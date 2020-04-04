Turns out I can do a fairly passable vocal impression of Destro. Eli's not so bad at Cobra Commander--no way I can get my deep ass voice that high, so we make a good evil team.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
what has quarantine taught you about yourself
Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 07:19 PM
#1
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#2
Posted Today, 07:21 PM
I am not a good teacher on video chat. LOL