The Dark Nest Trilogy Book 2: "The Unseen Queen"

chapter 8:
Kyp wonders if the Dark Nest is even on Woteba and asks what they know about the other planets. Leia admits they only knew they were deserted at the time they turned them over to the Killiks. The Colony was not interested in a detailed survey, beyond which worlds were habitable.
Corran thinks they didn’t want the Jedi to know too much. He doesn’t think the Killiks ever intended to keep the peace with the Chiss. Jaina reminds him that it’s not the Killiks in general, just the Gorog.
She and Zekk are sharing a hologram, their heads touching, their eyes blinking. They insist that it’s the Dark Nest that’s behind this. Hamner is convinced that the original summons to prevent a war was made under false pretenses. Until Luke and Han are safe, they must look at the evidence. Despite being given 15 worlds, the Colony is harboring pirates and tampering the minds of other insect species with black ambrosia.
Raynar lured Luke into a trap and is holding him so they can provide the Chiss again. Jaina and Zekk still insist it’s the Dark Nest. Hamner agrees, but points to the fact that they obviously still have an emotional attachment to the Killiks that makes it unwise to continue this discussion with them.
Leia argues that Jaina and Zekk are most familiar with the situation. She resents that they are being dismissed despite all of their contributions to keeping the peace in this area. He cuts off everyone who is not in the academy’s Operations Planning Center. Hamner knows this upsets her, but there are things going on that cannot be disclosed to anyone who has had prolonged exposure to the Killiks.
The Fifth Fleet has been sent to Utegetu, probably to appease the Chiss. Chief Omas has sworn him to secrecy. Omas didn’t like how the situation was handled last time and it certainly doesn’t look good now. They do not know yet about Han and Luke.
They bring the others back in and Jaina and Zekk confirm that they will not be able to find Gorog. The nest will be watching Han and Luke so they’ll just have to watch, too. Leia and Mara don’t think they will have time for that and they don’t want to risk letting Lomi Plo escape again.
Jaina and Zekk suggest that they may be able to feel where the nest since they were in it on Kr. Leia isn’t excited about this. Mara puts the stopper on any idea that they are going near the nest again. Corran and Kyp, not part of Kenth’s revelation about the military task force, don’t understand the hurry here.
Kyp thinks they’re worried about their husbands and assures them it’s only natural, but Luke and Han can take care of themselves. Kenth jumps in and explains that speed is of the essence because the situation is unpredictable enough to blow up in their faces and the Jedi have already had a hard time with the Senate.
They need to prove that the Jedi can be counted on.
Kyp suggests they take out Raynar and the Unu. It will be easier than bringing Raynar back alive, especially if he’s grown as powerful as everyone thinks. Zekk objects that it would destroy the Colony. Mara points out that the Killiks would be returned to their natural state.
Zekk argues that it isn’t right to destroy their civilization just because it didn’t exist until recently. Kenth counters that the civilization in question isn’t honoring its agreement to live in peace with its neighbors. Corran normally sides with Kenth, but agrees with Zekk that assassination is not something Jedi do.
Zekk and Jaina maintain they can go back as they suggested, accusing Leia of being afraid of losing another child. Mara wants details of this plan first, only considering sending them back if it’s the best way.
Jaina suggests they try to persuade UnuThul that Gorog is controlling the Colony or, at least, watch him until the Dark Nest reveals itself. Saba, Kyp and Kenth all jump on this, pointing out that they clearly just want to return to the Colony.
Cilghal contacts them and explains that she’s made some progress on the froth. The sample brought back is a terraforming system designed to create and maintain an optimal environmental balance for the creators. The Killik don’t have the ability to design such a system.
The tiny machines monitor soil, air and water for notable imbalances. When one is detected, they assemble to become machines that disassemble the contaminants and use the individual molecules to build more machines. That’s what is happening when the froth appears. The contaminants are what wasn’t on the planet when Han and Leia first found it.
This means, of course, that the Colony isn’t lying to them, but it doesn’t mean the Dark Nest isn’t using it to cause problems. Disabling the nanotech will be difficult as the supernova that created the Utegetu Nebula failed to destroy it.
The nanotech remained to restore Woteba and the other worlds. They can try to persuade Raynar of this, but the Dark Nest may convince him they are lying. Zekk confirms that Unu has already put the Colony’s plans in motion and it will be easier for him to believe the Dark Nest.
Realizing all they can do now is try to retrieve Han and Luke and take out the Dark Nest for good this time, Corran asks about their backup plan. Assassinating Raynar is no good. During the Yuuzhan Vong war, the Jedi learned to do whatever was necessary to get the job done. Over the past year, Luke has grown uncomfortable with that and has been quietly encouraging the Jedi to consider where intentions and actions intermix.
Kyp points out that they are making this harder than it has to be. Raynar is a Jedi and that makes him their problem. How they do it matters less than if they still can. Even Zekk and Jaina agree that he has to be stopped.
- At one point, Leia is about to object to Mara allowing Zekk and Jaina to go back if they have a good plan. Saba hisses and Leia remembers that her earlier objection to them going back to the nest was out of place and now Mara has to work harder to fix the problem. I’m not sure what that refers to. Leia never forbade the two from going back to the nest in that conversation. In fact, it was Mara who refused to let them go anywhere near the nest. If Mara has to work harder now to backpedal on that directive, that’s her fault.