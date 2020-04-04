Jump to content

Photo

what has quarantine taught you about yourself

Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 07:19 PM

1 reply to this topic

#1
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  34,986 posts

Turns out I can do a fairly passable vocal impression of Destro. Eli's not so bad at Cobra Commander--no way I can get my deep ass voice that high, so we make a good evil team.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#2
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 07:21 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  17,992 posts

I am not a good teacher on video chat. LOL


