The Dark Nest Trilogy #3: "The Swarm War"

chapter 2:

Leia decides to talk some sense into Luke before this gets out of hand. She enters the library to find Mara waiting with Luke. She is stunned to find out that this is just a gambit to force the masters to learn to get along. Luke doesn’t want to take over the Jedi Order, but he will if he has to.

Leia warns him that crowning himself King of the Jedi will not help things. Luke maintains he wants the Jedi to put the Order first. Right now, they are all putting it last. Corran thinks they should serve the Alliance, Kyp thinks they should serve their own consciences and Jaina’s team thinks they should protect the weak from aggression.

He’s trying to unite the masters against him so they will work together.

The first comes to him. Danni Quee explains she was never really part of the Jedi Order and would like to return to Zonama Sekot. Luke appreciates this and admits, though valuable during the war, they’ve all known her destiny lies elsewhere.

Tenel Ka is next, giving Luke her lightsaber and telling him that she cannot devote herself entirely to the Jedi Order and rule the Hapes Consortium at the same time. If she were to step down from the throne, blood would be spilled over who would take her place.

He hands her back the weapon, telling her she earned it, but understands her position. He hopes she will be in a position someday to return to the Order. She suddenly embraces Han and Leia, telling them they mean more to her than she will ever be able to tell. They assure her that they will still see her in the future and will even visit Hapes to get a chance to meet her baby.

Something about this makes Tenel Ka nervous, but she leaves before more can be said. Han suggests maybe there’s something about the baby she doesn’t want them to know. She may not be thrilled about acknowledging the father, whoever he is. They are all saddened by the life of loneliness the Queen Mother must have when Corran Horn appears.

He apologizes for his role in the recent power play that he was too foolish not to see Chief Omas finagling. He fears his presence may be a divisive element now. Luke reminds him this is not the first time Corran has felt leaving the Order was for its own good. If there’s a third time, he may not stop him.

Luke points out that it is not Corran’s fault that the Yuuzhan Vong destroyed Ithor. The current problems are as much Luke’s mistakes as anyones. Corran needs to stop trying to shoulder the entire galaxy’s problems himself as it does make him look a bit pompous.

So, he decides Corran is staying and will just put the Order first from now on. The Jedi do have a duty to support the GA and Corran represents that viewpoint well. Corran thanks him and tells him that the other masters would like to see him in the auditorium.

When Luke arrives, the others ask him to clarify how family fits into this idea of how committed they are to the Order. He assures them that they do not have to abandon their loved ones.

Han notes to Jacen that Tenel Ka has left. He knew she would as Luke didn’t leave her much choice. Leia mentions that they have all known for some time that her duties have made participation in the Order extremely limited anyway. Knowing where she is going with this, Jacen assures his mother that he is not leaving.

She has a hard time concealing her relief, then asks what he knows about Tenel Ka’s daughter, Allana. He asks why they think he knows anything. Leia and Han both have noticed she clams up when the subject is broached and Jacen would not try so hard to dodge their questions if he didn’t know something.

Jacen suggests they respect her desire to keep her daughter out of the public eye. Leia asks if Allana is afflicted in some way that requires Tenel Ka to keep her hidden. The Hapans do place an unreasonable amount of emphasis on physical beauty. They hope she knows that they are willing to help if needed.

Jacen insists he knows no details. Tenel Ka has the wealth and friends necessary to take care of herself.

By this time, Luke and the masters have agreed that any action during a crisis is to respond united. To that end, he thinks that they need to decide how to handle the Killiks. Jacen is asked to describe his vision.

Jacen explains how he saw the Chiss launch a massive surprise attack against the Killiks that failed to destroy the Colony. The Killiks counter attacked and drew the Galactic Alliance into the war. This is why he planned the raid on the supply depot.

Kenth Hamner doesn’t see how that helped anything. The Chiss are still attacking, the Galactic Alliance is still being drawn into the war and the Chiss think they gave the Ackbar to the Killiks. If anything, Jacen just hastened the war and made things much more complicated.

Corran calms people down by pointing out that debating past actions won’t solve anything. They need to talk about how to get a handle on this conflict before it gets out of control.

No one seems to want to open up a debate that will lead them down the same divisive path as before. Jacen pipes up and says he has an idea. They have to kill Raynar Thul.

This surprises many as the prospect of killing Raynar had been discussed as a backup plan when Luke and Han were on Woteba. Jacen explains that Raynar’s becoming a joiner affected the Colony. It caused their population to explode and that’s why they are intruding on Chiss frontiers. The change in the Colony is a behavior learned through Raynar who is the only one that really values individual life anyway. If they remove Raynar, they unlearn the behavior because his ability to project his will is what binds the individual nests to the Colony.

The nests will revert to their natural states without him. Corran asks what will keep Lomi Plo from using the Dark Nest to take over. Jacen acknowledges that they will have to take out her and Alema Rar, too.

So the Dark Nest will have to be destroyed, along with Raynar and his nest. Reasoning with him will not work. His mind was shattered during the crash of the ship and the Killik concept of truth is very fluid. He does not think rationally. It all boils down to there being a Dark Nest because there is an Unu. Cilghal confirms this. The Colony is a collective mind and it has created an unconscious one. The unconscious mind cannot be destroyed without also eliminating the conscious one. To that extent, Jacen’s theory fits with what they have observed.

Corran still doesn’t think assassinations are what being Jedi are all about. Leia reminds him that Raynar is a Jedi and they are responsible for stopping him. Corran argues that killing him cannot be the only choice they have.

After all, Jaina and Zekk are Joiners. They could easily take over for Raynar if he dies and Corran doubts that Leia would argue for killing them. Kyle Katarn agrees, but Kyp thinks Jaina and Zekk have proven they are Jedi first.

The argument grows until it involves two large sides against each other. Luke stops it by thanking them quietly. He has considered their suggestions and will make the decision soon. They realize that he is taking over.

Han turns and stomps off, Leia after him. She explains to Saba that she is going after her daughter.

