Has anybody made a career change in middle age? I turn 40 this year, and I'm starting a coding boot camp to try to become a web developer. I've been in insurance for a decade, currently regulating companies for the state government, but the pay isn't great for a family of 5, and I really don't like talking to the public on the phone, which is part of my current job. Mainly I don't like it because the people I talk to have already had an issue that lead to a claim, and then the claim went badly for them, so they're super upset. It's emotionally draining, even if it is helping people. The result is that I come home and don't have much energy left for the family, because my day has been full of "social" time, and I need my introvert time to heal, but that's impossible with a wife and three kids.

I think this will be really good for me, but I also have a bit of nervousness. It's one thing to switch careers at 20 or 30, and a much bigger thing to do at 40. Anyone else go through it? Any advice?