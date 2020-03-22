What do you miss?

Not going to Church today was hard. They've been some of my biggest supporters as I go through stuff with my Mom. Mostly because they're older and know what should be done for people who are about to die and have given me great advice concerning my Mom from the retired nurses to realtors. I feel like I am too young to learn what to do with your first parent death. Singing and helping with communion was something I did regularly. Our Church is working on keeping our Little Free Pantry stocked but we are super poor and barely meet salary for our pastor. This is going to kill our Church.

Also I would like to go to the gatdamned store and buy eggs without having to call and ask if the truck is in and then when they say the dairy truck arrived I get there and they've sold the hell out.

At my second job we're business as usual except now we sit every other cubicle apart and there is a sign in the cafeteria that says stay three feet away. But people still touch me as they walk up and down our aisle. I would like to see some social distancing at that ****ing job. Jesus christ don't touch me. Our cubicles are not the standard cubicle ones you see in like office places but long lines of desks with full sized carols that surround the three feet of desk I get and the aisles are like an airplanes aisle. If you push back on your desk you will bounce off the person sitting behind you. We can't do work from home because of the nature of work I do. We handle customers routing and account numbers and social security and birthdates. There is no way they can guarantee that that won't be stolen at home.