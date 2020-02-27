Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Bathroom Thoughts

Started by Brando , Yesterday, 04:33 PM

5 replies to this topic

#1
Brando
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,493 posts
Do you think Miss Piggy and Kermit refer to it as a piggyback ride?

#2
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 06:13 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,890 posts

Oof.


#3
Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 14,942 posts
I thought you were going to say your shower head was leaking.

#4
NumberSix
Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

NumberSix

    Content Provider Emeritus

  • Member
  • 29,775 posts

pig in a poke

pig in a blanket

high on the hog

bringing home the bacon

porkchops and applesauce

ham on rye, hold the mayo

wee wee wee all the way home

silk purse out of a sow's ear

Arnold Ziffel

Sausage McMuffin

 

...now all of these sound like Muppet sexual positions. THANKS, BRANDO.


#5
R.CAllen
Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Member
  • 4,097 posts

xh65Gsm.jpg

 

FOZZIE NO


#6
Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,872 posts

and then Frank Oz forgets which role he's playing and tells Kermit to use the force.


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina