The only sports right now is the NFL hot stove. Other than the Masked Singer I got nothing.
Tom Brady expected to sign with the Bucs tomorrow. I should be happy right? But it's 43 year old Brady. Not even 33 year old Brady. We haven't made the playoffs since '07. The year we got season tickets. Tom Brady.....wow.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
NFL off-season
Started by Metropolis , March 17 2020 05:24 PM
#1
Posted 17 March 2020 - 05:24 PM
#2
Posted 17 March 2020 - 05:43 PM
Philip Rivers to the Colts. It's an upgrade over Brissett.
Drew Brees staying the Saints. Shocker!
Teddy Bridgewater signs with the Panthers. I would have thought they're new coach would have wanted a more dynamic qb.
Don't get me started on Ryan Tannehill. Good for him, but damn! 29.5 million. Nick Foles is laughing.
Drew Brees staying the Saints. Shocker!
Teddy Bridgewater signs with the Panthers. I would have thought they're new coach would have wanted a more dynamic qb.
Don't get me started on Ryan Tannehill. Good for him, but damn! 29.5 million. Nick Foles is laughing.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#3
Posted 18 March 2020 - 10:55 AM
Basically that leaves Winston and Newton as the only QBs on the market. One of them definitely ends up in Chicago, no clue about the other.
#4
Posted 18 March 2020 - 11:57 AM
Nope. Bears traded for Nick Foles for a 4th round pick.
#5
Posted 19 March 2020 - 11:38 AM
Broncos release Flacco. What is Flacco's legacy? He's been a good starter and he has a Superbowl ring. Not many guys can say that.
#6
Posted 19 March 2020 - 10:20 PM
Sean Payton has the Caronavirus.
https://www.msn.com/...qtmW?li=BBnb7Kz
#7
Posted 20 March 2020 - 12:24 PM
Todd Gurley to the Falcons. Man how quickly you fall after a couple of injuries.
Melvin Gordon to the Broncos. He wanted to play the Chargers twice.
Melvin Gordon to the Broncos. He wanted to play the Chargers twice.