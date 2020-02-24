The Dark Nest Trilogy Book 2: "The Unseen Queen"

chapter 2:

Inside the hangar, the group prepares to board the Falcon in the hopes that they can take off before Raynar can reconsider the agreement negotiated with Leia. Luke points out that he will need Threepio and Artoo to analyze patterns in the attacks. Han doesn’t see problem with that and plans to have the ship cold-started.

Luke makes sure it’s understood that they are staying since they gave UnuThul their word. He is troubled by how quickly Alema Rar had been influenced by the Dark Nest. It’s led him to believe that the war with the Yuuzhan Vong had changed the Jedi in ways more serious than the deaths. The loss of a clear view of who they are and what they stand for has had an adverse effect on young Jedi.

He thinks leaving now will only make solving future problems more difficult. He and Han had agreed to stay in exchange for Mara, Leia and the others to leave peacefully. Mara won’t leave without Luke, though. Leia reminds her that, if the Dark Nest really wants her dead, she’s just making Han and Luke targets, too.

Han isn’t sure that’s the case. He asks about Daxar Ies. Mara explains that he was a private accountant for the Emperor who embezzled two billion credits and hid them in accounts all over. Unfortunately, she never found the list of accounts.

Luke urges her to go back to the academy and give Cilghal all the information she can about the Fizz. The Falcon takes off, with Luke, Han and the droids behind. As they leave the hangar, Luke gets a sense of danger. He stands quietly and tries to feel the ripples in the Force around the threat so that it accounts for anyone hiding inside the Force.

He sends the others on and focuses on the ripples that are coming from nowhere. He tells Alema Rar that he’s glad she survived the trouble at Kr. It’s too much to assume she wants to come back to the Jedi, then asks if she is just letting him know that she and Lomi are still alive.

She maintains that Lomi and Welk died in the crash. The person he killed at Kr was not Welk, but BedaGorog who was the Night Herald. He reminds her that he killed a male who was able to use a lightsaber. Alema tells him Beda was Force sensitive.

Luke tells her she disappoints him with these illusions. What happened at the nest would haven’t occurred at all if she had done her duty as a Jedi. He asks her to return with him. She reaches for her lightsaber, Luke pulls it from her hand and Han drops her with a stun bolt.

Luke stops him from firing again, warning him that Alema is defenseless. He tells Alema she could have fought this. Though Jaina and Zekk are Joiners, they still remain Jedi. She tells him he puts too much faith in others and that is his downfall. She claims Mara is not being honest with him. Daxar Ies was not an accountant, but the Imperial droid-brain designer responsible for the Intellex Four.

This could be the key to finding more about Luke’s mother. Han is not convinced she is telling the truth. Even if Ies was the droid designer behind the creation of the Artoo series, that doesn’t mean the holorecordings Anakin Skywalker made were of Luke’s mother. She points out that it could be, though.

She offers to display one of the holos and asks Artoo to show something that comfirms the identity of his parents. She gives the file security override code when he refuses, explaining that Ies’s daughter, Eremay, never forgot a list of numbers or letters.

An image displays of Anakin and Padme speaking about the stress he’s been under, how he doesn’t feel the Jedi Council trusts him and his admission that he’s not satisfied with the life of a Jedi. He also claims to be gaining more power through the Force that is enough to keep her from dying in childbirth.

Alema warns them not to try the code again. It changes with each use and the file will be lost. Once three are gone, the chip self-destructs. Luke thinks that would unfortunate, but not disastrous. In checking the Old Republic records, he and Leia have cross-referenced files and believe the woman was Padme Amidala, one-time queen and Senator from Naboo.

Alema counters that the Old Republic records will not answer all of his questions. If he promises to leave the Gorog alone, she will give him an access code each week. Luke will not place his personal interests above those of the Force. Han adds that they aren’t looking for trouble with the nest, just to help with the Fizz.

She wants her lightsaber back. He takes the crystal out and crushes it, handing the hilt back, telling her she’s not fit to carry one anymore. She tells him she’ll just build another. Luke promises to take that one away, too.

