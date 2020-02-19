For Some Reason, I Feel I Need to Tell You About My Weekend

So it started out with me going to this speed dating event, where I talked to some very interesting girls. There was one in particular whom I really liked and chatted with her after, where she said she felt we had a connection and I'd be hearing from her. Well, the results would come two days later, and they were humbling as hell: I had a single match, and it didn't include that girl, which was a huge letdown. I felt on top of my game for once, too.

Nevertheless, I felt invincible for the rest of the night. I felt like George Clooney and decided to hit some of the clubs. I made great conversation with lots of people, imparting encouragement to some guys who seemed down, made girls laugh. Not to mention my fedora proved to be a huge conversation piece.



I went into one club and a cute girl stopped me and asked me if I could tell her how to get upstairs (it's a huge place with five levels and a bar on each one). I said I'd show her, so she and her roommate followed me up. I introduced myself to them and quickly found myself holding hands with the first girl. We went off on our own, and I managed to look at her just rate to make her want to kiss me. We kissed and flirted quite a bit. She asked me how old I was--I replied that I was thirty-six, to which she giggled and said she was twenty-one, and marveled that I didn't seem phased by it. She then said she'd like to be able to say she "did it."



We soon found her roommate, who had attracted a guy of her own (one much younger than me). The two of them were going back to their apartment, so the girl I was with handed her her key to get in. Once they had left, we flirted and kissed some more, did some dirty talk, and she asked me if we'd be going to her place or mine. I said we'd go to hers because there were too many people at mine (I withheld telling her that their names were Mom and Dad).



So we joined hands and I led her to my car. We made nice conversation both during the walk and during the drive. She asked me if I thought she was a slut for doing this, to which I laughed and said that that would mean I was a slut as well, assuring her that there was no judgment on my part and that we'd only do what she wanted to do.



We got to the house, and as we walked to the door she informed me that I could not stay the night. I said that was fine and wasn't planning on it. She knocked and knocked but was not answered. Finally, she called her roommate and complained that we were standing out in the cold. The roommate sent the young guy she'd picked up to let us in, who answered the door shirtless. I said hi to both of them once again and asked the girl I was with where the bathroom was. She directed me there and laid down on a recliner in the living room, saying she was "going to bed."



I finished relieving myself and realized I'd forgotten my phone in the car. I apologized and said I'd be right back, and as I walked back toward the door, I encountered her roommate standing pantsless with the aforementioned guy. Taken aback, I let out a very Lando-like "Heeeeey."



"Hey," she said back, seemingly not phased.



I told her that I was going for my phone and asked her with a laugh to please not lock me out. So I went and retrieved my phone, and when I got back to the door, sure enough, I found it locked. I don't know if the roommate decided to be a jerk, or if the girl herself had changed her mind, or if an auto-locking door was to blame, by my knocks went unheeded. I stood outside in the cold for about three minutes before deciding to call it a night, but not before leaving a sticky note on the door:



Jess,

Well played.

-John



I kind of wish I hadn't left the note because it could well have been an accident. Still, I'm not sure what to make of the night. To be honest, I've never been a hookup kind of guy, so on one hand I am a bit relieved that it didn't pan out, but also understandably frustrated that it didn't. On another lever, for one night, I felt awesome and it showed, and I realized that, dude, I got a pretty young girl to take me home with her! That's something, right?



But also, just getting laid is not what I'm looking for, since I had set out that night with the purpose of actually meeting someone interesting and potentially starting a substantial relationship (only to have that shattered two days later). I guess I'm disappointed in myself in that right, but also paradoxically proud of myself because I've got it in me.



These are things I don't post on social media because of family and clergy and church friends. To be honest, I'm not even sure why I felt the need to share this with you guys. I guess to maybe see what you all make of it? What it says about me, positive or negative? As you can probably tell, it was a highly irregular night for me, and I still can't believe it actually happened. It almost feels like a dream.



I don't know. Good night.