TCW's revival, I just can't get back into the Clone Wars era.  I will likely watch it at some point, but I am in no hurry.  In both cases, I kind of feel like they are unnecessary.  The Skywalker saga is over, so TCW's final season, which really was storylines that didn't make it the first time around, seem superfluous.   Mandalorian, while interesting at times, really seems to have some filler in it.  To be fair, Season 2, like Filoni's other projects, may actually pick up and it may turn out to be a great show, but I just don't seem that invested.  

 

As to where the movies are concerned, the only post-Skywalker Saga film I was interested in, was Obi Wan, and that is on the back burner again.  Also, considering how I feel the ST flubbed things up with legacy characters, as well as being let down with modern Star Trek, I am somewhat jaded to  and skeptical of the idea of Obi Wan returning to the big or small screen in a successful way.  

 

So I find myself where I am at present with little interest in the Star Wars franchise.


Dark Wader
Posted 04 May 2020 - 06:36 PM

Dark Wader

I'm not as into it as I was when I was growing up but that's just a part of getting older. Generally though, I'm just as invested in it now. 

 

The recent output has been the best Star Wars content we've had since Empire Strikes Back - Rise of Skywalker was godawful, but the Disney films have generally been more hit than miss. But taking the films out of the equation, Mando has been top tier Star Wars content and the recent batch of Clone Wars episodes have been nothing short of stellar. I'm looking forward to where they'll take it next. 


Zathras
Posted 04 May 2020 - 06:46 PM

Zathras

I'm not as into it as I was when I was growing up but that's just a part of getting older. Generally though, I'm just as invested in it now. 

 

The recent output has been the best Star Wars content we've had since Empire Strikes Back - Rise of Skywalker was godawful, but the Disney films have generally been more hit than miss. But taking the films out of the equation, Mando has been top tier Star Wars content and the recent batch of Clone Wars episodes have been nothing short of stellar. I'm looking forward to where they'll take it next. 

Oh yeah, for me, aging definitely has changed my taste in films, including Star Wars.  For a long time, I would have included ROTJ as one of the best movies EVAR, but now, not so much. It only gets nostalgia love from me, now.  At one time, I thought Thrawn trilogy and early Dark Horse comics were awesome, now I don't even think of them.  I forgave a lot about the PT when I was younger, but they are bad films.  Maybe good scenes here and there, perhaps good for building the Star Wars universe in some ways, but bad films.  


Brando
Posted 04 May 2020 - 08:09 PM

Brando

I love the OT as much as ever. Watching it still makes me feel like a kid again. I enjoyed The Mandalorian but for such a short season it still had fluff (the prison break episode really turned me off) and I never felt the need to watch it as soon as an episode was released. I really appreciate Disney going with the weekly release model though.

The ST started off with great nostalgic feels, and not just because of Han and Leia, but because JJ is great at nostalgia, but it was weak on a rewatch, R1 was great but Ive never rewatched it, Solo and TLJ are movies I regret watching, and I was given TRoS and still havent watched it.

Cartoons dont interest me, in big part because theyre shows that you have to get past the beginning to get to the good stuff, and theres enough media that doesnt require that. Why spend time watching something that I dont enjoy just to get to something that I will, when I can pick something up that I can enjoy from the beginning?

I dont read comics, and that seems to be the majority of the non-film / Disney+ content, so.., Im a Star Wars fan, but Im not a fan of everything Star Wars. Im a Weezer fan but havent listened to any of the new stuff, but I love the first three albums. You can be a fan without needing to live it all. And thats where I am.
Dark Wader
Posted 04 May 2020 - 08:31 PM

Dark Wader

Cartoons dont interest me, in big part because theyre shows that you have to get past the beginning to get to the good stuff, and theres enough media that doesnt require that. Why spend time watching something that I dont enjoy just to get to something that I will, when I can pick something up that I can enjoy from the beginning?

 

For what it's worth, Clone Wars you can skip a lot of the content and just go straight to the good episodes and you won't really be missing out on much. But if you're not really interested all that much, then yeah best to just skip it.


Darth Ender
Posted 04 May 2020 - 09:19 PM

Darth Ender

I am excited for when Disney branches out from the Skywalker/timeline story...which it should have done from the start.  I want to see something new...like 10,000 years in the future or 10,000 years in the past.  The Skywalker story---scratch that--the Palpatine story ended in RotJ. 


Cerina
Posted 04 May 2020 - 10:44 PM

Cerina

I'm kinda burned out at the moment. But it'll probably come back. 

I am looking forward to more of The Mandalorian, but honestly that's like 90% because I just enjoy seeing baby yoda on screen. They could literally drop baby yoda into any other show and I'd watch that as well. 


Zathras
Posted 05 May 2020 - 09:08 AM

Zathras

I am excited for when Disney branches out from the Skywalker/timeline story...which it should have done from the start.  I want to see something new...like 10,000 years in the future or 10,000 years in the past.  The Skywalker story---scratch that--the Palpatine story ended in RotJ. 

I thought the same thing.  Maybe not 10,000 years, but I was thinking something like century or more later, after the big 3 was long dead.  Cameos could have still been done through recordings, force flashbacks, or in Luke's case, force ghost. Kylo could still have been a Solo/Skwalker descendant.  Snoke could have been his own character, who consults Sith lord ghosts, including Palpatine.  Rey isn't related to anyone, just someone tapped by circumstances for a new hero's journey.  Just little changes like that might have worked a lot better, at least to me.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 05 May 2020 - 09:33 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

Well, for me, I think everyone knows what I personally think Star Wars is, and I've been getting very little of it since 2014. I have been noticing my zeal slipping a bit recently, probably due to lack of supply. I didn't do a think Star Wars related for May 4 yesterday, and all my excitement this year that I used to experience for new Star Wars was directed at Final Fantasy VII Remake. I noticed that it was nice to have something to be obsessed with while my usual supply was lacking.


Zathras
Posted 05 May 2020 - 09:42 AM

Zathras

I don't blame you. May 4th is not an anniversary for Star Wars, but a day some fans started a few years back at a comicon, and corporations exploited.   It is Corporate Overlord Day.   The real anniversary is May 25th. 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 05 May 2020 - 11:12 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

I mean, you could make the case that since Star Wars didn't premiere universally on May 25, it's a nice day for all fans globally to celebrate. I think I like that.


Zathras
Posted 05 May 2020 - 12:34 PM

Zathras

Whatever is comfortable for you and others who like May 4th, is all good with me. But the international releases occurred after Wed May 25, 1977 in the US.   That was the week  that Star Wars first became a thing. In most cases, international releases were not even in May.  Plus, for nearly 30 years, May 25 was the celebrated anniversary.  May 4th became a thing in 2007ish, then was quickly co-opted by corporations. I'm old enough to actually remember the summer when Star Wars debuted.  So to me, and many others, May 25th is the real anniversary. 


Brando
Posted 05 May 2020 - 01:52 PM

Brando

I dont think that Ive heard anyone calling May 4 the anniversary, just a day to celebrate. I dont really care what other people do, but dont insist that I do it or act like Im crazy or not a fan for not doing it. Which has happened, and is why it annoys me. People act like its some real, huge holiday.
Zathras
Posted 05 May 2020 - 02:05 PM

Zathras

Fair enough.  Like I said, anyone who likes the May 4th thing, is fine with me. I'm not denigrating anyone and I am only being half serious as it is.   I'm just coming off of yesterday having received a bunch of "May the 4th be with you" memes on social media, messaging apps, and even work email, which is mildly annoying.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 05 May 2020 - 02:27 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

I celebrate both days.


Brando
Posted 05 May 2020 - 02:52 PM

Brando

Fair enough.  Like I said, anyone who likes the May 4th thing, is fine with me. I'm not denigrating anyone and I am only being half serious as it is.   I'm just coming off of yesterday having received a bunch of "May the 4th be with you" memes on social media, messaging apps, and even work email, which is mildly annoying.


Oh, I totally get it. I'm off social media so my quality of life is higher.
Destiny Skywalker
Posted 05 May 2020 - 04:49 PM

Destiny Skywalker

I've actually liked some of the new EU that was Padme and Leia-focused. I tried to read Aftermath but struggled to get emotionally invested in the characters (like I said in the TRoS thread, I'm very character focused). I found Rebels more enjoyable than Aftermath. I really hope we get some Luke EU books (or even Ben Solo) now that TRoS is done and over.
Zathras
Posted 05 May 2020 - 04:53 PM

Zathras

I've actually liked some of the new EU that was Padme and Leia-focused. I tried to read Aftermath but struggled to get emotionally invested in the characters (like I said in the TRoS thread, I'm very character focused). I found Rebels more enjoyable than Aftermath. I really hope we get some Luke EU books (or even Ben Solo) now that TRoS is done and over.

If after TCW wraps there isn't a Filoni CGI series focusing on Luke's jedi order, I would be surprised (and it would be a missed opportunity).  Especially considering MH is also known as a voice actor. Really, I am surprised that there really hasn't been much of a focus on Luke, outside of the ST, really, which wasn't that much when you think about it. I know he was mentioned a lot in TFA, and had a few scenes in TLJ and TROS, but not that much screen time.


Brando
Posted 05 May 2020 - 05:31 PM

Brando

I've actually liked some of the new EU that was Padme and Leia-focused. I tried to read Aftermath but struggled to get emotionally invested in the characters (like I said in the TRoS thread, I'm very character focused). I found Rebels more enjoyable than Aftermath. I really hope we get some Luke EU books (or even Ben Solo) now that TRoS is done and over.


The Luke book they did was pretty entertaining, IIRC. I listened during my commute when I was driving 45 minutes each way, and it managed to keep my attention.

Destiny Skywalker
Posted 05 May 2020 - 07:47 PM

Destiny Skywalker

Which one is that?
