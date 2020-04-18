This deserves its own thread. We consider this a SW community and no one is talking about this?
Holy **** Episode 9 just kicked it into high gear. Every action sequence puts just about all other SW content to shame (except maybe the final episodes of Rebels).
Plus, nailing fhe evolution of the Anakin-Obi-Wan relationship, Ahsoka's maturing (and her kick-ass assault on Mandalore). This episode is really what I needed.
Clone Wars: The Final Season
Started by Filthy Jawa , Yesterday, 07:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM
having never watched this show or had any desire to, I swear it's been going on since AOTC came out
Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM
AOTC: 2002
TCW: 2008-2014, 2020
I know exactly how you feel. Until about 2017 I was a "movies and nothing else" fan. But that's when I finally cracked and watched this series (it's definitely hit and miss) and Rebels after it (more hit than miss). Now I'm "movies and Filoni and nothing else".
TCW: 2008-2014, 2020
I know exactly how you feel. Until about 2017 I was a "movies and nothing else" fan. But that's when I finally cracked and watched this series (it's definitely hit and miss) and Rebels after it (more hit than miss). Now I'm "movies and Filoni and nothing else".
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM
Dont come in here with your facts and information and LIES
Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM
I had to look it up. Could all be wiki-lies.
And as for my quickie hit/miss reviews - let's all admit to ourselves privately the hit/miss ratio of the movies.
And as for my quickie hit/miss reviews - let's all admit to ourselves privately the hit/miss ratio of the movies.
