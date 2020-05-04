Are you less interested in Star Wars now?

Me as well with interest going in waves. Sort of like Tank, my interest in Star Wars was renewed with the first of the Dark Horse and EU novels, but they were more like a snack than anything else, until the 1997 re-release of the OT. Then I bought into the TPM hype. The PT let me down, but I was willing to stick with Star Wars through ROTS and after, due to the Clone Wars, and especially video games at the time of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Once the Disney era began, I was slow to care anything about Rebels, but I developed an interest. To me it was more like TCW lite, but good enough to keep my interest. I was really hyped for TFA, and for the most part, I dug it. Not perfect, but I wasn't one of the ones who complained about it rehashing the OT, or recycling elements of the EU. TLJ is the first to really let me down, but I can and do find some scenes good, so I can honestly say it isn't all bad. But it was the first film to diminish my interest in Star Wars as a franchise, and my appreciation for TFA was affected. Still, I had an interest in TROS, even despite the early spoilers. I WANTED to at least stick with it to see how the Skywalker ended. But after the dust settled, and the FX wow factor of seeing it in the theater wore off, I started processing TROS and really began do despise it.

For me, Mandalorian was interesting during the lead up to the release of TROS, and somewhat after. But it really isn't that original, and I just can't say I am all that invested, now that the hype has died down. As for TCW's revival, I just can't get back into the Clone Wars era. I will likely watch it at some point, but I am in no hurry. In both cases, I kind of feel like they are unnecessary. The Skywalker saga is over, so TCW's final season, which really was storylines that didn't make it the first time around, seem superfluous. Mandalorian, while interesting at times, really seems to have some filler in it. To be fair, Season 2, like Filoni's other projects, may actually pick up and it may turn out to be a great show, but I just don't seem that invested.

As to where the movies are concerned, the only post-Skywalker Saga film I was interested in, was Obi Wan, and that is on the back burner again. Also, considering how I feel the ST flubbed things up with legacy characters, as well as being let down with modern Star Trek, I am somewhat jaded to and skeptical of the idea of Obi Wan returning to the big or small screen in a successful way.

So I find myself where I am at present with little interest in the Star Wars franchise.