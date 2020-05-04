Taika Waititi to direct new star wars film.

Pretty good decision I reckon
Edited by Odine, 04 May 2020 - 11:08 AM.
Jump to content
Edited by Odine, 04 May 2020 - 11:08 AM.
If they still are planning a movie in 2002 you'd think we'd be finding out some info on WHICH movie that is pretty soon, right? I mean December 2022 is 2.5 years away basically. You'd think a movie of this size being released then would have to start moving towards some type of active production fairly soon.
I mean-- this was a no brainer, right? He's a nerd favorite, Disney loves him for Thor, he's perfect.
If they still are planning a movie in 2002 you'd think we'd be finding out some info on WHICH movie that is pretty soon, right? I mean December 2022 is 2.5 years away basically. You'd think a movie of this size being released then would have to start moving towards some type of active production fairly soon.
These dates are going to be pushed. There's no way around it. Lucasfilm/Disney HAS to have learned the lesson that a release date being the driving force behind making a movie repeatedly leads to disaster.
There's also the fact that Hollywood is shut down on the production side of things. They could write it, they could do pre-vis, they might even start building assets for CG-- but they aren't going to be able to build any sets, or shoot any footage any time soon. Even if May 15th holds as the date things are allowed to kick back up, the DGA, WGA, SAG, and IATSE are all calling for a new agreed upon work standard that employs some form distancing, meaning smaller crews, fewer PAs, etc.
A movie the size of Star Wars is going to struggle under this. MAYBE, if they already know what they are doing and the script is close to done they could hit Dec 22, but I doubt it. If they push for that date, we're going to get another rushed cut and paste movie like Solo or TROS where half of it is made in the edit and copious reshoots. That's a terrible way to make a movie.
Oh boy I had, like, 3 reactions to this news :
• Seeing as this is after Disney™ told me Josh Trank was going to direct a Star War and Lord & Miller were going to direct a Star War and Benioff & Weiss were going to make a Star War, well, I no longer really believe them when they tell me anyone is going to be directing a Star War.
• I do not think Taika Waititi is smart, or funny, or good[1]. (He is v. handsome, tho.) But my favourite Star Wars were all stewarded by an obtuse weirdo who was neither of those four things so I'm going to try and reserve judgement about the final product until and unless I've seen it. Maybe this time Taika Waititi will direct a science fiction/fantasy action-adventure comedy that I'll wholeheartedly enjoy? Stranger things have happened!
• Even if they manage to shoot this in New Zealand or wherever they're still going to have to release it into movie theatres. But by the time it's finished, well, movie theatres probably won't exist anymore!? Is this going to be the first Star Wars movie released directly to Disney+? Are we going to watch it in ten minute chunks on our phones? Are they going to pulse it into our eyeballs & earholes with lasers!?
[1] And I think my real problem w/his work is HE doesn't seem to think his audience is smart, or funny, or good. Every joke telegraphed & repeated, every story beat enunciated in the loudest possible voice; he's like the robot in that Futurama episode making fun of M*A*S*H - only has two settings and just constantly cycles between them w/o rhyme nor reason.
I think he'll make it through the process, but that is a well-hedged bet.
Only two of the five produced Disney era films kept their initial director, only ONE of them didn't require massive rewrites/reshoots.
Unless Im mistaken wasn't JJ the first announced director of TFA, Edwards for Rogue One and Johnson for TLJ. Obviously TFA had Arndt fired but I don't remember another director other than JJ.
TFA had Arndt's draft pre-produced, and tossed most all of it out. They also re-wrote half the movie when they had to shutter after Ford's injury. It's unclear how much of the shooting after they started back up was new material, but even Abrams admits they changed direction significantly.
The version of R1 we know is thanks to Tony Gilroy. He was only credited as a second writer, but he directed the reshoots as well. He's known as a fix-it guy in Hollywood. How much was reshot is debated, but if the WGA gave him a writing credit, it was significant.
TLJ didn't change writers/directors or have extensive reshoots.
Solo brought Ron Howard on to direct reshoots that covered more than half the movie. The Kasdan's stayed aboard for the rewrites.
TROS, as we know, was plagued by rewrites and extensive reshooting right up to the deadline to get the film out the door. And of course Colin Treverrow was going to write/direct, but his last movie was one of the biggest box office bombs ever, and despite the Jurassic Wolrd movies doing okay, Lucasfilm still showed him the door.
TFA/Abrams and TLJ/Johnson are the only two that were hired to direct from the go and kept their jobs. And TLJ is the ONLY Disney produced SW film that was written/produced/shot/released as planned... and it's the one that most people can't handle.
Honorable mention-- Josh Trank's FF debacle, and the fact he was a monster on set (when he bothered to show), got his Boba Fett movie cancelled. Apparently some of the concepts were carried over to The Mandalorian, but Trank hasn't even got an associate producer credit on it, so it's likely there was some stuff generated internally before he came on that was in place.
Polygon did a piece on Trank this week that was really interesting. . .doesn't mention much around Star Wars (just that he says he quit, wasn't fired) but worth a read
https://www.polygon....-four-chronicle