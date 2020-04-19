Jump to content

Legacy of the Force #1: "Betrayal"

Started by Jedi Cool , April 19 2020 05:10 AM
chapter discussion thread

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 19 April 2020 - 05:10 AM

chapter 1:
 
Luke Skywalker wakes up from a dream about a man who doesn’t exist.  He explains to his wife, Mara Jade Skywalker, that he’s had the dream before.  Some enemy shadowed in darkness but with currents of light, ignorance and denial who brings great pain, not only to the galaxy, but also to Luke himself.
 
But he can’t find him by searching through the future, he can’t find the man because he doesn’t exist.
 
Mara asks if it could be Raynar Thul.  Raynar is being held in a cell within the Temple, undergoing treatment for his mental and physical wounds after spending years among the Killicks.
 
Luke doesn’t think so.  Whatever this is seems to be human, possibly even the man Anakin Skywalker.  Something about the face reminds him of Skywalker the Jedi.  
 
Mara suggests waiting until he shows up and crushing him.
 
After Luke goes the sleep, though, she searches through the Force and can’t find anything either.
 
On Adumar, Jacen Solo walks out of a turbolift with his cousin, Ben Skywalker, as well as their guide.  He walks briskly in a way to intimidate the employees of the Dammant Killers company.  The guide, Testan ke Harran tries and fails to look calm.  
 
Ben engages him in conversation while Jacen looks over the factory floor.  Finally, Jacen senses something is wrong.  After slowly gazing the area, he stops when he sees the middle of one wall and senses worry from Testan.  Then he walks off in that direction.
 
Ben follows and, when they reach the wall, they both know there’s a secret door there.   Ben ignites his lightsaber, cuts a hole in the wall and the two Jedi step through.  They are approached by several troops with weapons.  
 
Jacen warns them that fewer people will be harmed if they stand down.  It’s true, of course, even though large numbers of troops rarely step aside.  But it also serves to help Jacen rationalize the deaths of common guards and soldiers.  It used to bother him, but he knows that, as long as there are corrupt leaders and obedient followers, there will be lives lost.  They become one with the Force when they die anyway.
 
Jacen deflects their blasts back toward them, causing several to drop.  He moves forward despite sensing danger from behind.  Ben was good at defending himself and, after all, being a teacher means learning to trust his student.
 
During a lull in the fight, Ben pulls out a holocamm and begins narrating how Dammant Killers is secretly making missles to sell illegally to other planets.    Jacen tells him to film the whole chamber and figure out what they’re supposed to do next.  Ben suggests they get out there.
 
They make their escape through the end of the assembly line.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The time is now 40 years ABY.  Han is 70, Luke and Leia are 60, Jacen and Jaina are 31; Ben is 13.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 20 April 2020 - 05:07 AM

chapter 2:
 
Racing across more assembly lines in the next chamber, the two Jedi jump toward a turbolift which doesn’t move.  Jacen cuts a hole, exposing the shaft, so he and Ben can climb through.  Another turbolift is coming up parallel to them, forcing them to use the Force to absorb the shock of being hit by its roof. 
 
When it stops, they are sure they are aboveground, so Jacen cuts another hole in the ceiling that leads them outside.  Above the city of Cartann, they face a sloping building wall.  Jacen asks if Ben has a grapnel and line.  Ben does, but knows how to use the Force to handle drops from angled buildings. 
 
Jacen makes him use the equipment anyway.
 
Down the building they drop, slide and run until a wind gust hits them.  Jacen is prepared, but Ben is not.  He is nearly blown away until he sends the grapnel hook toward Jacen who grabs it.  Using the Force, he pulls Ben back to him.
 
They don’t have much time to recover before they are approached by a vehicle that fires upon them.  The missles miss them, but Jacen is angry that these beings would risk innocent lives just to get their targets.  
 
When the fighter disappears from view, Jacen sees that they are not far from the angle of the building.  He knows that’s where the fighter is.  He confirms this by spotting its reflection in a building across the street.  He moves to about twenty stories aboveground where he can see a large street full of traffic, as well as cable cars and communication cables above.  Below him is the vehicle.
 
He somersaults over the and lands on one of the fighter’s arms.  The pilot is stunned and tries to speed off when a grapnel and cord snag the other arm.
He and Ben cut through the canopy, the pilot tries to eject but she and her ejection seat go in opposite directions.  Once Ben sends the information they obtained and confirms the GA has decrypted it, Jacen assures him they can leave safely as Adumar will not risk allowing them to be harmed.
 
They are headed to another assignment.  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jedi Cool
Posted 21 April 2020 - 04:30 AM

 chapter 3:
 
The Solos welcome their family to their new home on Coruscant.  They had contemplated moving to Corellia, but Coruscant is closer to where everyone else lives.  It’s nice to have a permanent place to live after so many years.  Though Coruscant is slowly being rebuilt into the city-planet it used to be, there are still areas in the sub-levels that are dangerous.  Some even more so than before because of the Yuuzhan Vong shaping.
 
Luke, Mara, R2, Jacen, Ben, Jaina and Zekk arrive over a short period of time.  Han is not enthusiastic about Zekk being here.  He’s certain that this whole friend thing is just a ruse to pursue Jaina in secret.  Over dinner, he’s even less happy to learn that Jacen and Ben meddled in a minor issue on Adumar.
 
Jacen quotes the exact regulation that the Adumarians were violating, but Han thinks it’s just another example of government overkill.  The politicians should have taken care of the issue, not the Jedi.  He foresees the Jedi will be walking the halls of government on Corellia before they know it.
 
Han hasn’t lived on Corellia for decades, but he is still their favorite son and has that proud independent streak.  Leia understands this, but points out to him that the current problems between the GA and the Corellians is not one-sided.  The Corellians seem to want all the advantages of a Galactic Alliance membership, but none of the responsibilities.
 
Han points out that the Corellians have always stepped up when the government needed them.  Jaina argues that many lives were lost in the past because governments didn’t work together.  Han reminds her that lives were lost because the New Republic government couldn’t get its act together.
 
It doesn’t help that Luke sides with Leia on this issue.  Han turns on him and demands to know if the Jedi Order is taking the position that all planets have to have the same uniform personality with no room for dissent.
 
He storms off to the kitchen.  Leia explains that Han’s always been cynical, but this conflict between Corellia and the GA has made it worse.  It does bother him that his own cousin, Thrackan Sal-Solo, is Chief of State of the Corellian system, but the fact of the matter is that he hasn’t trusted any interplanetary government since the Yuuzhan Vong war.
 
Luke knows she means since Anakin died.  He tells Leia that Han hasn’t trusted the Jedi since then either.  She admits that he trusts his good friend Luke, but not Master Skywalker.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  • Zekk is described as being a little younger than Jaina.  In the Young Jedi Knights book The Lost Ones, he’s described as being a couple of years older than the twins. Do we have to start a How old is Zekk feature? 

 
 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 22 April 2020 - 04:53 AM

chapter 4:
 
After dinner, Mara compliments Jacen on how Ben is more trusting and more open than before.  Jacen thinks Ben’s earlier suspicion of the Force makes it less likely that he will fall to the Dark Side or run off crazy-eyed due to teenage hormones.
 
Mara doesn’t want to be reminded and Leia kids her about being a grandmother.  Leia herself is ready to be a completely indulgent and inappropriate grandmother, but Jacen warns her not to look his way.
 
Luke asks Jacen to take a walk with him.  They head through the nighttime traffic of Coruscant which just isn’t the same as it was before the war, talking about the current political tensions.
 
Jacen doesn’t think his father is overreacting and asks if the GA is giving up negotiating with the Corellians.  Luke tells him that the GA knows some things that aren’t being reported.  The Corellians are not negotiating in good faith, just hoping to delay while they encourage other systems to mimic them. He also tells Jacen in confidence that the Corellian government appears to be constructing a secret planetary assault fleet.
 
Admiral Pellaeon is hoping that military intelligence will pinpoint the base where its being built, but the Jedi are being asked to help with something more urgent.  The Corellian government is close to making Centerpoint Station operational.
 
Jacen understands the significance of this.  He had been there when Anakin had inadvertently activated it and had also been there when Thrackan Sal-Solo had fired it during the Yuuzhan Vong war.  Though Jacen had argued against its use, that was the Jacen of a decade ago who no long exists.  Under the same circumstances today, he would fire it.
 
Luke believes they’ve figured out how to duplicate elements of Anakin’s biometrics.  Jacen is outraged that his brother’s identity would be used in this way.  They both know that, with an operational station, the Corellians would be able to enforce their desire to remain autonomous.  Jacen doesn’t necessarily think that’s bad, but he does realize that the Corellians, who are notoriously independent, possessing what is probably the most potent weapon in the galaxy may choose to use it for their own agenda.
 
Jacen is being asked to destroy or disable the station.  He has been there before and is able to pass himself off as Corellian.  His training in alternate philosophies of the Force make him more versatile than other Jedi.  Though Luke is certainly reluctant to send his son along, he leaves that up to Jacen.
 
Jacen appreciates this and wants to take Ben with him.  He does warn Luke that the Corellians will be very unhappy.  Luke tells him that an entire GA fleet will show up in Corellian space.  The combination of both the fleet and the disabling of Centerpoint should show the Corellians that they cannot maintain this attitude.  This information was passed on to him by Cal Omas and by the Mon Calamarian Admiral Niathal.
 
Jacen wants some time to think about how he’s going to tell his father about this, so Luke leaves him to his thoughts.  When he returns to the Solos’ building, Luke feels something nearby.  There is a shadow not too far away, watching him.  Something reminds him of the image from his dream.  The figure turns and vanishes.
 
After their guests leave, Leia chides Han for being too hard on Zekk.  Han thinks that Jaina is falling for that just-friends-nothing-more delusion.  He’s getting under her skin.  She thinks Jaina just likes tall men…because of Chewbacca, of course.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • First mention of Admiral Niathal.

  • Jacen had not wanted to use the Centerpoint laser because of its moral implications.  It would seem those moral issues are no longer a problem for him.

 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 23 April 2020 - 04:51 AM

chapter 5:
 
Han struggles with getting information on Corellia. He tells Leia that Wildis Jiklip has vanished.  She’d been a promising prodigy years ago when teaching at the university level before disappearing to become a smuggler for a couple of decades.  She reemerged a few years before the Vong war as a retired theoretician on planetary economics.  Han had tried to get ahold of her to get some insight into the official GA reaction to the Corellian situation, but she has discontinued her lecture series and has gone on leave.
 
He has tried to get ahold of Wedge with no luck either.  His transmission has taken just long enough to go through that he suspects that the GA is carefully monitoring any message to Corellia.
 
Leia suggests that they could looking to GA government officials with economic interests on Corellia, find out what military forces are up to right now and guess what is likely going to happen to Corellia and track resources.
 
She’ll help him after breakfast.
 
In the meantime, Jacen and Ben are repeating a simulation of an intrustion of Centerpoint Station that has resulted in Ben being cut down 8 of the 10 times.  In the control room of the station, Jacen inserts a datachip into slot to get confirmation of only 75% success ratio.
 
Dr. Tovar Selah appears and points out to a recovered Ben that this simulation is easier than the others.  They know how the control chamber looked three weeks ago, but not now.  The Corellians are using carefully-selected scientists and could have replaced equipment, too. 
 
The command in the datachip should intitiate a ten-minute countdown before activating a repulsor pulse that will tear the station apart.  As long as the chip remains intact and the receptacle slot still exists, it should work.
 
Over several days, Han and Leia have learned that elements of the Second Fleet are being diverted from their normal missions, communications between Coruscant and Corellia are heavily monitored and analyzed, civilian experts on Corellia are becoming mysteriously unavailable and Corellian corporate properties belonging to Pefederan Lloyn who chairs the GA Finance Council, have been sold or traded for properties in the Kuat system instead.
 
All of this points to some action against Corellia in the near future.  Leia suggests that they take no action at this time.  She doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Corellia to continue to get away with what it’s doing.  Han doesn’t think that’s a bad thing, but she points out that it weakens the Galactic Alliance.
 
Han would normally come back with a quick reply to that, but he knows how important good government and a stable galaxy are to her.  He tells her that there has to be room for independence, especially for people like him.
 
She is saddened, but tells him that he should warn Corellia without letting the GA know he’s doing it.  She’ll help him so long as he agrees that Corellia can’t have everything.  If they want independence, they have to pay for it.  It cannot accept the benefits of membership while defying GA law.  He will have to convince them to play by the rules.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • First appearance of Dr. Selah.

#6
Posted 24 April 2020 - 05:24 AM

chapter 6:
 
Wedge Antilles is awakened in the middle of the night by two GA intelligence officers who come to retrieve him.  He does insist on saying good-bye to his wife and daughter, Myri.
 
Han and Leia comm Luke to ask him to let Artoo come with them on a trip are considering taking soon, to keep Threepio company.  Luke explains he’s taking some Jedi Knights out on a tour to teach them to adapt the Force to piloting X-Wings so he needs Artoo.
 
Han thinks that Luke already knows what’s going on and is on the GA’s side.  He points out that Luke was wearing a warm weather cloak indoors that was probably covering a flight suit and the walls were white and curved like a ship bulkhead. 
 
Leia reminds him that the Jedi have taken oaths to support the Galactic Alliance.  This can’t become an issue of one side being smart and sensible while the other side isn’t.  Han admits she’s right, but it just hit him unexpectedly.
 
Wedge is taken to a secure facility intended for civilian workers who will be working long hours and given sparse but decent accommodations. It is clear that Wedge is simply being held here to keep him out of the way.  He tells Captain Barth that the Corellian military came to him before they did and he turned them down, telling them that there are Corellian officers better equipped to help them than he is.  He did this because he wanted to be with his family in case something happened.  Now, the GA has shown up and dragged him out here and separated him from them anyway.  He wonders why they couldn’t have just left him alone.
 
Lt. Titch is less sympathetic.  He is tired of the Rebel Alliance veterans whining about how they saved the galaxy 40 years ago and now expect special favors.  If they'd left things alone, the Empire would have destroyed the Yuuzhan Vong and Titch wouldn’t have lost everyone he ever knew.  All Wedge has to do is sit here, eat, get some exercise and not get into trouble. Then he can go home and write his memoirs.
 
Wedge tells him he would have left Titch with a career after this if he’d been smarter.  Now, the man’s going to be cleaning refreshers for the rest of his life.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#7
Posted 25 April 2020 - 04:21 AM

chapter 7:
 
Admiral Matric Klausken, commander of the new Galactic-class Battle Cruiser, Dodonna drops out of hyperspace near Corell, knowing he has to prevent a conflict.
 
Meanwhile, the Five World Prime Minister of the Corellian system, Aidel Saxan, meets with Han and Leia Solo who are in disguise.  The position of Governor-general had ended after the Yuuzhan Vong war and each planet in the system elected its own Chief of State.  The position of Five World Prime Minister is meant to represent the whole system.  Aidel Saxan is the first to hold it.
 
Han and Leia explain that they have reason to believe the GA is planning some imminent action against Corellia.  She doesn’t admit to anything, but wonders if they’ve learned about the Kiris shipyards where she had only learned a year into her term that Thrackan-Sal Solo had been building a secret assault fleet.
 
Without revealing this information, she asks why they are telling her this. Han thinks that Corellia should be independent if it wishes.  He will say this publicly if necessary so long as she resigns as Prime Minister and Thrackan as Chief of State.  This stuff they’re spouting is dangerous.  They want independence but don’t want to give up the benefits of membership in the GA. The people are listening to them because they aren’t thinking about what true independence means.  He’s all for planetary pride, but doesn’t want his people thinking that, along with it, comes economic prosperity and galactic popularity.
 
Before the meeting ends, she asks if he has a message for his cousin.  He tells her to tell Thrackan to look out.
 
Near Yag’duhl, Jaina, Zekk and several Jedi Knights are disguised aboard a vessel arranged by Talon Karrde in order to sneak into the Corellian system unnoticed.
 
Wedge spends his days playing with his roller chair.  He stands, propels the chair back with his knees and turn to seehow close he’d come to putting the chair near a mark on the floor.  He knows he’s being monitored so keeps this up. 
 
Every six hours, Titch brings meals sitting them on a second desk, other than the one Wedge sits at and gives him a pitying look before leaving. 
 
Today, Wedge maintains his normal routine, this time generating a simulation on his computer of the Rebel defeat at Derra IV while slowly sipping from a glass of water delivered with his lunch.  He moves the glass to his lap, slips it under the second desk and pours some of it on the floor.  Then he moves it up to the second desk, sits it upside down with water dripping over the desk, knowing the security cam is not good enough to see water on the floor or on the desk.
 
He fiddles with the cables under the computer terminal while his simulation goes exactly as the original battle did when Titch comes in with the meal.  He sits it down on the desk, stops when he feels water there, then Wedge tosses the active power cable on the desk.  Titch shakes and jerks while Wedge stands up, propels his roller chair backward where it lands in just the right spot to stop the door from shutting all the way.
 
He can hear Barthis on the comm. ordering the room powered down. Wedge grabs Titch’s blaster, reminds him about the refreshers and moves out the door into the outer office where he stuns Barthis.
 
Now it’s a simple matter of finding a flight suit, stealing a hyperdrive capable ship and getting out of here.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 26 April 2020 - 05:51 AM

chapter 8:
 
Dr. Seyah is decked out like a tourist, sitting next to a mother and child whom he knows will be at risk if the Jedi must destroy the station rather than disable it as he hopes they can.  The potential loss of so much knowledge grieves him, but there might not be another way.
 
Jacen and Ben are hiding in crates in the cargo hold wearing EV suits.   When Seyah sends the signal that the shuttle is making its final jump to the Corellian system, they emerge from the crates.
 
An airspeeder drops Jaina and her team off in front of the Prime Minister’s residence on Corellia.  Zekk is with her, as well as the Falleen Thann Mithric and the recently Knighted Bothan Kolir Hu’lya.
 
Luke gets the check-in from Jaina’s team and the signal that Jacen and Ben are on Centerpoint.  He admits to Mara that he had another vision, this time of Ben talking to the mystery man. 
 
She tells him she was a bit worried when Luke let Jacen take Ben with him, but she has come to realize that she had clung too tightly to her son the last 13 years.  She’s beginning to understand why the Old Republic Jedi were not allowed to form attachments. 
 
Luke tells his Jedi pilots making up Hardpoint Squadron to prepare to launch.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • First appearance of Thann Mithric and Kolir Huy’lya.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted 27 April 2020 - 04:46 AM

chapter 9:
 
On Corellia, Jaina’s team jumps the airspeeder convoy bringing the Prime Minister in, only to find that it’s a trap.  The Prime Minister’s airspeeder explodes, seriously injuring Zekk and knocking out Kolir who tried to slow his plummet to the ground before the airspeeder she was attacking ran into the one in front of it.
 
YVH droids pour out of the remaining speeders.  Thann contacts Control to tell them they’ve run into a trap.
 
In the meantime, VibroSword Squadron prepares to launch from the DodonnaLysa Dunter takes ribbing from her squadron commander about her twitchy leg before heading out after the Jedi squadrons.  Her father had always told her that the Jedi pilots may have an advantage, but so long as the non-Force users make it to the top, they can still look Jedi in the eye.
 
Admiral Klauskin is informed the Corellians have amassed a huge fleet in the system.  It’s likely comprised of every ship they could get, so not all of them are in tip-top shape, but they’re all probably controlled by crazy Corellian pilots.
 
He has half the starfighters redploy to protect the capital ships and no one is to initiate hostilities.  VibroSword is moved back to cover the Dodonna while Hardpoint heads toward the planet.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#10
Posted 28 April 2020 - 05:43 AM

chapter 10:
 
Jacen rides the top of a repulsor train through Hollowtown, Ben several meters behind him, until he reaches the appropriate hatch and climbs through.  The control panel lights up when he comes in and Jacen knows he’s not alone.
 
The lights come on and Thrackan Sal-Solo wonders someone is playing a sick joke by sending Jacen.  He is in charge of restoring this station and, when word came that the GA was lauching a premature strike, he decided to be here.
 
Jacen asks if he and his men are going to get out of the way.  Thrackan produces two astromech with machinery replacing their heads.  The droids set off sonic assaults that knock Jacen off his feet.
 
Ben reaches the hatch to find it locked and hears voices approaching.  Several CorSec officers position themselves to search for Jedi.  They each have huge man-sized backpacks they are supposed to trigger at the first sign of one.
 
YVH droids are with them.  Ben realizes he may not be able to take out one of those.  He pushes himself against the wall and slides down out of the way. 
 
The three conscious Jedi battle off the YVH droids on the street before Tann uses his phereomones combined with the Jedi Mind Trick to persuade a female driver to let them use her airspeeder. 
 
Team Tauntaun – Tahiri, Doran Tainer and Tiu Zax – have not responded so they may have walked into a trap, too.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Doran Tainer is the son of Wraith Squadron’s Kell Tainer and Tyria Sarkin.  He was first mentioned in Rebel Dream.  He should be about 28 now. 

  • First appearance of Tiu Zax

 
 

Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:31 AM

chapter 11:
 
Escorting an assault shuttle down on Corellia’s dayside, Hardpoint Squadron encounters resistance from Corellian vessels which do not recognize their authority.  The shuttle is destroyed which requires their plan  be modified as it was going to be used to extract Jaina’s team.
 
Admiral Klauskin’s aide, Fiav Fenn, reports that the starfighters out there are jockeying for position.  Eventually, someone is going to fire.  Further, Luke Skywalker has reported being fired upon.  They’ve lost their shuttle and need another one, though, if necessary, they will extract the team by stuffing them into the X-Wings.
 
Klauskin order the assault force to move down to half forward speed.  It sounds like the Jedi have matters in hand.  He needs time to think.  They could run, but he has to do smething to salvage the mission. 
 
Lysa and her squadron note the Corellians are still moving toward them.  This seems much like a game to see who will blink first.  They decide to bring shields up only if a collision is a sure thing.  Her father would have hated this game.
 
Thann tells the team that Luke is coming but they lost their shuttle.  He doesn’t think they’ll get another one.  Tahiri’s team was ambushed inside Sal-Solo’s mansion.  Right now, they’re stealing a speeder and will rendezvous.  The fleet was ambushed, too. 
 
Jaina thinks it’s better if they get to the spaceport and steal a shuttle.   
 
Meanwhile, Jacen is evading blasterfire when two canisters hit the floor, detonate and fill the air with smoke.  Fortunately, he knows a lot about pain.  Sudden pain surprises him but it can’t keep him down.  He lets it flow through him, stands and moves forward until his body is in control, then races toward the blaster bolts until he reaches the walkway level where Thrackan had been. 
 
He senses beings ahead, bats back their blasterfire with his lightsaber in the direction of one of the sonic-blasting astromechs.  Thrackan orders a ceasefire.  He assures Jacen there are more than enough droids and troops to deal with him. 
 
Knowing that Thrackan doesn’t know about Ben, Jacen admits he has to try. 
 
Down to 9 X-Wings, Luke feels the Rodian Toile Senn die after ejecting.  He has his squadron break and attack while heading to the rendezvous point. He regrets having to shoot down Corellians like this.
 
Lysa notes that someone has a targeting lock on her.  The other pilots are targeted, too, but Leader won’t let them break off and fire.  They wait until it is evident that an impact is imminent.  Leader orders them to break off.  Lysa fires her thrusters as she pulls under the opposing fighter as her wingmate gets hit.  The damage is minimal, but Lysa’s move destroyed her opponent.  She isn’t sure how she feels about this.
 
Her father had told her to save her feelings for home.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • First and last mention of Toile Senn.

 

Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:26 AM

chapter 12:
 
Fiav reports to Klauskin about the incident with the starfighters, explaining that both sides are engaged now.  He nods and clucks that it’s good.  She points out that it’s not good.  Their operational goals do not include combat.  She intimates that it would be helpful to let them know what the revised goals are.
 
He doesn’t want to back out of the system and go home a failure, but attacking the Corellian fleet has too many unknowns attached to it.  He wishes he had someone to talk to and mutters his dead wife’s name. It would be nice to get some downtime.  He decides they will go to Tralus and assault the planet. 
 
Feeling good about his decisiveness, he tells them to fire on the nearest Corellian ship.  When told that’s the Millennium Falcon and they can’t fire on it, he tells his sensor officer to have the pilot get that deathtrap out of the sky.  It’s dangerous here.
 
Han isn’t budging, telling the Dodonna that everything around here is dangerous.  He’s told that they’re just recommending he move his ship to a safe place, wherever that may be.  Han decides to plot an exit course back along the orbital track so he can see how the GA handles this.
 
Leia reminds him to make sure he’s transmitting the real ID so they’ll know it’s really him.  He has her turn on the bow holocamm so they can record.
 
Ben is still hidden, but realizes he’s in the corridor that will take him to the station’s repulsor control chamber.  It’s not far away, but moving along it will take forever because the enemy is looking for Jedi.  He decides to be sneaky.  Pulling his boots and clothes off until he’s stripped to his underclothes, he stuffs his gear in a pouch and runs down the hall.
 
During the battle, Lysa’s wingmate has to pull out, leaving Lysa to try something on her own.  She confronts an X-Wing and is amazed by the incredible evasive maneuvers it takes without even firing a shot.  The pilot is impressed with her, too, comming her to say she must have learned some of her skills from Tycho Celchu.
 
In fact, she had, but the voice is that of her father, Wedge Antilles.  Lysa is Wedge’s daughter, Syal, who took pilot training under a pseudonym so she’d not be unfavorably compared to her famous father.  She’s never encountered him in combat, though.  Feeling guilty for firing on him and killing fellow Corellians, she muses how the universe has become a crazy place.
 
He’d once told her to focus and her odds of survival would be better.  So she focuses on nothing else and keeps going.
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

