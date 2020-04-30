Jump to content

Day drinking

Started by Brando , Today, 06:30 PM

Brando
Posted Today, 06:30 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,683 posts
Are you doing it? I've still got my bottle of bourbon in my office area from our Zoom meeting the other night, so I've been super tempted a couple of times, but I've held strong.

Cerina
Posted Today, 06:32 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,997 posts

Nah. I'm not much of a drinker these days. Thought I did get pretty tipsy the other night! 

But I do have 2 kids and a Trevor...so I HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT IT!!


