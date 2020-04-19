Legacy of the Force #1: "Betrayal"

chapter 1:

Luke Skywalker wakes up from a dream about a man who doesn’t exist. He explains to his wife, Mara Jade Skywalker, that he’s had the dream before. Some enemy shadowed in darkness but with currents of light, ignorance and denial who brings great pain, not only to the galaxy, but also to Luke himself.

But he can’t find him by searching through the future, he can’t find the man because he doesn’t exist.

Mara asks if it could be Raynar Thul. Raynar is being held in a cell within the Temple, undergoing treatment for his mental and physical wounds after spending years among the Killicks.

Luke doesn’t think so. Whatever this is seems to be human, possibly even the man Anakin Skywalker. Something about the face reminds him of Skywalker the Jedi.

Mara suggests waiting until he shows up and crushing him.

After Luke goes the sleep, though, she searches through the Force and can’t find anything either.

On Adumar, Jacen Solo walks out of a turbolift with his cousin, Ben Skywalker, as well as their guide. He walks briskly in a way to intimidate the employees of the Dammant Killers company. The guide, Testan ke Harran tries and fails to look calm.

Ben engages him in conversation while Jacen looks over the factory floor. Finally, Jacen senses something is wrong. After slowly gazing the area, he stops when he sees the middle of one wall and senses worry from Testan. Then he walks off in that direction.

Ben follows and, when they reach the wall, they both know there’s a secret door there. Ben ignites his lightsaber, cuts a hole in the wall and the two Jedi step through. They are approached by several troops with weapons.

Jacen warns them that fewer people will be harmed if they stand down. It’s true, of course, even though large numbers of troops rarely step aside. But it also serves to help Jacen rationalize the deaths of common guards and soldiers. It used to bother him, but he knows that, as long as there are corrupt leaders and obedient followers, there will be lives lost. They become one with the Force when they die anyway.

Jacen deflects their blasts back toward them, causing several to drop. He moves forward despite sensing danger from behind. Ben was good at defending himself and, after all, being a teacher means learning to trust his student.

During a lull in the fight, Ben pulls out a holocamm and begins narrating how Dammant Killers is secretly making missles to sell illegally to other planets. Jacen tells him to film the whole chamber and figure out what they’re supposed to do next. Ben suggests they get out there.

They make their escape through the end of the assembly line.

