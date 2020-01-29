Does anyone here enjoy it? We had our basement waterproofed and they did a bad job. They came back and fixed it after I contacted the owner, but even that involved cancelling plans and rearranging schedules, so I asked for a refund, with the implied threat of a bad review on Angie's List. They uncovered a wall that had plants growing through it and just left it, that was how bad it was. And they definitely saw it because they removed the drywall that was hiding it.
I asked for a huge refund, and I have pics to support my bad review, so it'd be great to get the money back, but I'm not looking forward to haggling if he comes back with a counter offer.
Negotiating
Started by Brando , Today, 04:53 PM
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
Posted Today, 06:16 PM
reminds me of that Yelper South Park episode.
Posted Today, 06:39 PM
negotiating is the worst, it's why I bought my current car at carmax and paid a little more than I probably would have at a dealer
my previous car was at a dealer and I had an incredibly stressful time haggling
Posted Today, 07:09 PM
I took the StrengthsFinder test and one of mine was harmony, that I try to find common ground and bring people together, so I'm basically a great mediator but horrible at negotiating. If I had been in charge of negotiating peace at the end of WW2, the entire world would be speaking German.
On the other hand, I asked for 50% back and he didn't say no. He said someone would call me tomorrow. I'm sure he also doesn't want it in writing.
