Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Career change

Started by Brando , Today, 08:57 AM

3 replies to this topic

#1
Brando
Posted Today, 08:57 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,404 posts

Has anybody made a career change in middle age?  I turn 40 this year, and I'm starting a coding boot camp to try to become a web developer.  I've been in insurance for a decade, currently regulating companies for the state government, but the pay isn't great for a family of 5, and I really don't like talking to the public on the phone, which is part of my current job. Mainly I don't like it because the people I talk to have already had an issue that lead to a claim, and then the claim went badly for them, so they're super upset.  It's emotionally draining, even if it is helping people.  The result is that I come home and don't have much energy left for the family, because my day has been full of "social" time, and I need my introvert time to heal, but that's impossible with a wife and three kids.

 

I think this will be really good for me, but I also have a bit of nervousness.  It's one thing to switch careers at 20 or 30, and a much bigger thing to do at 40. Anyone else go through it? Any advice?  


#2
Zathras
Posted Today, 09:11 AM

Zathras

    Member

  • Members
  • 53 posts

Useful.

 

https://www.edx.org/


#3
Brando
Posted Today, 10:57 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 19,404 posts

Right now I'm doing a boot camp on Udemy that's come highly recommended.  The teacher also teaches $21,000 in person boot camps, and is very knowledgeable and great.  This will probably take a couple of months, if I'm able to do it as frequently as I would like.  After that, there are a couple of other in-depth Udemy courses that I was able to get at a discount that focus on some additional stuff.

 

It helps that I have a specific company in mind and I know their requirements, so I can focus my education on those specific skills. And I'm assured that once you know enough, additional programming languages are easy to pick up.

 

But I'll definitely keep edX in mind.


#4
Tank
Posted Today, 11:22 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 34,963 posts
Technically I did not become a Hollywood douchebag until 39. I was a graphic designer for 15 years before that.
Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina