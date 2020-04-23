https://io9.gizmodo....4269.1585619868
Another series announced...or "reported". I watched the first episode of Russian Doll. It seemed good. I'm not sure why I didn't continue. Maybe I just forgot.
'a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects'. Does that mean other projects currently in development/production (pre- and post-OT, in other words)? Or other projects that have ever existed? I would hope/expect they wouldn't launch a new timeline of Star Wars with a tv show. Not to sound dismissive of the tv medium. I love tv. But it starts with the movies. Everything builds from there. To make a series set in the Old Republic or in some future time would be a hard sell and a likely misfire, in my expert opinion.
Female-centric - sounds good. Why not? Female's as good a gender as any.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Star Wars Chicks
Started by Filthy Jawa , April 22 2020 09:15 PM
#1
Posted 22 April 2020 - 09:15 PM
#2
Posted 23 April 2020 - 06:46 AM
Sounds interesting! Loved Russian Doll - binge watched that in no time at all! Always good to hear of new projects and have no issue if it's a female centric cast.
Really looking forward to the Cassian series and of course Obi-Wan's. Hope they all keep up the high standard set by The Mandalorian!
#3
Posted 24 April 2020 - 08:36 AM
I bet the anti-KK crowd will be happy with an all-female Star Wars series