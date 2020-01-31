Damn it! Baby's in the ER again.

So we have our basement waterproofed, the guys did a bad job but came back out and fixed it (see: negotiating thread). While the manager was here, we were talking in the basement with him while the kids were eating. My wife went upstairs and discovered the 16 month old had thrown up all over her tray and herself. She then found the reason was our older kids put a bunch of salt on her food. We have no clue how much, or how much she ate, but enough that she continued vomiting. Called the insurance nurse line, who immediately transferred me to poison control, and poison control said to get her to the ER and if she threw up again or acted oddly in any way to call 911.

My wife got her to the ER, I got the older two to bed after explaining why they can't mess with the baby's food, and now I'm waiting for any updates. I'm guessing right now that no news is good news, but damn. I was hoping 2020 was going to be the end of this ****, but it continues. 2019 was a **** year and 2020 is shaping up to be another one.