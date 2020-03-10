Let me tell you about this family I know. They've always had **** handed to them, especially the last few years, and I honestly don't know which way it goes for them.

My best friend growing up (and probably still to this day) is the second of six kids. I also became very close with the third kid as got older, close enough that he'd be my second choice if we're counting BFF scores. They're an ultra-conservative, fundamentalist Christian, very poor family. Even as a kid the wealth disparity was extremely noticeable, and it's not as if my family was rich. They were the first recipients of a Habitat for Humanity house in the town we grew up in, sometime around fifth or sixth grade. His parents still live there, and I think they're doing okay enough now that it's not a daily struggle to afford anything like it was when we were young. It was hard for me not to feel guilty when their level of toys and video games and vacations were a fraction of mine.

I mentioned the fundamentalist thing on purpose too. Some of the kids have drifted to varying degrees, some haven't. We also went to church growing up and my parents still do, but they were always a little (a lot) more extreme. A Nightmare Before Christmas was considered demonic, for example. Harry Potter wasn't allowed. Praying the gay away. Voting against their own economic interests because Jesus. That sort of thing. It affected every decision they made, often to their detriment. I don't mean to sound belittling of religion or anyone who is a believer, as I remain unsure exactly what I do or don't believe, but it's hard not to take these things into consideration.

Their dad is now, and has been for a decade or so, extremely ill with more than one autoimmune disease. He could go at any minute, honestly. My friend's wife also has more than one autoimmune disease, and heart problems.

The oldest kid died in 2015 from a car accident. She had been estranged from the family and even her own three kids, on a drug bender (nowhere near the first for her) and with more than one warrant out for her arrest. She'd spent a lot of time in jail. Before this bender, though, she had started to get her life back on track and I think was an administrator at a hospital? Not sure exactly. She died when the driver of the car she was in rear ended a stationary semi on the side of the freeway and she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Six-ish months later, kid number four lost her first baby. He died after being stuck in the birth canal, and essentially was crushed. They had wanted to sue for malpractice of negligence or something and from the sound of it they had a case, but nothing ever came of it so I'm guessing they really didn't.

Last summer, kid number three and again, one of my best friends, died from an overdose of oxy. He had been out to visit the family a week or two before, and I went out to Arizona specifically to see him (he lived in Tennessee to be near his daughter, who was taken their by her bitch of a mother) for the first time in a decade. It was a wonderful reunion for everyone. He swore up and down he wasn't taking anything other than alcohol, cigarettes, the occasional pot, and whatever pills he was prescribed (I can't remember what, part of me wants to say anti-psychotic but that doesn't sound right either; he had ADD as a kid so maybe it was something related). Either way, he was definitely not prescribed any opioids.

Then, just last month, kid number four again. She had had two more boys after losing the first. The newest baby, born just in November or December, suddenly came down with RSV. They couldn't treat him in the hospital in Prescott, so they airlifted him down to Phoenix. On the way, his heart stopped a few times, and each resuscitation brought brain damage (I don't know the exact details on how this works, I may be describing it incorrectly). He also had kidney problems, heart problems, and at least one more thing, none of which were detected in any previous appointment. After having already lost a child, the parents had been extremely, maybe overly diligent on her kids' health, and yet, they lost another child anyway.

Writing this all out and reliving basically an entirely life with this family, I see it both ways. Being poor is hard and it's hard to break out of it, sometimes you just can't because the way the world works. But then you're actively hateful to groups of people different than you. You drive your own kids away and into dangerous habits because of how heavy handed you are with your own beliefs. But on the other hand... no one made these dumbasses start taking drugs. And continue taking drugs after losing a sibling to it. I know addiction is far more complex than that, but still. And then to lose two babies. Ugh.

The more I write the more upset I'm getting about all this again, so I don't really know what else to say and I don't really know if I had a point to it all. The topic just got me thinking.