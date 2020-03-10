Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

**** Magnets

Started by Tank , Yesterday, 07:18 PM

7 replies to this topic

#1
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,086 posts

Some people can't catch a break, right? Some people seem to have one bad thing after another happen to them... and it's not things they could avoid per se-- acts of God, allergic reactions, disasters, untimely deaths, car accidents, just plain bad luck.

 

...or is it more a product of their lifestyle? Do some people just not have their **** together enough that all it takes is one bad day and their life is ruined, because they were hovering around it being ruined already?

 

Which is it? Does the universe stack the odds against some people, or are they a victim of their own inability to get ahead?


#2
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Member
  • 9,173 posts

Everyone has periods in their life where bad things come one after the other. Everyone. The difference is some people feel "woe is me" and let it ruin their lives and let everyone know how "unlucky" they are. Others have these things happen and realize they aren't so special and everyone has bad things happen and their own crosses to bear. And they know the rare person who hasn't had these kinda things happen to them we should just be happy for them cause in all likliehood their day will come anyway.


#3
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,525 posts
Depends. For most people, I think it's poor choices. But there's still a substantial population that just gets screwed, and in the US, it's hard to get out from under things. Whether it's generational poverty or medical bills, once you fall you're just buried, and a lot of people have it happen before they're even born.

#4
Destiny Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Member
  • 20,795 posts
There's definitely poor choices at play, but yeah, some people can't catch a break. I feel like that lately.

#5
Odine
Posted Today, 01:25 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,461 posts
I once had a customer called Gary who got cancer of the penis. He was in his 60s. It was a rare cancer type. Not testicular or prostate, cancer on the Johnson. He had it amputated, or at least mostly amputated. He lived in absolute misery for the next two or three months untill he died.

No matter how bad it gets. At least you're not Gary.

#6
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 07:57 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 34,924 posts

I'm gonna put this in spoiler tags because it gets long and rambley and I lose focus at the end. No one needs to read it if they don't want to, it's definitely tl;dr

 

Spoiler


#7
Odine
Posted Today, 09:40 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,461 posts
That's dark. I'd say the religious fundamentalism has a lot to answer for in that situation. As you say..the heavy handed parenting, that comes from fundamentalism like that, can drive young people to various forms of escapism including drug abuse. Not to mention the poverty would probably have been less stark had they not had 6 kids. If their religion allowed for the use of birth control.

I have an extended family who have come from a similar place, though it hasnt ended in such tragedy but they have definitely had their problems. Which ultimately can be traced back to their heavy handed authoritarian father and the "church" they belonged to.

#8
Tank
Posted Today, 11:29 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,086 posts

Damn, that is super rough.

 

I do think that a lot of times children of people from an exceptionally low place have a pretty high rate of being in the same place because they simply know no different (which is the case of my extended family) or they are pressured so hard to get out of the situation the first failure destroys their spirit.

 

Like Brando said, some people are screwed before they are even born.


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina