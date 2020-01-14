2019 NFL Conference FINALS Pick'em!

Sunday JAAAAAAAANUARY 19
AFC Championship
WTF? Tennessee vs WE ALMOST DUG A HOLE WE COULDN'T GET OUT OF Kansas City CHIEFS
NFC Championship
Green WE LIKE IT FREAKIN' COLD Bay VS SOME KIND OF WEIRDO San Francisco 49ERS!
Derrick Henry runs all over Kansas City, but even he can't out score Mahomes. Chiefs win 38-21.
It's amazing how Green Bay can go 13-3, get the second seed, and still feel like they're flying under the radar. Aaron Rodgers is a bit of a jerk, though, so as much as I'd like them to win, I won't feel too bad when they lose. San Francisco is too powerful for them. Niners win 35-17.
