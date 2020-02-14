GUYS, my car died

So, SUNDAY, I was headed to down the freeway and my car died. Long story short, I threw a rod. I thought insurance would be covering the repair because I was under the impression the damage was caused by an incident last summer in which I damaged the undercarriage and a wheel by driving over road debris. But the insurance adjuster was at the repair shop when they had it up on the rack and it was determined that had nothing to do with it, so I'm on my own and am still pretty broke.

It's a 2006 Honda Civic DX 2 door with some body damage. The KBB private buyer value is about 2 grand but it's a Honda!

I have an option to buy a 2006 Nissan of some sort from a co-worker's niece for $700. And I know a guy who can replace the engine in my Honda and says he can find a used engine for me from 800-1500 bucks and will defer payment on labor but he has health issues and I don't want to push him on the repair

I really can't afford car payments right now

What would you do?

I'm leaning toward buying the Nissan and driving it while I deal with the engine thing, then selling one of them when it's fixed.