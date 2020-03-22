Are you holed up at home, either by government order or voluntarily? If so, what do you miss? I miss the freedom to just go to the grocery store to pick up a few things. I'm considered high risk, so I have to avoid as much contact as possible, and my trip to Lowe's the other day was the end for me, unless I do curb-side pickup. No more going inside stores. Fortunately my wife is safer, so she can do some stuff, but even that has to be cut dramatically. Fortunately all of our friends are being smart and are locked down as well.
I also missing going to Church. First they made Mass optional, and strongly suggested that people like me not go. Then they declared no public Masses. but our priests can still celebrate and live stream it, and then they closed down the churches entirely to the public. You can't even go inside to pray. Fortunately the priests are still allowed, so we're going to watch the Mass at home today via YouTube, but it's not the same.
Also, I miss board games. Can't get together with people, so you can't easily play anything and my wife isn't too into it.