Son of a -- flooded basement

I've set up my office in the recently waterproofed basement. I went down this morning to find a huge pool of water at the bottom of the steps ND water coming from multiple areas.



Fortunately the office space is dry, the nearest entry point flowed directly into a floor drain, but it's crazy and I'm frustrated and also frustrated for being frustrated while we're in such a difficult situation, and I don't want them coming to fix it because I don't want extra people in our house. If there was outside access to the basement, that would change things, if they're even willing to come in, and who knows if they're even open right now.



This seems to be an especially bad rain, as we even got a request to not use water because the sewers are full of rain water, at least in the town we live next to. (We live in Columbus, but just like 3-4 blocks away from a small town completely surrounded by Columbus).

