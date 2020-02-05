Jump to content

I've been inspired

Started by Cerina , Today, 02:10 PM

3 replies to this topic

Cerina
Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Cerina

By some of you no less!! 

But I believe that I've definitely decided to go back to school...again. I was doing rather well before Luke was born, but then I decided to take a break because newborn, but I never went back. That kid just turned 4.  :unimpressed:

 

So I looked into it. I'm actually only 6 classes away from wrapping up an Associate of Arts. I need:

a 1 hour phys ed class

Texas Government

a speech/communication class

a creative arts class (art history, art/music/dance/theater appreciation)

a language/philosophy/culture class (mostly lit, philosophy, and humanities classes)

and another science

I could reasonably accomplish all of this by the end of summer, but realistically, it'll likely be by the end of the fall. Then I just need to figure out how to make the rest of a BA work out, financially and schedule-wise. 


Brando
Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Brando

Are you eligible for grants? There are colleges in Ohio that offer cheap online classes, and it sounds like your family income might be enough to qualify for Pell grants that could cover all/most of your education.

Cerina
Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Cerina

No. Not yet. Income-wise, probably. But most financial aid requires that you meet certain academic progress criteria, and thanks to all the classes I dropped, stopped attending, or simply just decided to fail in my teens and early 20s, I definitely don't meet those. It'll be another year or so of actually completing classes for those ratios to even out. 


Destiny Skywalker
Posted Today, 06:33 PM

Destiny Skywalker

👏👏👏 Good for you!

Online isn't bad if you are pretty good about not procrastinating. Also helps if the teacher has regular assignments so you cant fall too far behind.
