Symmetry

Started by Darth Krawlie , Today, 06:27 PM

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 06:27 PM

Darth Krawlie

I like symmetry. I like it in all forms. When I build legos/duplos with the kids, whatever weird thing I make ends up being symmetrical. Same when they played with blocks. I prefer even numbers to odd because they can be broken up into nice satisfying equal groups. It's very satisfying.

 

But it doesn't end there. I even like symmetry when it comes to my body. When I chew food, I try to have an equal amount on each side of my mouth. For example: grab a handful of M&Ms or peanuts, it should be, if at all possible, an even number so I can easily split it up. I'm not so OCD that it bothers me if it's not or anything, but I do it if I can. But it's not just food. You gotta rub both shoulders, or sides of the head, or feet--you can't leave the other one hanging. If a hand or arm or foot or whatever unintentionally brushes up against something with a unique or strange feeling, I want the other side to feel the same thing. Obviously this doesn't happen for pain or gross feelings, but I can't deny I've wanted to scratch a chalk board with my left hand if my right did it on accident.

 

So yeah. I like symmetry. It's very comfy. This isn't THAT weird, is it?


Tank
Posted Today, 08:11 PM

Tank

How do you feel about the fact that all gas pumps everywhere always add 1 cent when you try to stop at an even dollar amount?


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:17 PM

Darth Krawlie

As long as I can end on a 0, Im fine. Or a 5, that works for me too. Fives are honorary even numbers.
