The Dark Nest Trilogy Book 2: "The Unseen Queen"

Started by Jedi Cool , February 24 2020 05:13 AM
#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 24 February 2020 - 05:13 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
 Prologue:
 
Jaina Solo and Zekk have been sent to Bespin to route out Tibanna gas thieves.  The presences in the Force are individual which makes them sad because they miss their Taat colony.  They would never have changed their decision to avert a war, but it did get them banished from the nest.
 
It’s like being cut off from family and friends.  Still, they have each other.  Still with minds connected and finishing each other’s sentences.  When they board the ship, they find that the thieves are inside the vessel somewhere. There are nesting eggs over the floor and a dark muddy liquid that Zekk thinks is black membrosia.
 
Jaina touches it and confirms that’s what it is.  The Dark Nest has survived.  They find the thieves in a membrosia stupor.  The two Jedi spot a ship leaving and start to head to their Cloud Car when the station they are on begins to tip.  She tells him to forget about the thieves, they aren’t worth dying for.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The time is 36 years ABY.  Jaina and Jacen are 27, Luke and Leia are about 55, Han is about 65.  The last book took several months, enough to have allowed another year to turn over.

 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 25 February 2020 - 04:52 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 1:
 
On the planet Woteba, Han and Leia, Saba, the Skywalkers and the droids look around at the Saras nest.  The place is filled with Killik, spacers and Joiners, those who spent too much time with the nest, and many are intoxicated on membrosia.
 
They are here because Raynar Thul, now known as UnuThul, has summoned them with information on the Dark Nest that attacked them last year.  However, there is some pirate harboring and membrosia running that is causing problems for the Galactic Alliance.  Chief of State Omas is using this as a pretext to stall Senate approval of a new home for the Ithorians.
 
There appears to be an epidemic here with dying and dead bodies in the streets, some begging for a merciful death.  Raynar thinks they know about this since they were the ones who arranged for this world to be given them. 
 
Leia will not proceed without an agreement of trust between them.  She begins by reminding him that this world had originally been intended for the Ithorians, but the conflict between the Colony and the Chiss has resulted in a compromise that allowed the Colony to move here instead.  This arrangement has become public and people are blaming them and the Ithorians for the trouble the nests are causing out here.
 
Raynar doesn’t seem aware of any trouble.  Han accuses them of harboring pirates and spreading black membrosia which is affecting whole species of the insect citizens in the Alliance.  Luke notes that the Dark Nest had black membrosia and many captured pirates are confirming that they vessels are operating out of the Utegetu Nebula.
 
Raynar accuses GA scientists of engineering synthetic membrosia.  This is always a problem in dealing with the Killik.  It was almost impossible to convince Raynar last year that there had even been a Dark Nest.  Leia reminds him that it will take more than his assurances to convince the Chief of State that there is nothing going on out here.  He is willing to offer a trade agreement with the Colony if the problems stop.  Raynar is not interested in dealing what will amount with Alliance regulations.  He invited them here to discuss the Dark Nest vendetta.
 
Though most of the nest was destroyed, part of it still lives, but not enough to be supporting the activities they claim it is.  He reminds Mara of Daxar Ies who had been one of Palpatine’s targets when she was the Emperor’s Hand.  She had been discovered by the man’s wife and daughter when they came home early.  Although she finished the job, she didn’t recover the list and had been seen by witnesses.  She told them to go into hiding instead. 
 
Raynar claims the two Ies women, Beda and Eremay, created the Dark Nest.  This is another problem.  Once convinced that he is right, UnuThul often creates unlikely scenarios to explain away problems.  He had refused to accept that there could be a Dark Nest in the first place because it was too painful to think that his saving of the Dark Jedi, Welk and Lomi Plo, had resulted in its creation.  They had been forced to bend the truth and lead him to believe that it was created due to too many Chiss Joiners.  The result was that the Killiks plan to stay far away from the Chiss, something that has kept the peace between the two cultures for the past year.  Now, Raynar doesn’t think that’s it, at all.
 
When the Ies women fled into the Unknown Regions, they were absorbed by the Gorog and their fear led the nest into hiding.  Han points out he could have told them this last year and thinks this is just another made-up story.  However, Leia points out that he seems to know a lot more about this than he should.  It’s possible the attacks on them last year were spurred by a vendetta against Mara.
 
Though the Jedi seem willing to consider this, Han thinks it’s just a smoke screen.  Luke aks if Unu’s Will isn’t strong enough to change how the Gorog feel.  Raynar admits he’s too distracted by the Fizz epidemic right now.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Though the story of Daxar Ies and his family sounds like it should be something related in a previous novel, comic or short story.  Yet this is actually the first mention of the incident.

 
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 26 February 2020 - 05:13 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 2:
 
Inside the hangar, the group prepares to board the Falcon in the hopes that they can take off before Raynar can reconsider the agreement negotiated with Leia.  Luke points out that he will need Threepio and Artoo to analyze patterns in the attacks.  Han doesn’t see problem with that and plans to have the ship cold-started.
 
Luke makes sure it’s understood that they are staying since they gave UnuThul their word.  He is troubled by how quickly Alema Rar had been influenced by the Dark Nest.  It’s led him to believe that the war with the Yuuzhan Vong had changed the Jedi in ways more serious than the deaths.  The loss of a clear view of who they are and what they stand for has had an adverse effect on young Jedi. 
 
He thinks leaving now will only make solving future problems more difficult.  He and Han had agreed to stay in exchange for Mara, Leia and the others to leave peacefully.  Mara won’t leave without Luke, though.  Leia reminds her that, if the Dark Nest really wants her dead, she’s just making Han and Luke targets, too. 
 
Han isn’t sure that’s the case.  He asks about Daxar Ies.  Mara explains that he was a private accountant for the Emperor who embezzled two billion credits and hid them in accounts all over.  Unfortunately, she never found the list of accounts.
 
Luke urges her to go back to the academy and give Cilghal all the information she can about the Fizz.  The Falcon takes off, with Luke, Han and the droids behind.  As they leave the hangar, Luke gets a sense of danger.  He stands quietly and tries to feel the ripples in the Force around the threat so that it accounts for anyone hiding inside the Force.
 
He sends the others on and focuses on the ripples that are coming from nowhere.  He tells Alema Rar that he’s glad she survived the trouble at Kr.  It’s too much to assume she wants to come back to the Jedi, then asks if she is just letting him know that she and Lomi are still alive.
 
She maintains that Lomi and Welk died in the crash.   The person he killed at Kr was not Welk, but BedaGorog who was the Night Herald.  He reminds her that he killed a male who was able to use a lightsaber.  Alema tells him Beda was Force sensitive.
 
Luke tells her she disappoints him with these illusions.  What happened at the nest would haven’t occurred at all if she had done her duty as a Jedi.  He asks her to return with him.  She reaches for her lightsaber, Luke pulls it from her hand and Han drops her with a stun bolt.
 
Luke stops him from firing again, warning him that Alema is defenseless.  He tells Alema she could have fought this.  Though Jaina and Zekk are Joiners, they still remain Jedi.  She tells him he puts too much faith in others and that is his downfall.  She claims Mara is not being honest with him.  Daxar Ies was not an accountant, but the Imperial droid-brain designer responsible for the Intellex Four.
 
This could be the key to finding more about Luke’s mother.  Han is not convinced she is telling the truth.  Even if Ies was the droid designer behind the creation of the Artoo series, that doesn’t mean the holorecordings Anakin Skywalker made were of Luke’s mother.  She points out that it could be, though. 
 
She offers to display one of the holos and asks Artoo to show something that comfirms the identity of his parents.  She gives the file security override code when he refuses, explaining that Ies’s daughter, Eremay, never forgot a list of numbers or letters.
 
An image displays of Anakin and Padme speaking about the stress he’s been under, how he doesn’t feel the Jedi Council trusts him and his admission that he’s not satisfied with the life of a Jedi.  He also claims to be gaining more power through the Force that is enough to keep her from dying in childbirth.
 
Alema warns them not to try the code again.  It changes with each use and the file will be lost.  Once three are gone, the chip self-destructs.  Luke thinks that would unfortunate, but not disastrous.  In checking the Old Republic records, he and Leia have cross-referenced files and believe the woman was Padme Amidala, one-time queen and Senator from Naboo.
 
Alema counters that the Old Republic records will not answer all of his questions.  If he promises to leave the Gorog alone, she will give him an access code each week.  Luke will not place his personal interests above those of the Force.  Han adds that they aren’t looking for trouble with the nest, just to help with the Fizz.
 
She wants her lightsaber back.  He takes the crystal out and crushes it, handing the hilt back, telling her she’s not fit to carry one anymore.  She tells him she’ll just build another.  Luke promises to take that one away, too.
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Aha!  So there are Old Republic records that reference Padme!  That was probably always the case and, maybe, they just never had a starting point.  I’m still not convinced that there wasn’t someone who could have provided this information sooner.

 
 
 

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 27 February 2020 - 04:54 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 3:
 
On Sullust, Chief of State Cal Omas and Jedi Masters Kenth Hamner and Kyp Durron attend the memorial service of former Supreme Commander Sien Sovv.  Omas takes the stand and promises that the Galactic Alliance will do what they can to bring those responsible for his death to justice.
 
After the ceremony, he expresses his concern that Master Skywalker couldn’t be here, too.  Kyp points out that implying that the Killiks were responsible for the accident doesn’t help matters.  Omas answers that the freighter pilot wouldn’t have collided with Sovv’s transport if he hadn’t been drunk on black membrosia.
 
He’s been demanding for months that the Colony stop sending that poison to insect worlds and all that’s happened is that he’s attended funeral after funeral since the death of Sovv and 200 members of his staff.
 
He thinks the Jedi are shielding the Colony.  After all, Corran Horn thinks this wasn’t an accident.  Hamner admits that’s true but Corran hasn’t found any evidence.   Omas is angry enough in his demands that the Jedi do something about the Killiks that he gets approval from several nearby attendees.
 
He demands that Master Skywalker contact him as soon as possible.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 28 February 2020 - 05:44 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 4:
 
Jacen Solo and his nine-year old cousin, Ben, are on Hapes.  Jacen asks Ben to sense what is through the door.  Ben knows there are two people there and that one of them is a child.
 
They are greeted by a DD1-1A Defender Droid.  Jacen wonders what the Queen Mother needs with a child protection droid.  The droid sends Jacen in first.
 
Inside the Queen’s private rooms where she is found leaning over a crib.  Jacen had known that Tenel Ka would have to take a husband eventually, but is still disappointed.  She welcomes him warmly and shows him a baby girl.  He can feel in the Force that this child is his.
 
She shows him how to hold her as he asks how this has happened.  It’s been a year since they’ve seen each other and this child is only a week old at most.  Tenel Ka admits she slowed her pregnancy down so that none of the nobles would realize he was the father.
 
Ben appears and hears this, having tripped the droid’s circuit breaker to get past her.  He explains that Jacen is his temporary master, working with him to explore his relationship with the Force.  Ben is excited and wants to tell his aunt and uncle right away about the baby.  Tenel Ka tells him he mustn’t tell anyone. 
 
They send him to reactivate the droid.  Tenel Ka admits there’s a feeling growing since the baby’s birth.  Though she’s kept herself secluded for months, most of the nobles have guessed why.  Anyone who believes the baby is not of their family is a suspect and that list is quite long as it includes everyone.
 
The droid bursts in, indicating a swarm infestation in the ceiling.  Ben assures Jacen it’s just Gorog.  Tenel Ka wants to know what a Gorog is and why it is in her ceiling.  Jacen explains that it is the Dark Nest.
 
Ben tries to add that they have a contract that he doesn’t quite understand.  Jacen does and will not allow it.  Ben realizes what the insects are trying to do and rushes to the rear of the room, telling them they have to get the child out.
 
Tenel Ka asks how he knows about the escape tunnel.  Jacen tells her Ben didn’t, but the Gorog did which is why they cannot take it.  Tenel Ka grabs Ben through the Force and holds on.  When the insects come through, the DD-11A droid begins to fire.
 
Ben tries to break free of Tenel Ka, whirls around and pushes her through the Force.  She slides into the wall and is knocked out.  He yells at the droid not to hurt his friends.  Jacen grabs Ben by the throat,.using the Force to put him to sleep.
 
He would have felt guilty about this at some point in the past, but all that matters now is protecting Tenel Ka and the baby.   He leaves DD-11A to handle the fighting, while he draws on the Force, pulling it through him by his anger and fear, spiked by the crying baby.
 
He creates an illusion of emptiness learned by the White Current.  Then he moves clothing through the air along with the sound of the baby to get the Killiks to follow.  It creates a distraction long enough that they can get their weapons when the insects return and DD can wipe out the bugs with a thermal grenade.
 
Tenel Ka and the baby are fine, but it is Ben she is worried about.  Jacen explains how time spent with a Gorog last year starting the Joining process for Ben so he empathizes with them.  She admits that it’s the marks Jacen caused on his throat that are a concern for her.
 
For now, though, they need to get out before her grandmother realizes the first attempt failed.  Jacen asks her if she’s sure Ta’a Chume is behind this. Tenel Ka knows she is because the only ones who know about the escape tunnel are the Queen Mother and the former Queen Mother.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#6
Jedi Cool
Posted 29 February 2020 - 07:23 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 5:
 
Leia is irritated when Saba insists she follow the rules of meditating when she enters the academy grounds.  She thinks that Luke would want the froth they gathered to be delivered quickly.  Saba reminds her that she’s already mastered reasoning.  It’s obedience that she needs to work on.
 
She offers to hold the froth for her while she meditates.  Corran Horn appears and they explain the situation with the Fizz epidemic.  Luke and Han have stayed behind to prove their good intentions.  Corran is bothered, telling her that Chief of State Omas wants to speak to Luke right now.
 
Killik ships are landing all over planet on the Chiss frontier and the Ascendancy is furious. Leia thinks the Dark Nest could be behind this.  Corran believes the best thing to do is let Chief Omas know at once.  Leia would rather they handle this themselves before the GA can start blowing a lot of hot air around and making matters worse.  To that end, they have specimens for Cilghal to examine.
 
Saba offers to take the froth to Cilghal while Leia helps Corran with his report.  Corran is surprised, admitting that the Princess’s opinion is a special consideration.  Saba notes that Leia already knows how to give orders, she must learn how to accept them.
 
Corran asks Leia if she really chose Saba as a master.  Leia admitted she wanted a challenge.  He confesses that he backed down from the report because he didn’t want to argue with her.  Still, they both agree that Omas is likely to demand that the Killiks release Luke and things will get worse.  Corran does remind her that the Chief of State deserves to know what’s going on. 
 
Leia wonders if it wouldn’t be an opportunity for Omas to jump in and take control of the Order.  He doesn’t believe Omas would ever do that.  They walk along the path, Leia internally fuming that Saba would require her to continue training in the middle of a crisis.  Saba could have pulled rank on Corran who is the newest master by virtue of his work during the Yuuzhan Vong war, actions against pirates and the training of a young Jedi named Raltharan.
 
Instead, Leia decides to remind Corran that Mara deserves to know if Corran is about to do something that could put her husband’s life in danger.  He decides that he shouldn’t decide this on his own, but warns Leia not to gloat at masters. 
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • We seem to have some insight into the promoting of Jedi Knights to Jedi Masters anyway.  Jedi Knights have a combination of successful engagements plus the training of an apprentice to move them to Master.  We’ve never met this Raltharan in the books, but she was apparently introduced in the video game “Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy ” where she was a student approximately 14 years ABY.  According to Wookiepedia, Corran returned to the Jedi Academy on Yavin IV 13 years ABY and finished his training before taking an apprentice.  This is probably an example of yet another of Luke’s quick-study Jedi courses he was doing in those early years where students came and went as they chose, did whatever they wanted and became Knights in a year. 

 

#7
Jedi Cool
Posted 01 March 2020 - 05:42 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 6:
 
Luke, Han and the droids are following a group of smugglers that Luke is sure is headed for the Dark Nest.  The smugglers have hyperdrive coolant and reactor fuel that makes Luke a little nervous.
 
Sure enough, several Aqualish and a Neimoidian meet with Gorog and get star amber in exchange.  They sneak forward to watch through macrobinculars when Threepio gives them a warning on the comlink from behind his hiding place at a tree.  The landspeeder they took out here blows up.
 
Han pulls his blaster on the approaching Gorog and demands to know why they did that. Threepio translates that he was told to stay out of Gorog’s business.  Han tells them it’s too bad.  He and Luke eliminate them and Luke wishes they’d had the chance to question some of them.  R2 suggests asking the ones who were with the smugglers.
 
The group heads up the slope with their blaster, covered by the Aqualish.  The Neimoidian is fleeing.  Luke reminds Han they need at least one alive to find out what they are doing with the reactor fuel.
 
Artoo rolls off the edge of a stump and whistles that they’re doomed.
 
Han is becoming very concerned about the droid, despite the temporary repairs Luke has made.  Threepio explains that the froth is consuming the landspeeder.  Han uses the binoculars to watch the Gorog carefully, before noticing that the froth is only affecting things that attack Woteba.  It’s an environmental defense system.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#8
Jedi Cool
Posted 02 March 2020 - 04:58 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 7:
 
Inside a steamy spa, Jacen finds Ta’a Chume undergoing a treatment.  It would be easier to kill her, knowing she’s eliminated people since before he was born, is currently under house arrests for poisoning Tenel Ka’s mother and even tried to have Jacen’s mother assassinated.  However, Tenel Ka has said that she will deal with her grandmother in her own way.
 
Jacen knows this means a long public trial at the end of which she will probably escape conviction.  He is not willing to let his daughter’s life hang on that. 
 
He tells the old woman not to call her bodyguards or pull the hold-out blaster she’s hiding as he promised her granddaughter he wouldn’t kill her.  Ta’a Chume is disappointed, hoping her granddaughter had finally grown a spine. 
 
She denies even knowing Tenel Ka has a child, much less having anything to do with the attempt on their lives.  He isn’t fooled and indicates his determination to protect his daughter.  The security team will be arriving soon and he wants answers. 
 
He presses his thumbs into her skull and sends a charge of Force energy into it.  She tells him he’s a Jedi and he can’t do this.  He points out how the Jedi learned some new tricks during the war.
 
He forces his mind into hers where she reveals that she couldn’t allow Hapes to become a Jedi kingdom.  He’s already convinced her granddaughter to become involved in a situation that is not their concern.  The Gorog came to her after Tenel Ka’s interference at Qoribu.
 
They thought she wanted Tenel Ka dead, but she didn’t until she was in a position to claim the throne.  When she found out about the baby, she decided that killing the child would be better.  The Gorog were going to kill one or the other, so she struck a deal that would have allowed them to take the baby instead in exchange for navicomputer technology to travel through hyperspace.
 
She tells him that she knew they would figure out her involvement and have taken precautions.  If she dies or is imprisoned, Tenel Ka will be a target.  If he wants his daughter to grow up with a mother, he will have to spare her life.
 
Jacen’s anger turns cold and calculating.  He tells her there is another way.  As the security forces approach the spa, he pours hot Force energy into her head until she shrieks.  The act pushes him out of time until he sees the whole galaxy burning.  He stumbles away, feeling horrified.  He realizes the galaxy is about to erupt into war with the Killiks at the heart.
 
He jumps into the mud and builds an illusion around himself as security bursts in.  They examine her and determine she’s alive, but has had some kind of hemorrhage.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • This has been building since the whole philosophy of no light/dark side began.  Jedi are performing terrible deeds with the best of intent.  It was only a matter of time before one of them was going to go too far.  Jacen is now doing everything he can to protect his child and romantic interest without regard to the cost.  How ironic that the information Luke Skywalker is getting from Artoo piecemeal is also revealing that his father, Anakin Skywalker, made similar choices for the same reasons.

 
 

#9
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 8:
 
Kyp wonders if the Dark Nest is even on Woteba and asks what they know about the other planets.  Leia admits they only knew they were deserted at the time they turned them over to the Killiks.  The Colony was not interested in a detailed survey, beyond which worlds were habitable.
 
Corran thinks they didn’t want the Jedi to know too much.  He doesn’t think the Killiks ever intended to keep the peace with the Chiss.  Jaina reminds him that it’s not the Killiks in general, just the Gorog.
 
She and Zekk are sharing a hologram, their heads touching, their eyes blinking.  They insist that it’s the Dark Nest that’s behind this.  Hamner is convinced that the original summons to prevent a war was made under false pretenses.  Until Luke and Han are safe, they must look at the evidence. Despite being given 15 worlds, the Colony is harboring pirates and tampering the minds of other insect species with black ambrosia.
 
Raynar lured Luke into a trap and is holding him so they can provide the Chiss again.  Jaina and Zekk still insist it’s the Dark Nest.  Hamner agrees, but points to the fact that they obviously still have an emotional attachment to the Killiks that makes it unwise to continue this discussion with them.
 
Leia argues that Jaina and Zekk are most familiar with the situation.  She resents that they are being dismissed despite all of their contributions to keeping the peace in this area.  He cuts off everyone who is not in the academy’s Operations Planning Center.  Hamner knows this upsets her, but there are things going on that cannot be disclosed to anyone who has had prolonged exposure to the Killiks. 
 
The Fifth Fleet has been sent to Utegetu, probably to appease the Chiss.  Chief Omas has sworn him to secrecy.  Omas didn’t like how the situation was handled last time and it certainly doesn’t look good now.  They do not know yet about Han and Luke.
 
They bring the others back in and Jaina and Zekk confirm that they will not be able to find Gorog.  The nest will be watching Han and Luke so they’ll just have to watch, too.  Leia and Mara don’t think they will have time for that and they don’t want to risk letting Lomi Plo escape again.
 
Jaina and Zekk suggest that they may be able to feel where the nest since they were in it on Kr.  Leia isn’t excited about this.  Mara puts the stopper on any idea that they are going near the nest again.  Corran and Kyp, not part of Kenth’s revelation about the military task force, don’t understand the hurry here.
 
Kyp thinks they’re worried about their husbands and assures them it’s only natural, but Luke and Han can take care of themselves.  Kenth jumps in and explains that speed is of the essence because the situation is unpredictable enough to blow up in their faces and the Jedi have already had a hard time with the Senate.
 
They need to prove that the Jedi can be counted on.
 
Kyp suggests they take out Raynar and the Unu.  It will be easier than bringing Raynar back alive, especially if he’s grown as powerful as everyone thinks.  Zekk objects that it would destroy the Colony.  Mara points out that the Killiks would be returned to their natural state. 
 
Zekk argues that it isn’t right to destroy their civilization just because it didn’t exist until recently.  Kenth counters that the civilization in question isn’t honoring its agreement to live in peace with its neighbors.  Corran normally sides with Kenth, but agrees with Zekk that assassination is not something Jedi do.
 
Zekk and Jaina maintain they can go back as they suggested, accusing Leia of being afraid of losing another child.  Mara wants details of this plan first, only considering sending them back if it’s the best way.
 
Jaina suggests they try to persuade UnuThul that Gorog is controlling the Colony or, at least, watch him until the Dark Nest reveals itself.  Saba, Kyp and Kenth all jump on this, pointing out that they clearly just want to return to the Colony.
 
Cilghal contacts them and explains that she’s made some progress on the froth.  The sample brought back is a terraforming system designed to create and maintain an optimal environmental balance for the creators.  The Killik don’t have the ability to design such a system.
 
The tiny machines monitor soil, air and water for notable imbalances.  When one is detected, they assemble to become machines that disassemble the contaminants and use the individual molecules to build more machines.  That’s what is happening when the froth appears.   The contaminants are what wasn’t on the planet when Han and Leia first found it. 
 
This means, of course, that the Colony isn’t lying to them, but it doesn’t mean the Dark Nest isn’t using it to cause problems.  Disabling the nanotech will be difficult as the supernova that created the Utegetu Nebula failed to destroy it.
 
The nanotech remained to restore Woteba and the other worlds.  They can try to persuade Raynar of this, but the Dark Nest may convince him they are lying.  Zekk confirms that Unu has already put the Colony’s plans in motion and it will be easier for him to believe the Dark Nest.
 
Realizing all they can do now is try to retrieve Han and Luke and take out the Dark Nest for good this time, Corran asks about their backup plan.  Assassinating Raynar is no good.  During the Yuuzhan Vong war, the Jedi learned to do whatever was necessary to get the job done.  Over the past year, Luke has grown uncomfortable with that and has been quietly encouraging the Jedi to consider where intentions and actions intermix.
 
Kyp points out that they are making this harder than it has to be.  Raynar is a Jedi and that makes him their problem.  How they do it matters less than if they still can.  Even Zekk and Jaina agree that he has to be stopped.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • At one point, Leia is about to object to Mara allowing Zekk and Jaina to go back if they have a good plan.  Saba hisses and Leia remembers that her earlier objection to them going back to the nest was out of place and now Mara has to work harder to fix the problem.  I’m not sure what that refers to.  Leia never forbade the two from going back to the nest in that conversation.  In fact, it was Mara who refused to let them go anywhere near the nest.  If Mara has to work harder now to backpedal on that directive, that’s her fault.

 

#10
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:56 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,768 posts
chapter 9:
 
A member of the Saras nest escorts Han and Luke around the construction site, wondering why they are worrying about contaminents.  The nest disposes of toxins by pumping them into the bog.
 
They are led to the replica factory to meet Raynar who thanks them for uncovering the smugglers taking star amber.  He gives each of them a spinglass replica of their ships, Luke’s being the X-Wing he flew when he destroyed the first Death Star.
 
The Millennium Falcon replica is also notated as a first edition.  When he checks the label, he sees it’s Second Mistake Enterprises.  He asks Raynar if the business partners are Squibs named Sligh, Grees and Emala.  Raynar asks how he knew.  Luke remembers that Han and Leia had gotten involved with a trio of Squibs when they were trying to retrieve Killik Twilight during the war.
 
Luke explains that the Dark Nest has been taking the star ambers.  It appears the Neimoidian had a deal with Gorog to trade reactor fuel and hyperdrive coolant for them.
 
Raynar finds this amusing as the nest does not have a reactor.  They remind him that he cannot know what the Gorog do and do not have.  The Fizz attacked the coolant and fuel when it ate the landspeeder. 
 
This leads the Saras to believe that there never was any fuel.  Luke has Artoo project the image of the deal-making going down from the transfer by the Aqualish and Neimoidians to the Fizz engulfing the materials.  It seems to only attack things that harm Woteba.
 
Raynar allows that this fits which what they’ve seen, too.  Then he changes his tune and admits that he forgets how clever Luke is.  Luke realizes there is something coming across the Force and knows that the Dark Nest is reaching out to Raynar, distorting the facts. 
 
Luke uses the Force to push out a path and prepares to leap when Alema Rar jumps out.  She suggests that the Jedi brought the fuel rods to Woteba and the Gorog were only trying to intercept them.  She implies the Jedi know more about the Fizz than they say they do.  The reactor fuel must trigger the Fizz which is why they sent it to all worlds.  Raynar confirms that all the worlds given to them are poisoned.
 
Luke assures him that the Galactic Alliance only wants the Colony to be a good neighbor.  The Dark Nest has been deceiving him.  Alema suggests that the GA may not have told him how afraid they are.  She wonders if he has considered why Mara lied to him about Daxar Ies.
 
Luke says he hasn’t and that he doubts she did lie.  Alema doesn’t think there’s any harm in considering it.  To be kind, she will give him the next access code.  Luke tells her he doesn’t want it.  She thinks he’s lying now and rattles it off to See-Threepio to remember for later.
 
Luke admits he does want the code.  She remembers how brave he is and hopes that Daxar Ies was not Mara’s only victim, implying she might have had something to do with his mother’s death.
 
She kisses Raynar and tells him to keep an eye on these two.  When she leaves, Raynar repeats her statements word for word.  The Killiks have no memory of her ever being hear.  According to Raynar, Alema Rar died in the Dark Nest on Kr.
 
He demands their weaponsand insists they stay until Princess Leia returns with a way to stop the Fizz.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The three Squibs appeared in Tatooine Ghost.

  • Obviously, Alema is just trying to rattle Luke who is surely smart enough to realize that Mara was just a tiny girl when his mother was around.  If he is able to find Padme Amidala in Old Republic records, then they surely notated when she died, even if there is little information beyond that.

 

Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

