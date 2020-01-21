Jump to content

2019 JOE MONTANA SUPER BOWL PICK'EM!

Started by Ms. Spam , January 20 2020 06:17 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 20 January 2020 - 06:17 PM

So pick your favorite.

 

San Francisco 49ers vs the Kansas City Chiefs!


Jacen123
Posted 20 January 2020 - 10:10 PM

Chiefs! I can't root against Mahomes after seeing him play almost every week when he was in college.


Darth Ender
Posted 20 January 2020 - 11:09 PM

I am from KC and have been a Chiefs fan my whole life.  I live in Denver, and always go to the game when Chiefs come to Mile High.  

 

I always pick against the Chiefs to temper my expectations so I am picking San Francisco.  I just root for a good game and both teams have fun :).  


Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 12:26 AM

Chiefs!


