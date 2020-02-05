I've been inspired

By some of you no less!!



But I believe that I've definitely decided to go back to school...again. I was doing rather well before Luke was born, but then I decided to take a break because newborn, but I never went back. That kid just turned 4.

So I looked into it. I'm actually only 6 classes away from wrapping up an Associate of Arts. I need:



a 1 hour phys ed class

Texas Government

a speech/communication class

a creative arts class (art history, art/music/dance/theater appreciation)

a language/philosophy/culture class (mostly lit, philosophy, and humanities classes)

and another science



I could reasonably accomplish all of this by the end of summer, but realistically, it'll likely be by the end of the fall. Then I just need to figure out how to make the rest of a BA work out, financially and schedule-wise.