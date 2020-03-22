Jump to content

What do you miss?

Started by Brando , Today, 06:57 AM

Brando
Posted Today, 06:57 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,569 posts

Are you holed up at home, either by government order or voluntarily? If so, what do you miss? I miss the freedom to just go to the grocery store to pick up a few things.  I'm considered high risk, so I have to avoid as much contact as possible, and my trip to Lowe's the other day was the end for me, unless I do curb-side pickup. No more going inside stores. Fortunately my wife is safer, so she can do some stuff, but even that has to be cut dramatically.  Fortunately all of our friends are being smart and are locked down as well.

 

I also missing going to Church.  First they made Mass optional, and strongly suggested that people like me not go. Then they declared no public Masses. but our priests can still celebrate and live stream it, and then they closed down the churches entirely to the public. You can't even go inside to pray. Fortunately the priests are still allowed, so we're going to watch the Mass at home today via YouTube, but it's not the same.  

 

Also, I miss board games.  Can't get together with people, so you can't easily play anything and my wife isn't too into it.


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,962 posts

Not  going to Church today was hard. They've been some of my biggest supporters as I go through stuff with my Mom. Mostly because they're older and know what should be done for people who are about to die and have given me great advice concerning my Mom from the retired nurses to realtors. I feel like I am too young to learn what to do with your first parent death.  Singing and helping with communion was something I did regularly. Our Church is working on keeping our Little Free Pantry stocked but we are super poor and barely meet salary for our pastor. This is going to kill our Church.

 

Also I would like to go to the gatdamned store and buy eggs without having to call and ask if the truck is in and then when they say the dairy truck arrived I get there and they've sold the hell out. 

 

At my second job we're business as usual except now we sit every other cubicle apart and there is a sign in the cafeteria that says stay three feet away. But people still touch me as they walk up and down our aisle. I would like to see some social distancing at that ****ing job. Jesus christ don't touch me. Our cubicles are not the standard cubicle ones you see in like office places but long lines of desks with full sized carols that surround the three feet of desk I get and the aisles are like an airplanes aisle. If you push back on your desk you will bounce off the person sitting behind you. We can't do work from home because of the nature of work I do. We handle customers routing and account numbers and social security and birthdates. There is no way they can guarantee that that won't be stolen at home. 


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:33 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,962 posts

My paycheck at my second job next week is going to be AMAZING by the way. I worked 15 hours of overtime. And it's funny seeing my kids on the internet.


Tank
Posted Today, 10:07 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,110 posts
I miss my kid. Between me being high risk and safer alone, and the fact that if people lose their minds and I live the second most populated city in the union which is known for rioting, I'd prefer ge was in the suburbs, the former Mrs Tank and I agreed hevwas better off with her.
Brando
Posted Today, 03:47 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,569 posts
Okay, you win.

How is all of this stuff affecting your career?

R.CAllen
Posted Today, 04:49 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Member
  • 4,110 posts

What do you miss?


TOUCHING MY FACE.


Destiny Skywalker
Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Member
  • 20,814 posts
I miss being able to take my kids to the park and letting them play with their friends.

I also miss sending them to school. Getting in 40 hours while they are home all day and have schoolwork is rough. Weekends are nice but then I'm trying to work more on the weekend where I can.
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,959 posts

What Nicole said. I love my kids more than everything but I also love getting breaks from them.


Destiny Skywalker
Posted Today, 07:26 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Member
  • 20,814 posts
It's not even breaks. Honestly I'd take unpaid leave if I could. But they want me to burn through all my vacation and sick leave first, and I may need that for later if someone gets sick.
