Just quit my job

Started by Iceheart , Today, 11:27 AM

Iceheart
Posted Today, 11:27 AM

it finally occurred to me that I only have half the capacity of a normal worker with my various health problems. And that that half capacity is still too much for me to take without destroying my health and personal life. So, I quit my job today.

Since I quit for health reasons, I get unemployment. Ill be using the time to apply for disability and look for a part time job that wont kill me. And be so, so grateful that that nightmare is finally over.
monkeygirl
Posted Today, 12:07 PM

wow. You're my HERO! You are so brave!!


Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:09 PM

Why, thank you! Im weirdly not even scared anymore. And I already got approved for unemployment, holy crap!
Cerina
Posted Today, 02:10 PM

By the end of the week you're going to feel like a new woman! I glad you finally quit that hellhole filled with those ***holes. 


Odine
Posted Today, 03:04 PM

I mean, a lot of people are gonna lose their jobs anyway with all this Covid carry on. Good on you for getting out early! **** the man.
