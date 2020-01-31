Jump to content

Damn it! Baby's in the ER again.

Started by Brando , Today, 08:46 PM

Brando
Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Brando

  • Admin
So we have our basement waterproofed, the guys did a bad job but came back out and fixed it (see: negotiating thread). While the manager was here, we were talking in the basement with him while the kids were eating.  My wife went upstairs and discovered the 16 month old had thrown up all over her tray and herself.  She then found the reason was our older kids put a bunch of salt on her food.  We have no clue how much, or how much she ate, but enough that she continued vomiting.  Called the insurance nurse line, who immediately transferred me to poison control, and poison control said to get her to the ER and if she threw up again or acted oddly in any way to call 911.

 

My wife got her to the ER, I got the older two to bed after explaining why they can't mess with the baby's food, and now I'm waiting for any updates.  I'm guessing right now that no news is good news, but damn.  I was hoping 2020 was going to be the end of this ****, but it continues.  2019 was a **** year and 2020 is shaping up to be another one.


Cerina
Posted Today, 10:02 PM

Cerina

  • Admin
Aw. Poor baby! I'm sure she's fine. I doubt she was able to eat enough salt to do too much damage. I'll bet they're running test, giving her fluids to flush her out, and just keeping her for observation.

Brando
Posted Today, 10:41 PM

Brando

  • Admin
She still can't keep anything down. With her size, it wouldn't take too much to be a big deal. She's tiny for her age, but we live close to the children's hospital so she's in good hands, although they even had to call poison control. A teaspoon of salt would be enough to potentially kill her, so I'm glad we got her there quickly.
