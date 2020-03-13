Yesterday I had an interview for a new job. Same agency, just investigating criminal acts instead of constantly explaining that insurance companies can be dicks as long as they do it the right way.
So the interview was two hours and most of it was playing detective. The first twenty minutes was the normal work history BS, and then they pulled out a bunch of papers, explained we were doing a mock investigation and read the scenario to me. Then they left me with the basic info for twenty minutes to come up with a plan, and came back and they acted out the people I had to interview and gave me documents I requested. I got the evidence to prove the guilty person and wrote up a report. It was the most fun I've ever had at an interview in my life.
Best interview ever
Started by Brando , Today, 05:46 PM
OH man that sounds like a great job. Especially if what you did in the interview is for that type of job.
It was based on a real case, so it'd pretty representative. I also don't really click with my current boss, so I'm looking for an out. Out of all of the bosses I've had in this job, she's the one I like the least.
But with the new job we can subpoena stuff, so as part of the "investigation" I got to "subpoena" bank records.
YES! I hope you get it! I love my current bosses at both jobs but a bad boss makes work really unlikeable.