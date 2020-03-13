Best interview ever

Yesterday I had an interview for a new job. Same agency, just investigating criminal acts instead of constantly explaining that insurance companies can be dicks as long as they do it the right way.



So the interview was two hours and most of it was playing detective. The first twenty minutes was the normal work history BS, and then they pulled out a bunch of papers, explained we were doing a mock investigation and read the scenario to me. Then they left me with the basic info for twenty minutes to come up with a plan, and came back and they acted out the people I had to interview and gave me documents I requested. I got the evidence to prove the guilty person and wrote up a report. It was the most fun I've ever had at an interview in my life.



