Clone Wars: The Final Season

This deserves its own thread. We consider this a SW community and no one is talking about this?



Holy **** Episode 9 just kicked it into high gear. Every action sequence puts just about all other SW content to shame (except maybe the final episodes of Rebels).

Plus, nailing fhe evolution of the Anakin-Obi-Wan relationship, Ahsoka's maturing (and her kick-ass assault on Mandalore). This episode is really what I needed.

