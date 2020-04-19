Jump to content

Facebook lists

Started by Darth Ender , Today, 10:00 AM

Darth Ender
Posted Today, 10:00 AM

Darth Ender

Post your FB list stuff you see...  Here is one I have seen going around

 

10 things you hate that most people like

 

In no order:

 

1. Craft beer

2. Concerts

3. killing things for fun (hunting/fishing)/ guns

4. running

5. Marvel cinematic universe

6. anything from the deep south

7. birds

8. fancy restaurants/ paying more than $20 for an entree

9. coffee drinks that aren't coffee

10. playing games in a bar or wherever your drinking (pool, throw axes, darts, cornhole, washers, etc)

 

10 thing you like most people hate

in no order:

1. professional wrestling

2. Crocs (and socks)

3. Justice League movies

4. Kraft macaroni and cheese and tuna

5. living near railroad tracks

6. taking out the trash and cleaning up dog poop

7. the cold.  Anything over 75 is too hot...hoodie and shorts in a blizzard

8. red lobster

9. christmas lights year round...colored preferred...

10. cheap domestic beer


Tank
Posted Today, 12:41 PM

Tank

You're a monster
