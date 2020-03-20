I've set up my office in the recently waterproofed basement. I went down this morning to find a huge pool of water at the bottom of the steps ND water coming from multiple areas.
Fortunately the office space is dry, the nearest entry point flowed directly into a floor drain, but it's crazy and I'm frustrated and also frustrated for being frustrated while we're in such a difficult situation, and I don't want them coming to fix it because I don't want extra people in our house. If there was outside access to the basement, that would change things, if they're even willing to come in, and who knows if they're even open right now.
This seems to be an especially bad rain, as we even got a request to not use water because the sewers are full of rain water, at least in the town we live next to. (We live in Columbus, but just like 3-4 blocks away from a small town completely surrounded by Columbus).
Son of a -- flooded basement
Started by Brando , Today, 08:54 AM
Posted Today, 08:54 AM
Posted Today, 11:40 AM
Can you at least move your office upstairs temporarily?
Posted Today, 12:20 PM
I'm sticking it out, got it cleaned up once the water started pouring in. But another round of rain is coming soon.
Posted Today, 12:36 PM
You located all of the access points for the leaks? Did you waterproof it yourself or have a company? That would at least carry a warranty.
Posted Today, 12:49 PM
We had someone do it. We easily found the entry points, and all of them had to do with the work the waterproofers did. We have a warranty, but it's still frustrating and I think they may have to dig up the floor again after I just finally got the grinder to prep the floor for painting.
Posted Today, 02:08 PM
I remember you had issues with them too.
I never want a basement in my home.
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
Neighbors had 8+ inches in their basement so at least we didn't have that. That's more than I can handle.
Posted Today, 05:53 PM
I'd like 8 inches in my basement
wait
what are we talking about again
