Best of The Clone Wars

Started by Filthy Jawa , Yesterday, 05:37 PM

Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

Filthy Jawa

https://io9.gizmodo....n-sh-1842597580

For anyone still holding out on watching TCW, this list makes it a little easier.

I think they basically just took out any Jar Jar/Padme/C3PO eps and the rest is good.

Zathras
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

Zathras

Zillo Beast!!!!!!


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

Metropolis

The new season makes me think they could have done a Bad Batch live action series.

Conmi Cusal
Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Conmi Cusal

The new season is great.  I can't wait for the last 4 episodes.  Sam Witwer said it was the best script he's seen from the series.


