Cerina goes to college...again

Started by Cerina , February 05 2020 02:10 PM

Cerina
Posted 05 February 2020 - 02:10 PM

Cerina

By some of you no less!! 

But I believe that I've definitely decided to go back to school...again. I was doing rather well before Luke was born, but then I decided to take a break because newborn, but I never went back. That kid just turned 4.  :unimpressed:

 

So I looked into it. I'm actually only 6 classes away from wrapping up an Associate of Arts. I need:

a 1 hour phys ed class

Texas Government

a speech/communication class

a creative arts class (art history, art/music/dance/theater appreciation)

a language/philosophy/culture class (mostly lit, philosophy, and humanities classes)

and another science

I could reasonably accomplish all of this by the end of summer, but realistically, it'll likely be by the end of the fall. Then I just need to figure out how to make the rest of a BA work out, financially and schedule-wise. 


Brando
Posted 05 February 2020 - 03:49 PM

Brando

Are you eligible for grants? There are colleges in Ohio that offer cheap online classes, and it sounds like your family income might be enough to qualify for Pell grants that could cover all/most of your education.

Cerina
Posted 05 February 2020 - 04:43 PM

Cerina

Are you eligible for grants? There are colleges in Ohio that offer cheap online classes, and it sounds like your family income might be enough to qualify for Pell grants that could cover all/most of your education.

No. Not yet. Income-wise, probably. But most financial aid requires that you meet certain academic progress criteria, and thanks to all the classes I dropped, stopped attending, or simply just decided to fail in my teens and early 20s, I definitely don't meet those. It'll be another year or so of actually completing classes for those ratios to even out. 


Destiny Skywalker
Posted 05 February 2020 - 06:33 PM

Destiny Skywalker

👏👏👏 Good for you!

Online isn't bad if you are pretty good about not procrastinating. Also helps if the teacher has regular assignments so you cant fall too far behind.

Darth Ender
Posted 06 February 2020 - 04:35 PM

Darth Ender

AWESOME!!


monkeygirl
Posted 07 February 2020 - 12:37 PM

monkeygirl

I had **** all to do with this


Cerina
Posted 08 February 2020 - 05:21 PM

Cerina

I love you still tho...


Darth Ender
Posted 11 February 2020 - 02:14 PM

Darth Ender

Are you eligible for grants? There are colleges in Ohio that offer cheap online classes, and it sounds like your family income might be enough to qualify for Pell grants that could cover all/most of your education.

No. Not yet. Income-wise, probably. But most financial aid requires that you meet certain academic progress criteria, and thanks to all the classes I dropped, stopped attending, or simply just decided to fail in my teens and early 20s, I definitely don't meet those. It'll be another year or so of actually completing classes for those ratios to even out. 

 

If you want to go into education (I believe you would be incredible...I think your experiences as both a parent and a student are invaluable) in a high need field, such as special education, you might qualify for the TEACH grant.  

 

I know it says it only pays for up to $4000 a year, but the TEACH grant actually opened up other grants to me and all combined paid for my masters in exceptional student education.  This degree included endorsements in gifted, special education, and reading so I had a lot of options to how to fulfill the grant requirements.    I ended up teaching at a international private school for exceptional students.  We had a lot of multi-exceptional students (ie gifted and ASD) so I taught AP classes (physics and Environmental Science) to gifted students who qualify IEPs that required supports that many teachers struggled to successfully provide.  The experience really instilled in me the belief that all student can learn at a high level when provided the proper scaffolding to be successful.  If you hate it, it's cool.  Former teachers have a lot of career options.  

 

Anyhow...you should totally do it and move to Denver.  I would totally hire you as a learning specialist/ case manager!


Cerina
Posted 12 February 2020 - 09:35 PM

Cerina

...I have never in my life considered teaching an option. Like, as a career field it was always close to the bottom of my list. Just really not my thing. It was a shock enough when we decided to homeschool. And now like...I have 2 paid part-time jobs essentially teaching grammar and writing (writing being the ONE thing I CONSISTENTLY failed in school). This is surreal to even think about. It's weird how life turns out. 

I would, btw tho, probably LOVE to teach gifted students with IEPs. Man, talk about a group of kiddos that nobody understands...


Darth Ender
Posted 14 February 2020 - 11:44 AM

Darth Ender

...I have never in my life considered teaching an option. Like, as a career field it was always close to the bottom of my list. Just really not my thing. It was a shock enough when we decided to homeschool. And now like...I have 2 paid part-time jobs essentially teaching grammar and writing (writing being the ONE thing I CONSISTENTLY failed in school). This is surreal to even think about. It's weird how life turns out. 

I would, btw tho, probably LOVE to teach gifted students with IEPs. Man, talk about a group of kiddos that nobody understands...

Yes!  I was the same way.  I either loved of hated school depending on the teacher...the subject didn't matter.

 

I think it is at the bottom of your list because of your ****ty experiences .  Use that as motivation to make a change to make students love learning.  I have awesome teachers and I have teachers that do not belong in the profession and it pains me everyday that I know some teachers can kill a student's passion.  

 

You love learning.  You are passionate about students...especially students whom are more challenging to serve.  We NEED educators like you.  Be the teacher you NEEDED as a child.  


Cerina
Posted 14 February 2020 - 11:19 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 30,171 posts

Literally my entire life's motto is "be who you needed when you were younger". That's my entire parenting and dealing with children on any level philosophy. 

Also, I really prefer the tweens and teens age groups. The subjects are more fun and the kids like my sarcastic and irreverent nature. 


Cerina
Posted 06 August 2020 - 02:48 AM

Cerina

Well, it took over 6 months, but I finally took the first step! I signed up for 2 classes for the upcoming semester. 

Turns out my academic probation hold (which is pretty permanent thing on my record thanks to my fun-loving 20s) was lifted automatically by the college for COVID reasons. They granted an automatic lift to everyone on probation with a GPA over 2.0. Mine is apparently a 2.01. So go me! I'm opting to retake 2 classes that I'd signed up for in like 2003 but then stopped going to, earning an F. That way the new grades will replace the old grades bumping my GPA hopefully into non-probation range. 

At the very least, I think this is providing quite a lesson for Noah. 


Iceheart
Posted 06 August 2020 - 07:50 PM

Iceheart

giphy.gif


Zathras
Posted 07 August 2020 - 06:26 PM

Zathras

Literally my entire life's motto is "be who you needed when you were younger". That's my entire parenting and dealing with children on any level philosophy. 
 

Almost poetic, and a beautiful sentiment!


Cerina
Posted 19 August 2020 - 12:55 AM

Cerina

Classes start on Monday. I've already read half of my psychology text. My biology text hasn't even shipped yet
Cerina
Posted Today, 12:44 PM

Cerina

Question for all of you. So I've decided to just go ahead and get an AA (no specialization or anything). Just a transfer degree. But I'm starting to think about what I'd like to ultimately major in. For the most part, I'm not looking at anything specific. The likelihood of me starting a career career before the kids are all grown is pretty slim, but if I do start to work again, I'd like at least the option of doing more for better pay than what I currently qualify to do. To that end really any 4 year degree is beneficial. I'm not looking to have any job that requires a specific degree. That said, I'm leaning toward something along the lines of Business or Management or maybe like Finance or Communication. Something that translates well into pretty much anything. 

Now that said, I cannot express enough how much more fascinating I find the classes in Criminal Justice. I really cannot think of a single career in CJ that I'd actually want, but as far as obtaining the B.S. goes, OMG would it be more interesting to take these classes. There was a time in my life when I really wanted to go into criminal law. I love procedural cop shows and documentaries and things like Forensic Files. I've read all of John Douglas's novels and quite a few true crime novels as well. I have a lifelong interest in crime and criminal justice. I just really don't like people. So I'm never really going to be interested in working in a field that requires much face-to-face time with people. 

 

Should I do it? Should I do the pragmatic, responsible thing? Or follow my interests? Or does it really matter since I'm not gunning for a "career" anyway?


Spider-Man
Posted Today, 01:02 PM

Spider-Man

My eldest son and his fiancé are both working towards being social workers. My eldest son went from pre-med to law to now working to this, while his fiancé was going the psychology route to this. With your intelligence, empathy, background, and education you might also be able to fold into something like that... if given a call for it, of course. I dunno if that is helpful, just a thought I had reading your thought and then considering you as a person. Whatever you do though, I believe you have the ability to do it.

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:33 PM

Darth Krawlie

In hindsight I wish I had majored in something computer/technology related (as in, something practical) instead of ~*chasing my dream*~ but I don't know if I would recommend that for everyone.


Jacen123
Posted Today, 01:45 PM

Jacen123

One other thing to keep in mind is that, while every school has different policies, it may not need to be an either/or situation for you.  First, many schools either require or allow for a minor.  Some of these schools may restrict your minor to be in one of a few specific areas, but those areas could include your interests.  Also, if they are not restrictive of your minor field of study, then you could definitely include your criminology interest as your minor with whatever other area you study or vice versa.  Secondly, schools in Houston that you could transfer to could have lesser known degree programs that may combine various aspects of your interests in a single major.

 

Third, some/many schools have options where you can work with an advisor to almost create your own degree program.  One of my roommates did this because he was interested in digital music and art.  His major ended up with roughly equal amounts of courses in art and music.  These types of programs are often not advertised as much as they could be, but if an option like that exists where you end up going, it could be a great opportunity.


Odine
Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Odine

In hindsight I wish I had majored in something computer/technology related (as in, something practical) instead of ~*chasing my dream*~ but I don't know if I would recommend that for everyone.


Keep chasing that goddamn dragon I mean dream man

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Darth Krawlie

I chase the dream (writing) as a hobby instead of a career goal. I'm very close to finishing the first draft of what'll be by far the longest thing I've ever written.

 

I also chase the dragon (lots and lots of drugs) as a hobby instead of a career goal.


Spider-Man
Posted Today, 03:04 PM

Spider-Man

There is only one thing I have ever chased and it resulted in four kids. Admittedly there are moments, sometimes even daily, where I ask why I did this to myself and if it was really that good.

Narrator: It was in fact that good.
