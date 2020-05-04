Taika Waititi to direct new star wars film.

I mean-- this was a no brainer, right? He's a nerd favorite, Disney loves him for Thor, he's perfect.

If they still are planning a movie in 2002 you'd think we'd be finding out some info on WHICH movie that is pretty soon, right? I mean December 2022 is 2.5 years away basically. You'd think a movie of this size being released then would have to start moving towards some type of active production fairly soon.

These dates are going to be pushed. There's no way around it. Lucasfilm/Disney HAS to have learned the lesson that a release date being the driving force behind making a movie repeatedly leads to disaster.

There's also the fact that Hollywood is shut down on the production side of things. They could write it, they could do pre-vis, they might even start building assets for CG-- but they aren't going to be able to build any sets, or shoot any footage any time soon. Even if May 15th holds as the date things are allowed to kick back up, the DGA, WGA, SAG, and IATSE are all calling for a new agreed upon work standard that employs some form distancing, meaning smaller crews, fewer PAs, etc.

A movie the size of Star Wars is going to struggle under this. MAYBE, if they already know what they are doing and the script is close to done they could hit Dec 22, but I doubt it. If they push for that date, we're going to get another rushed cut and paste movie like Solo or TROS where half of it is made in the edit and copious reshoots. That's a terrible way to make a movie.