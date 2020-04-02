https://io9.gizmodo....n-sh-1842597580
For anyone still holding out on watching TCW, this list makes it a little easier.
I think they basically just took out any Jar Jar/Padme/C3PO eps and the rest is good.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Best of The Clone Wars
Started by Filthy Jawa , Yesterday, 05:37 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM
Zillo Beast!!!!!!
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM
The new season makes me think they could have done a Bad Batch live action series.
#4
Posted Today, 04:03 PM
The new season is great. I can't wait for the last 4 episodes. Sam Witwer said it was the best script he's seen from the series.