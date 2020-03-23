it finally occurred to me that I only have half the capacity of a normal worker with my various health problems. And that that half capacity is still too much for me to take without destroying my health and personal life. So, I quit my job today.
Since I quit for health reasons, I get unemployment. Ill be using the time to apply for disability and look for a part time job that wont kill me. And be so, so grateful that that nightmare is finally over.
Just quit my job
Started by Iceheart , Today, 11:27 AM
wow. You're my HERO! You are so brave!!
Why, thank you! Im weirdly not even scared anymore. And I already got approved for unemployment, holy crap!
By the end of the week you're going to feel like a new woman! I glad you finally quit that hellhole filled with those ***holes.
I mean, a lot of people are gonna lose their jobs anyway with all this Covid carry on. Good on you for getting out early! **** the man.