Who's been?
Tell me everything there is to know, me and the wife are going to the one in Florida in a few weeks. I'm not even planning on going to much of anything else at Disney at all, I'm living in Batuu for the day.
Galaxy's Edge at Disney
Posted Today, 11:50 AM
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
Posted Today, 03:07 PM
I'll go check out of the other stuff at the park after I've seen everything in Batuu probably.
But first priority is Rise of the Resistance, the Falcon, and getting lit in the Cantina. I'm not going to be happy until a stormtrooper escorts me out of there.
Posted Today, 05:12 PM
A friend went to the one in California I think this summer and it was not crowded. He was kinda of surprised by this. Maybe the movie is making a Star Wars resurgence.
Posted Today, 05:38 PM
Posted Today, 10:09 PM
I went the week before Christmas. It was awesome. Met's right that it would likely be tough to spend a whole day in the area, but it was such a cool experience. I loved just walking around, taking everything in and then going through again, noticing all of the cool little things they placed all over the place. Even the bathrooms are themed. The blue milk was a nice novelty, too.
The Millennium Falcon ride was cool; my wife and I got to be the two pilots in our run-through of it. Rise of the Resistance opened maybe two weeks before I went, so I was so excited for that. During the time I was there, though, you had to get in line outside Hollywood Studios before it opened to be able to reserve your spot in the virtual queue. They then call your "boarding group" later in the day and you have two hours to show up for the ride. I don't want to say much about the ride, itself, but it was absolutely amazing. I have never seen anything like it before. If you don't mind getting up super early for it, it is definitely worth the hassle.
I'm not big on lots of souvenirs, but I built a lightsaber, which was a cool experience. It ended up being a bit of a pain to get it back home, so if you want to do that and are flying, I would consider having it shipped at the First Order Depot. I got a green saber in the power series. The droid workshop was so cool. We weren't planning on getting a droid, but my wife really love the idea of picking parts off of the conveyor belt, so she went ahead and built an R-series droid. That and the saber aren't cheap, but making them were cool experiences and they're fun items to have around.
While it isn't part of Galaxy's Edge, I still really love Star Tours, too. We went on it three times. The last time was the night ROS opened and they already had a version of the ride that was entirely based on it, which was awesome.
D-Ray and Met, I hope you both have an awesome time there!