The Dark Nest Trilogy #3: "The Swarm War"

Started by Jedi Cool , March 19 2020 04:27 AM
Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

Prologue:
 
On the Iesei nest world, Jaina, Jacen, Zekk, Tahiri and Tesar gaze at the Chiss megaweapon sitting on the sand dune above.  Jacen insists they follow the summons they have been getting for hours to return to Ossus.  The others at least want to check out this bomb.
 
Jacen argues that it could be a Chiss trap, but Jaina and the others are determined to investigate.  While the Iesei are not the Taat, the nest feels like a sibling to Jaina and Zekk.  They note that Jacen seems to be in a hurry.  Jacen doesn’t allow them in the twin bond anymore and, after the raid on the Thrango Supply Depot, they no longer trust him.
 
They jump up the dune, only to be met with turbolasers from orbit.  The other Jedi, along with the rest of the Iesei nest, head up after them.  Chiss gunners had almost hit the half-buried bomb and a sonic boom sounds above.  A drop ship is coming down.
 
It’s clear they want to eliminate this weapon quickly without leaving pieces that can be analyzed.  The Jedi are halfway up the dune when the turbolaser fire ends.  A Star Destroyer appears above, firing on the Chiss.  They sense a Killik nest and UnuThul aboard it.
 
It’s clear that this may be the reason Luke has been trying to call them home.  Jaina still thinks they need to find out what the bomb is.  Jacen wonders if it’s them that wants to know or UnuThul.
 
When the dropship lands, Jaina and Zekk are surprised to see Jagged Fel in command.  Zekk and Jaina are saddened, thinking that they had gotten over Jag.  They also don’t understand why the ship landed when the laser cannons could have taken out the bomb better.
 
Zekk yells that vape charges are coming.  They are the Chiss version of thermal detonators and will disintegrate the megaweapon.  Jaina uses the Force to push sand into the laer cannons then charges up the dune. The drop ship is shaken as the cannons explode and the ship rolls back on its belly.  The Chiss commando squad lays down fire on the slope while the other attackers begin laying a linked line of charges around the bomb.
 
Jaina and Zekk hear a groan from the dropship’s hull.  It rolls away, exposing a large hole.  They spot Jacen looking at the ship and nodding in their direction.  They find Jagged Fel staggering out, stunned and scorched.
 
He activates a button on his forearm and jumps over the far side of the dune.  The Jedi run quickly.  Jaina and Zekk find Jacen and accuse him of planning the vape charge assault.  They tell him he was helping Jag.  Jacen tries to placate them by saying he was trying to save Jag’s life. 
 
The two Jedi try to grab the vape charges in the Force, but are too late.  The bomb is completely zapped into ashes.
  • The Star Destroyer with the nest aboard is probably the [i]Admiral Ackbar[/b], boarded by Killiks in the last book.

 
 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 1:
 
Luke and Mara walk along the path on Ossus, deciding to have Ben brought to the assembly, too.  The other children will be there, after all.  Jacen arrives, sans Jaina and Zekk. 
 
He admits that he was the one who came up with the idea of the raid on the supply depot.  He had a vision of a conflict that drew the Galactic Alliance in the middle of a war.  He saw the galaxy die.  He convinced Jaina and the others to help him so that the future would change.
 
Luke reminds him how dangerous vision interpretation can be.  He knows Jacen is protecting smething.  Jacen indicates the academy around him, noting that he’s really not protecting anything, but everything.
 
Luke wonders if Jacen knows if he actually prevented what he saw from happening.  Jacen can’t be sure, but the future is still in motion.
 
In the hall, less than 300 are present.  Luke tells them how he became the custodian 35 years ago of the Jedi Order that had once lasted a thousand generations.  It had been brought down by the wiles of a Sith Lord who had disguised himself as a friend and ally.  The Jedi Order Luke had continued had changed with the times because Luke had felt it was necessary.  He thought that Jedi served the Force best by following their consciences.  He was wrong.
 
When Jedi are at odds with each other, they are at odds with the Force.  When that happens, they cannot serve at all.  To that end, he wants every one of them to make a choice.  If they cannot follow the direction of their superiors, put aside other duties and loyalties or be a Jedi Knight first and foremost, they should leave.
  • I want to point out something here that’s very important.  Luke and Mara know what Jacen went through with the Yuuzhan Vong, they know the moral relativism that Vergere educated the confused and tormented young man with, they know he has been studying the Force with many different users over the last five years and they now know that he is having visions that he may or may not be misinterpreting.  They know that he is powerful enough in the Force to hide himself and do many other things that most of the Jedi cannot.  I’m pointing this out because, from this point on, we will be examining the extremes that we know Jacen Solo is going to in context to what his teacher and uncle knows about him and his past.

  • I also wish Luke had told the assembled Jedi that they will no longer be taking an ends justifies the means approach that he has recently determined to be dangerous and counterproductive.

 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 2:
 
Leia decides to talk some sense into Luke before this gets out of hand.  She enters the library to find Mara waiting with Luke.  She is stunned to find out that this is just a gambit to force the masters to learn to get along.  Luke doesn’t want to take over the Jedi Order, but he will if he has to.
 
Leia warns him that crowning himself King of the Jedi will not help things.  Luke maintains he wants the Jedi to put the Order first.  Right now, they are all putting it last.  Corran thinks they should serve the Alliance, Kyp thinks they should serve their own consciences and Jaina’s team thinks they should protect the weak from aggression. 
 
He’s trying to unite the masters against him so they will work together. 
 
The first comes to him.  Danni Quee explains she was never really part of the Jedi Order and would like to return to Zonama Sekot.  Luke appreciates this and admits, though valuable during the war, they’ve all known her destiny lies elsewhere.
 
Tenel Ka is next, giving Luke her lightsaber and telling him that she cannot devote herself entirely to the Jedi Order and rule the Hapes Consortium at the same time.  If she were to step down from the throne, blood would be spilled over who would take her place.
 
He hands her back the weapon, telling her she earned it, but understands her position.  He hopes she will be in a position someday to return to the Order.  She suddenly embraces Han and Leia, telling them they mean more to her than she will ever be able to tell.  They assure her that they will still see her in the future and will even visit Hapes to get a chance to meet her baby.
 
Something about this makes Tenel Ka nervous, but she leaves before more can be said.  Han suggests maybe there’s something about the baby she doesn’t want them to know.  She may not be thrilled about acknowledging the father, whoever he is.  They are all saddened by the life of loneliness the Queen Mother must have when Corran Horn appears.
 
He apologizes for his role in the recent power play that he was too foolish not to see Chief Omas finagling.  He fears his presence may be a divisive element now.  Luke reminds him this is not the first time Corran has felt leaving the Order was for its own good.  If there’s a third time, he may not stop him.
 
Luke points out that it is not Corran’s fault that the Yuuzhan Vong destroyed Ithor.  The current problems are as much Luke’s mistakes as anyones.  Corran needs to stop trying to shoulder the entire galaxy’s problems himself as it does make him look a bit pompous.
 
So, he decides Corran is staying and will just put the Order first from now on.  The Jedi do have a duty to support the GA and Corran represents that viewpoint well.  Corran thanks him and tells him that the other masters would like to see him in the auditorium.
 
When Luke arrives, the others ask him to clarify how family fits into this idea of how committed they are to the Order.  He assures them that they do not have to abandon their loved ones.
 
Han notes to Jacen that Tenel Ka has left.  He knew she would as Luke didn’t leave her much choice.  Leia mentions that they have all known for some time that her duties have made participation in the Order extremely limited anyway.  Knowing where she is going with this, Jacen assures his mother that he is not leaving.
 
She has a hard time concealing her relief, then asks what he knows about Tenel Ka’s daughter, Allana.  He asks why they think he knows anything.  Leia and Han both have noticed she clams up when the subject is broached and Jacen would not try so hard to dodge their questions if he didn’t know something.
 
Jacen suggests they respect her desire to keep her daughter out of the public eye.  Leia asks if Allana is afflicted in some way that requires Tenel Ka to keep her hidden.  The Hapans do place an unreasonable amount of emphasis on physical beauty.  They hope she knows that they are willing to help if needed.
 
Jacen insists he knows no details.  Tenel Ka has the wealth and friends necessary to take care of herself. 
 
By this time, Luke and the masters have agreed that any action during a crisis is to respond united.  To that end, he thinks that they need to decide how to handle the Killiks. Jacen is asked to describe his vision.
 
Jacen explains how he saw the Chiss launch a massive surprise attack against the Killiks that failed to destroy the Colony.  The Killiks counter attacked and drew the Galactic Alliance into the war.  This is why he planned the raid on the supply depot.
 
Kenth Hamner doesn’t see how that helped anything.  The Chiss are still attacking, the Galactic Alliance is still being drawn into the war and the Chiss think they gave the Ackbar to the Killiks.  If anything, Jacen just hastened the war and made things much more complicated.
 
Corran calms people down by pointing out that debating past actions won’t solve anything.  They need to talk about how to get a handle on this conflict before it gets out of control. 
 
No one seems to want to open up a debate that will lead them down the same divisive path as before.  Jacen pipes up and says he has an idea.  They have to kill Raynar Thul.
 
This surprises many as the prospect of killing Raynar had been discussed as a backup plan when Luke and Han were on Woteba.  Jacen explains that Raynar’s becoming a joiner affected the Colony.  It caused their population to explode and that’s why they are intruding on Chiss frontiers.  The change in the Colony is a behavior learned through Raynar who is the only one that really values individual life anyway.  If they remove Raynar, they unlearn the behavior because his ability to project his will is what binds the individual nests to the Colony.
 
The nests will revert to their natural states without him.  Corran asks what will keep Lomi Plo from using the Dark Nest to take over.  Jacen acknowledges that they will have to take out her and Alema Rar, too. 
 
So the Dark Nest will have to be destroyed, along with Raynar and his nest.  Reasoning with him will not work.  His mind was shattered during the crash of the ship and the Killik concept of truth is very fluid.  He does not think rationally.    It all boils down to there being a Dark Nest because there is an Unu.  Cilghal confirms this.  The Colony is a collective mind and it has created an unconscious one.  The unconscious mind cannot be destroyed without also eliminating the conscious one.  To that extent, Jacen’s theory fits with what they have observed.
 
Corran still doesn’t think assassinations are what being Jedi are all about.  Leia reminds him that Raynar is a Jedi and they are responsible for stopping him.  Corran argues that killing him cannot be the only choice they have.
 
After all, Jaina and Zekk are Joiners.  They could easily take over for Raynar if he dies and Corran doubts that Leia would argue for killing them.  Kyle Katarn agrees, but Kyp thinks Jaina and Zekk have proven they are Jedi first. 
 
The argument grows until it involves two large sides against each other.  Luke stops it by thanking them quietly.  He has considered their suggestions and will make the decision soon.  They realize that he is taking over.
 
Han turns and stomps off, Leia after him.  She explains to Saba that she is going after her daughter.
  • I know that Jacen has learned to stifle his presence in the Force and keep others from sensing his thoughts.  However, I’m really surprised that his parents have not yet considered that he might be the father of Allana.  After all, they are both well aware of Jacen and Tenel Ka’s budding romance when they were teenagers.  This is a case of him protesting too much.

  • I’m also surprised that, though they know Jaina and Zekk are Joiners, there is very little questioning of how reliable the two are.  They may still be Jedi, but they are obviously influenced by the Colony. 

 
 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 3:
 
At the exclusive Yuza Bre on Coruscant, Luke and Mara find themselves the guests of Aryn Thul and her brother-in-law, Tyko.  Reservations are very hard to get which is why they are surprised to see the place deserted.  Aryn Thul explains they purchased the restaurant this morning so they could speak privately.
 
Besides, it’s also Chief Omas’s favorite restaurant and buying it is her way of voicing her displeasure at how he’s handling this situation, particularly since he refuses to meet with her.
 
Luke and Mara aren’t sure that she isn’t privy to what the Jedi have been contemplating doing with regard to this situation.  She is aware of how they kept the nest ships trapped in the Nebula, but the Thul family’s loyalties have always been with their business.  They’ve outlasted three galactic governments and plan to outlast this one, too.
 
Luke notes that they must also have some loyalty to Raynar, too.  Tyko reveals that they purchased the Xtib processing copany that produces TibannaX, the special isotope used in Jedi StealthX engines to conceal their ion trails.
 
Mara wonders if that’s a threat.  Luke adds that they must be aware of their discussions regarding Raynar.  He does not contemplate such actions lightly, but they must do what they can to bring the war to an end.  Madame Thul takes some heart in knowing that he is reluctant to do so.
 
Mara would like to know who has been their source for all this information they are getting.  Aryn explains it was Tesar and Lowbacca.  They have good hearts and she’s sure they didn’t betray Luke’s confidence for no reason.
 
Mara thinks it’s more likely that they are under the Colony’s control again.  The Skywalkers, knowing where they stand now, prepare to leave, but Aryn Thul wishes to give them something.  They may be at odds now, but she considers Luke her friend and has her bodyguard bring out an ancient astromech droid.
 
Bornaryn recently purchased the company Industrial Automaton.  Their records were virtually useless, but the warehouse contained this droid: the Artoo-O, the prototype for the Artoo series.  It contains the original Intellex 4 droid brain that she hopes will be useful in resolving Artoo-Detoo’s memory problems.
 
Mara notes that they’d been told the Artoo was an Imperial design.  Tyko offers that Imperial Intelligence was very good at obscuring history, especially when it came to the origins of their military technology.  No one knows who the designer was and they can’t really say he never became an Imperial or was forced to work with them. 
 
Luke can only thank Aryn for her kindness. She tells him that every man should know his mother, but offers that it was Tesar and Lowie who passed Luke’s droid problems onto her.  As she said, they have good hearts.
  • Of course, we knew that the Artoo series could not have been an Imperial design.  I suppose we can allow that the Empire tried to claim it was.  I find it hard to believe that worked, though.

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 4:
 
In a ship borrowed from Lando, Leia and Han are in disguise as an Arkanian and a Falleen, preparing to try to sell weapons to the Lizil.  While Threepio and Leia debate how Han can land this odd ship at the berth, Han notices a ship nearby that looks like the one Lando had gotten for Juun who had sold it to the Squibs for another ship. 
 
He still appreciates Leia, even after thirty years of marriage.  She can sense that gratitude through the Force. He tries to play off that he’s just glad she came along with him.  She wonders why he thinks he wouldn’t.  Jaina is her daughter, too.
 
Han mentions how Luke’s Jedi Come First philosophy would affect that.  Leia knows he has to do what’s best for the Order, but she has to do what’s best for Jaina and Zekk.  She cannot support Luke making himself Grand Master.  When he dies, someone else will take over and they may be more susceptible to the Dark Side.  Han jokes that the Order won’t last a year without Luke.  Leia knows this and that worries her, too.
 
The Noghri are disguised as awkward-looking Ewoks.  Three Killiks board the ship and the Solos show them the magnetic coil artillery.  The Killiks aren’t interested in that, but will take the repeating blasters and thermal detonators in the secret weapons locker inside the wall.  They leave their offer of payment at the foot of the boarding ramp.
 
Han starts to protest this, but Leia holds him back through the Force, telling him that they will have to find another way to sell the gun.  Han realizes that she’s keeping him for jeopardizing themselves and says he thinks he knows where they can start looking.
Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 5:
 
Luke has asked Tesar, Lowbacca and Tahiri to meet him at the Jedi Temple.  He and Cilghal watch the three for awhile, discussing their options.  Luke needs to know if they are Joiners.  If their minds are being controlled by Raynar, he’ll know they aren’t at fault. Otherwise, they told Madame Thul about the discussions regarding Raynar of their own will and he will have to deal with that.
 
He approaches Tesar and Lowie while Tahiri practices with a remote.  Luke is content to let her stay there as Aryn Thul had not named her as her source.  He tells them they likely know already why they’ve been asked here.  Lowie admits it’s because of what they told Raynar’s mother.
 
Tesar and the Wookiee explain that destroying the Colony and assassinating a friend would be immoral.  Luke reminds them that the decision wasn’t theirs to make.  Jedi Knights serve the Force, but they are now serving it through the Jedi Order.  Their enemies multiply when Jedi go in different directions.
 
Tahiri joins them, explaining she didn’t participate only because she hasn’t been told.  She tells him that he listens to Jacen Solo as though he were a Master.  Jacen cannot be trusted.
 
They explain that Luke and Mara seem to give more weight to Jacen’s opinions, apparently under the impression that his five-year abandonment of the Order makes him a better Jedi than the ones who’ve stayed and served.  Luke admits he values Jacen for what he knows about other Force-using traditions.  He doesn’t confess that he also finds Jacen important because he’s the only one Ben trusts to teach him to use the Force.
 
He does ask them what they think Jacen’s agenda is.  They cannot be sure but they believe he’s lying about this vision he claims to have had.  They haven’t actually caught him in anything beyond the fact that the attack on the supply depot was suspicious.  The Chiss were still stocking fuel when they arrived and most of the frigates hadn’t even been fired up yet.  Luke is familiar with innuendo as a form of character assassination.  Much of what they have told him fits with Jacen’s vision anyway.  He doesn’t believe Jacen is lying about that, but, even if he was, they had no right to betray the confidence of the Masters by going to Aryn Thul with what was discussed within the Temple.
 
He wonders what he has done wrong, how he had failed them in a way that left them unprepared for the Yuuzhan Vong war and the ability to resist the Will of Raynar Thul.  The trio are angry, Tesar hissing that Luke is a fool to trust Jacen, especially with his son.  Lowie tries to stop him, mentioning he’ll just make Luke angrier.  Luke wants to know what they mean.
 
Tahiri explains they didn’t see it for themselves, but Jaina and Zekk saw Jacen perform a technique with the Force that blocked some of Ben’s memories.  Jacen told them Ben saw something upsetting and that he learned the technique from the White Current. 
 
Luke knows she’s telling him the truth.  Jacen’s return was marked by young man with amazing skills but a far more mysterious personality.  It’s as if he doesn’t believe anyone who hadn’t gone on a retreat has any right to share in the wisdom he’s found.
 
Luke promises to look into this, but he still thinks they are trying to blame Jacen rather than admit the Colony is going to plunge the galaxy into war.  Cilghal jumps in to point out that they cannot know that the three Jedi are not still being influenced by the Colony. 
 
Tahiri can’t believe Luke is going to base his decision on his belief that they might be Joiners.  Luke tells them there are many questions about why they did what they did, but no questions as to whether they did it.   They tried to influence his decision by hoping Madame Thul would pressure him and this makes him doubt if they really want to be Jedi.  He’s decided to send them to Dagobah to meditate on what it means to be Jedi Knights.  When he sends for them, they can come back and he warns them that failure to obey will be interpreted by him as a resignation.
  • Can we go back to chapter 1 and my comments as to what Luke and Mara know about Jacen?  Luke admits he believes Tahiri that Jacen might have modified Ben’s memory, yet he still refuses to consider that there may be problems with Jacen or his interpretation of this vision?  I’m not justifying Tesar and Lowie’s going to Raynar’s mother, but I think Luke is allowing his son’s progress in the Force to blind him to how very different a person Jacen is. 

 
 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 6:
 
 
Han pushes through the hangar of the Lizil nest toward the suspicious ship, searching for the Squibs.  Leia has Threepio and the Noghri stay with their ship for now and follows.  They push their way aboard the ship where Grees, Sligh and Emala are dealing with two Verpine over a cargo that needs to be delivered to Tenupe.  A Lizil is there, as well.   
 
The Verpine don’t want to go too close to Chiss lines, especially since there’s no one else out there who will want TibannaX.  Han knows that it’s only used for Jedi StealthXs and offers to take the cargo instead.
 
Though they are still in disguise, Leia reminds the Squibs where they’ve met before.  It is clear the Solos are remembered despite the near 30-year span it’s been since the trio saw them.   In fact, the Solos would love to speak with them about a couple of contract employees right now, something the Squibs do not want to do in front of the Lizil.
 
Emala’s son, Krafte is here, with her daughter, Seneki.  Leia uses the Force to push Seneki back, indicating they really should speak about the employees.  After all, the Colony wouldn’t want the magcannon ending up with the Chiss or GA.  Han explains they’d like to see the StealthXs at Tenupe.  If the Squibs can find a buyer for it instead, it would free them to take the delivery. 
 
The Squibs decide to go ahead and vouch for the Solos, Grees declaring they’ll take their secrets to the grave if they disappoint.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Like I mentioned in The Unseen Queen, we first met the Squibs – Grees, Emala and Sligh – in Tatooine Ghost.

 
 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 7:
 
Luke is so engrossed in Ghent ’s work that he doesn’t notice Jacen has appeared.  Ghent asks if he doesn’t want to see if the omnigate works.  Luke certainly does and is advised not to leave as it’s deteriorated and won’t last long.   Jacen asks if they’ve found a way to unlock Artoo.
 
Ghent thinks what they’ve been given will either do that or lose Artoo’s entire memory.  It depends on how much they trust Aryn Thul that this is an actual Intellex IV prototype.  Jacen doesn’t think Madame Thul would get any advantage in erasing Artoo’s memory, though.
 
Ghent goes ahead and tinkers.  In a few moments, he thinks he’s got it.  He flips Artoo’s circuit breaker and the droid comes to life.  Luke asks to show what happened between his parents after the incident at the Jedi Temple .  Artoo tries to be coy about it, but Luke insists.
 
The holo shows Anakin embraces Padme who asks what is going on.  Jacen is momentarily distracted by a golden protocol droid that he thinks might be Threepio.  Anakin tells Padme that the Jedi Council tried to overthrow the Republic.  His loyalty is with the Senate and with Supreme Chancellor Palpatine.  Many Jedi have been killed, but he doesn’t know about Obi-Wan.
 
He tells her there are many traitors in the Senate, too, and she needs to distance herself from those she thinks are her friends.  She points out that she has been opposed to this war, too.  Anakin assures her that he will make sure nothing happens to her.  He is gaining new knowledge of the Force and will soon be able to protect her from anything.  He tells her to have faith. He is going to the Mustafar system to deal with the Separatists once and for all.
 
He tells her to wait for him.
 
Mara tells Luke that Anakin’s whole attitude gave her the creeps.  Jacen saw only a man concerned for his wife’s safety.  Mara and Luke both found Anakin to be somewhat controlling.  Jacen admits he doesn’t have all the context, but he knows Anakin Skywalker probably had the power to do what he wanted.  It may not have been the right thing to do, but he understands what Anakin was thinking.
 
Luke allows that they sometimes forget that Anakin was a human being.
 
They want to move on to the next holo but Ghent warns them the omnigate probably won’t last more than a couple of more times.  He could make a backup file, but that would take time.  Luke hates to let his personal quest interfere with the very timely concern of the war, but he wants his doubts to be clear.  Though Mara is certain she had nothing to do with his mother’s fate, it’s also possible that Padme might have lived under an alias for years and that Mara, while serving as Emperor’s Hand, might have assassinated her without realizing it.
 
Luke tells him to work on it while he speaks with Jacen who seems to know already what he wants.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • It’s cute that part of the holo includes some backstage fretting by See-Threepio that wasn’t in the novel.  The scene in question is, of course, the conversation between Anakin and Padme after he returns from the Jedi Temple and before he takes off for Mustafar. 
  • However, Luke and Leia found records specific enough to lead them to Padme Amidala.  I’m shocked that they didn’t find records that indicated her death.  Obviously, they didn’t if Luke thinks his mother might have survived to live under an alias.
  • And why would it give him piece of mind to find out what happened to his mother before going back to the Killik conflict?  So what if Mara had been responsible for killing a woman she didn’t know was Padme Amidala?  Does that make her any more at fault than for anyone else she killed in the past that Luke isn’t holding against her?

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 8:
 
In a private hangar, Han notices something odd about the Killiks nearby.  C-3PO confirms that the Killiks in question are boarding the transports, not loading them.  In fact, he’s counted 127 so far which would make for a large number if all the transports are being loaded.  Although it’s suggested they warn Commander Fel, Han thinks the Chiss are on their own until he finds his daughter.
 
The magcannon is gone, probably off to a pirate base where Lando has assured them it will blow up the first time it’s live-fired.  Disguised as Fefze, Tarfang and Juun meet Han and Leia.  Juun explains Bwua’tu always sends them when the mission is likely to be fatal.
 
They’ve come because the Squibs have put a death mark on the Solos.  Their Flakax bodyguards, Tito and Yugi, will probably be the attackers.  They redisguise themselves and prepare to leave when Tarfang takes violent exception to the Noghris’ Ewok disguises. 
 
Juun has to persuade him to leave it alone or they’ll be in trouble with Admiral Pellaeon.  Leia guesses that the Grand Admiral is hoping to find out where the Killiks are headed so he can convince the Chiss that the GA has nothing to do with this. 
 
What they don’t understand is why the Squibs would want to kill them.  They had a deal, after all.  Han thinks they’re only going to find out what it is by asking the Flakax.  Which, by the way, are here.  Six of them are carrying crates that probably conceal their weapons.
 
Leia asks about the cargo, pulls the crates away with the Force which exposes the weapons, causing Han and the Noghri to get the drop on them.   Han and Leia explain that the Squibs are going to kill the Flakax, too.  Tito tells them that the Squibs wanted to kill them because Lizel decided not to send the Solos to Tenupe after all.  The humans are better use on the convoy being sent to the Alliance.
 
If the convoy is headed to Alliance space, all this weaponry could be used to support a coup.  Leia knows they have to warn Luke.  There are a lot of insect species here.  If those governments fall, the Alliance will be too busy to carry a war to the rest of the Colony.
 
Han wonders why it always has to be them.  There should have never been any doubt that Leia would want to do the right thing.  She acknowledges she can’t let the Colony topple those governments.  They’ll get to Tenupe at some point.  Han decides that they’ll send Tito back to the Squibs.
#10
Posted 31 March 2020 - 05:36 AM

    They call me MRS. Six!

First, Luke confronts him about lying to his fellow Jedi about the supply depot.  Jacen admits that his vision was true but that he did alter one detail.  He couldn’t see who attacked first.  Mara wonders that he just up and decided to be the one to start it.
 
He argues that it already had started but no one else seemed to understand that.  Luke is unhappy that Jacen is cutting himself off from the Force, a clear indication that Jacen is hiding something from them.
 
He explains that Jacen had to know what he was doing was wrong or he wouldn’t have had to trick his sister into helping. Jacen points out that there was nothing else to do with Luke gone and the other masters fighting.
 
Luke insists that what Jacen did will not happen again, regardless.  Still, he knows there’s more that Jacen is hiding. He asks if it has to do with why he wants to kill Raynar so badly.  Jacen doesn’t think that’s a secret.  Killing Raynar is the only way to stop the war.  Lowie and Tesar don’t want him to die because he was a friend.  It’s unlikely Raynar is influencing them.  The two aren’t Joiners and are far from his influence.  He can’t read minds either.
 
Of course, it’s also likely that Madame Thul has communicated the danger to him.  Considering that only Luke and Mara knew about this, they wonder how Jacen knew about this.  Jacen admits that wasn’t a secret either and is surprised to find out Tahiri was sent to Dagobah when she didn’t do anything.
 
Mara asks how he knows that.  Jacen confesses that he and Tahiri still talk sometimes.  Mara interprets that as Jacen is using Tahiri to spy on the Order.  Jacen quotes his mother as saying many times that spying builds trust. After putting a stop to that, Mara demands to know what else Jacen is hiding and if it has to do with what he did to Ben.
 
Jace lies and tells his aunt and uncle that, while camping on Endor, a Gorax attacked and Ewok village and killed half of them.  Jacen couldn’t help them because Ben was with him and there was another Gorax in the forest.  So he hid both of them.  The memory of the Ewok slaughter and what they experienced started causing Ben to withdraw from the Force again.  He thinks that Ben blames the Force for the bad things he feels inside it sometimes.
 
He performed a mind rub that he learned from the White Current Adepts.  Luke isn’t happy about this, but Mara is perfectly fine and assures Jacen that she wouldn’t keep Ben from him over this.  Nevertheless, there is still something he’s hiding.  Jacen says there is but it would betray a confidence.  It won’t affect the Jedi Order anyway. 
 
Luke senses a feeling of guilt coming from the office and quickly moves inside to find Ghent lying under the writing table, doing something.  When he spots Luke and Mara, he bangs his head on the table, grabs a small device and swallows it.
 
Mara demands to know if he was planting a listening device here.  Ghent admits that Chief Omas put him up to it, threatening not to let him work on Artoo if the didn’t.  Luke decides to let him finish the work.  After all, spying does build trust.
 
  • Marriage and Motherhood makes the strong women of this galaxy complete morons.  Etain-Tur Mukan turned her back on the entire Jedi Order once she fell in love with Darman and gave birth to his son.  Padme couldn’t handle Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side.  Now Mara, the most suspicious person the SW galaxy has ever created, quickly turns from anger that Jacen altered her son’s memory to insisting she trusts no one more with him.  All because Jacen has been successful opening Ben up to the Force.  This is not a good thing.  In light of everything they know about Jacen that we discussed in chapter 1, they should not be trusting him with their son.

 
 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 10:
 
They’d put Tito out of the ship and taken off.  Shortly thereafter, the Real Deal hails them.  Grees tells them turning Tito on them was crafty, but he got Krafte and Seneki before they could stop him. 
 
They have an offer that they doubt Han and Leia will refuse.  Jaina is still in colony space and they can help find her…or they could get to her themselves.  Leia tells Han that they Squibs vouched for them with Lizil.  If they tell the Alliance what is going on, it will harm them.
 
They’re just trying to delay them for awhile.  Han realizes they are going to have to keep going.  Leia reminds him that Jaina can take care of herself.  He knows this, but it leaves a bad taste in his mouth to put the Alliance ’s welfare over his daughter’s safety.  He tells Leia is must run in Jaina’s blood.  Being Jedi is going to keep both Jaina and Leia putting duty first.
 
Of course, they’re not the only ones and Luke won’t even give Han a lightsaber.
Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 11:
 
Luke, Mara and Jacen are at the Verpine capital in the Roche system, watching a convoy.  Mara can tell there is something wrong here.  The ships, Slayn & Korpil Gatherers, look like foragers more than an assault force, but she can only sense s few presences aboard each ship.  Some of them are a little different from Verpine.
 
They can’t be sure there will be an attack as Leia’s message was garbled enough that they couldn’t confirm it was really her.  Luke has sent a team to each insect world, however, to be sure.
 
Mara sees a white light appear at the front of the convoy that might be a detonation, but there’s been no warning of one.  She asks her astromech if there’s some kind of battle going on at the surface. 
 
Luke’s shock and anger through the meld answers that question.  There is no battle on the surface and Jacen had attacked the convoy without provocation.  Mara urges him to withdraw, but she fires another shadow bomb instead.
 
She breaks off contact due to her anger.  Luke uses the battle meld to disapprove and urge Jacen to withdraw, too.  Then Mara spots a Gatherer vessel and several Killiks on the surface.  She is relieved that Jacen had been right and ashamed about her reservations.
 
She and Luke move forward to attack.  They get a communication from the Verpine queen who explains the heart chamber is under attack by Killiks and Verpine traitors.  Mara assures her they will hurry.  The queen returns that she can see a Jedi here now with a lightsaber.
 
Mara realizes that Jacen has already landed and is preventing the coup.  A GA task force arrives.  Supreme Commander Gilad Pellaeon announces they are on a peaceful mission.  Jacen comms him back with confirmation that there has been a coup attempt here, but the Jedi have everything under control.
 
Pellaeon advises them that his garrison intercepted Master Horn’s team before they could prevent the Killiks from landing on Thyferra.  The Colony has taken control of the bacta supply.
  • The GA still hasn’t diversified where bacta is produced?  How many times does Thyferra have to change hands before they realize it’s not a good idea to produce the most-used medicine in the galaxy on one single planet!

 
 

Jedi Cool
Jedi Cool

chapter 12:
 
On Tenupe, Jaina prepares to fight for the Colony against the Chiss.  There are all kinds of insect species here.  Some Jooj, Rekkers, Wuluws, Geonosians, Snutib and a few Kamarians who keep asking about her father.
 
She sees a couple of Squib here, too, who can’t seem to take their eyes off of her.
 
Her danger senses prickles and she tries to open up to Zekk who is a hundred meters away.  Their Joiner bond doesn’t work well with distance.  She asks her Wuluw partner to make sure UnuThul knows she’s having danger ripples in the Force.
 
UnuThul is not and worries that she is trying to trick him.  She insists she wants to destroy the landing force, too.
 
When the drop ship crashes down, it fires its cannons.  Jaina hruls mud down at the cannons which cause the weapons to explode.  The insect species begin springing onto the ship.  Jaina reaches out to see if she can sense Jagged Fel aboard.  Though they are military enemies now, she still doesn’t want him to die.
 
She drags her partner along into the heart of the Chiss landing zone.  As the Chiss troops burst out in color-shifting, fractal-pattern armor that makes them difficult to see, she snenses about a hundred enemy soldiers scattered throughout the area.
 
A jolt shakes the ground as a nearby drop ships erupts in flames.  Mass death occurs, including Jaina’s Wuluw partner.  She jumps up, eager to blast the Chiss and make them pay for the the deth and for so many others. 
 
The Chiss don’t understand that each Killik can lay 1000 eggs each month.  If the Chiss want to survive this war, they have to withdraw to their own borders and sue for peace.  The Jooj attack with their flesh-dissolving enzymes.  Killiks reinforcements start puring out the pit.
 
Jaina battles a trio of Chiss using her lightsaber, slashing at them brutally until Zekk sends his revulsion into the battle meld.  She understands that she is surrendering to the rage that had almost consumed her after Anakin died.
 
She shuts down her weapon and tries to treat the wounded, assuring them that the Colony will help them.  The Chiss know exactly how the Colony will repair their wounds and use a vape charge to end their lives. 
 
She can’t believe they really thought the nest would harm them.  She feels the danger sense again and turns to find the two Squibs looking at her.  She tells them to be careful because she senses something dangerous.  They assure her she is lucky to have them looking after her.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I know danger can sometimes be vague to a Jedi, but I’m surprised Jaina doesn’t sense the danger coming from those two.

  • Nice bit about the Kamarians asking about her father.   It’s a callback to Han’s inadvertent water-religion experience.

 
 

