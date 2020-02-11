That sucks. I'm trying to get my kids' insurance changed so we can change pediatricians. I want to talk to them about Luke's sleeping and his breathing. I swear the kid can't breathe normally. And he snores. LOUDLY. But our old ped refused to even look into it, just kept telling us that Luke is autistic and Noah is fat.

Good news though! With Luke we decided to not push potty training or sleep training or any of that training stuff that stresses people out and just let him come around on his own, and I'm happy to report that since turning 4 two weeks ago, he's just decided to start sleeping in his own bed and using the potty by himself. He's had like 3 accidents in public where he didn't want to stop playing to use the toilet, but only 1 incident at home where he started to pee but stopped himself and went to the restroom. So woohoo!!