Just quit my job

it finally occurred to me that I only have half the capacity of a normal worker with my various health problems. And that that half capacity is still too much for me to take without destroying my health and personal life. So, I quit my job today.



Since I quit for health reasons, I get unemployment. Ill be using the time to apply for disability and look for a part time job that wont kill me. And be so, so grateful that that nightmare is finally over.



