Kid stuff
Posted Today, 04:51 PM
So many of you may or may not know that we've been trying to figure out what on earth is going on with my youngest since, well, 2 days after he was born. The past year has been a pretty painful experience in going through the wringer trying to get answers. Finally, the last few weeks have felt like progress in getting my son help with medication, IEPs, etc.
Today we went for our sleep study follow up and found out that he does indeed have mild sleep apnea, and they believe its something obstructive. I feel so bad! This could also impact his ADHD diagnosis (however, I'm pretty sure he does have it, but this is probably making it worse). I hate the idea that we are probably signing him up for another surgery, but I just want my little guy to be able to live his best life. The other thing I'm worried about is that it may just be reflux related, which brings us back full circle to when he was 2 days old and stopping breathing every time he spit up. 😩 I hate that reflux is still possibly ruining his life.
Posted Today, 05:56 PM
That sucks. I'm trying to get my kids' insurance changed so we can change pediatricians. I want to talk to them about Luke's sleeping and his breathing. I swear the kid can't breathe normally. And he snores. LOUDLY. But our old ped refused to even look into it, just kept telling us that Luke is autistic and Noah is fat.
Good news though! With Luke we decided to not push potty training or sleep training or any of that training stuff that stresses people out and just let him come around on his own, and I'm happy to report that since turning 4 two weeks ago, he's just decided to start sleeping in his own bed and using the potty by himself. He's had like 3 accidents in public where he didn't want to stop playing to use the toilet, but only 1 incident at home where he started to pee but stopped himself and went to the restroom. So woohoo!!
Posted Today, 08:01 PM
I'm glad toileting is going well! Ethan just finally came around over winter break. Still wetting overnight, I think that is going to take a few more years. Like I said, when he is sleeping it is so heavy that there's no way that is going to wake him up. Brainwave activity is normal, on the bright side, so there's that.