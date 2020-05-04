Are you less interested in Star Wars now?

So in the Mando thread, I mentioned I have lost interest in Star Wars, ever since TROS. Now that the ST and Skywalker saga are over, and we are in between seasons of The Mandalorian, of which I am only mildly interested in (I have seen about 2/3s of the episodes and I'm spoiled on the rest), as well as only a fair interest in the final Clone Wars season, and Obi Wan is now back in development hell apparently, I find myself very disinterested in new Star Wars projects. When it was recently announced the Thor Ragnarok guy is doing a Star Wars film, my response wasn't even a "meh." I just don't care.
The OT, or more properly, ANH and TESB, will always be in my top favorite movies of all time, but the rest of Episodes 1-6 are just blu ray movies that sit on my shelf, now. I am not going to rehash my distaste for the ST, or debate about why they didn't work for me, just suffice it to say, they just aren't my thing, and I think except for Rogue One, none of the Disney Star Wars films have any kind of rewatch-ability for me, and I don't own any of them on disc, except R1. But beginning with TFA, while the Disney era Star Wars films were all in development, I was always looking forward to the next film. Even TROS, which is probably my least favorite (with TLJ a razor thin close second), I still wanted to see the movie before it was released.
But now that TROS has been and gone, I just don't care about Star Wars, really outside of the OT.
Does anyone feel similarly about future Star Wars projects, either upcoming/in the works or in development?