Do you think Miss Piggy and Kermit refer to it as a piggyback ride?
Bathroom Thoughts
Started by Brando , Yesterday, 04:33 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 06:13 PM
Oof.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM
I thought you were going to say your shower head was leaking.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM
pig in a poke
pig in a blanket
high on the hog
bringing home the bacon
porkchops and applesauce
ham on rye, hold the mayo
wee wee wee all the way home
silk purse out of a sow's ear
Arnold Ziffel
Sausage McMuffin
...now all of these sound like Muppet sexual positions. THANKS, BRANDO.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM
FOZZIE NO
#6
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
and then Frank Oz forgets which role he's playing and tells Kermit to use the force.