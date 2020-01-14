Jump to content

2019 NFL Conference FINALS Pick'em!

Started by Ms. Spam , January 13 2020 08:42 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 13 January 2020 - 08:42 PM

Sunday JAAAAAAAANUARY 19
AFC Championship
WTF? Tennessee vs WE ALMOST DUG A HOLE WE COULDN'T GET OUT OF Kansas City CHIEFS
 
NFC Championship
Green WE LIKE IT FREAKIN' COLD Bay VS SOME KIND OF WEIRDO San Francisco 49ERS!

Darth Krawlie
Posted 13 January 2020 - 09:34 PM

Derrick Henry runs all over Kansas City, but even he can't out score Mahomes. Chiefs win 38-21.

 

It's amazing how Green Bay can go 13-3, get the second seed, and still feel like they're flying under the radar. Aaron Rodgers is a bit of a jerk, though, so as much as I'd like them to win, I won't feel too bad when they lose. San Francisco is too powerful for them. Niners win 35-17.


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 11:34 AM

Chiefs

49ers


Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 AM

Chiefs and 49ers


