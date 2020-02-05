Cerina goes to college...again

Question for all of you. So I've decided to just go ahead and get an AA (no specialization or anything). Just a transfer degree. But I'm starting to think about what I'd like to ultimately major in. For the most part, I'm not looking at anything specific. The likelihood of me starting a career career before the kids are all grown is pretty slim, but if I do start to work again, I'd like at least the option of doing more for better pay than what I currently qualify to do. To that end really any 4 year degree is beneficial. I'm not looking to have any job that requires a specific degree. That said, I'm leaning toward something along the lines of Business or Management or maybe like Finance or Communication. Something that translates well into pretty much anything.



Now that said, I cannot express enough how much more fascinating I find the classes in Criminal Justice. I really cannot think of a single career in CJ that I'd actually want, but as far as obtaining the B.S. goes, OMG would it be more interesting to take these classes. There was a time in my life when I really wanted to go into criminal law. I love procedural cop shows and documentaries and things like Forensic Files. I've read all of John Douglas's novels and quite a few true crime novels as well. I have a lifelong interest in crime and criminal justice. I just really don't like people. So I'm never really going to be interested in working in a field that requires much face-to-face time with people.

Should I do it? Should I do the pragmatic, responsible thing? Or follow my interests? Or does it really matter since I'm not gunning for a "career" anyway?