Old person grumpiness...

Started by Darth Ender , Today, 04:51 AM

Darth Ender
Posted Today, 04:51 AM

I am starting to get grumpy and visibly upset about **** that in no way impacts me and even makes some situations outright better just because it is change.  Today was a breaking point for this realization.  

 

First, I need to call myself out that this is the most first world, privileged, entitled, "woe is me" bull**** I have ever thought.  I am embarrassed for myself for thinking this. 

 

Skiing (snow) is my favorite thing to do.  I was a ski bum for a few years after graduating college.  When I die, I want to be buried on the backside of a ski resort.  It pisses me off I will probably need to be cremated for this to happen (that isn't what this is about but add it to the list).

 

Anywho, my favorite Denver-area ski resort is Copper Mountain.  I go nearly every weekend in the winter.  They were recently bought out by Aspen resorts and the last few years have been slowly upgrading their facilities (renovating buildings, putting in a gondola, building up the village, putting in a mountain coaster, holding special events, etc).  Some of this is fine because I know how to avoid them.  Other things, I think are kinda cool like having summer and fall events like the macaroni and cheese competition, fall ciderfest, etc. 

 

There is a bar there called JJs Tavern.  It has a very rustic, mountain cabiny feel (as much as one can have at a resort).  Supposedly a part of the actual bar was part of bar recovered from an area mining town's bar from the 1800s.  Since I have been skiing Copper (20 years) I have gone to JJs.  Everytime I take a piss in the bathrooms next to JJs Tavern because there are pictures of (supposedly) said bar and mountain town blown up into to 3'x4' poster.  I look at these goddamn pictures every time I go because I like all that old timey photo ****.  These mother ****ers at Copper took these down and put up some stupid-ass looking pictures of ski racing. 

 

What is stupid **** like this that annoys you?


